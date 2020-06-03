Memories of Chadron girls’ early track days remain vivid

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Chadron sports fans know, the spring of 2020 was expected to be a banner season for the Chadron High School girls’ track and field team. But those high hopes dissipated when the coronavirus invaded, sidetracking all athletics from middle school through the pros.

The Lady Cardinals were coming off one of their best seasons in years and might have been even stronger this spring. A year ago, Coach Blakelee Hoffman’s girls won both the Best of the West and the Western Conference championships for the first time and scored 112 points to miss winning the title at the rugged Bayard B-C-D Meet by two points.

Chadron’s hopes were high because all of the team’s mainstays with the exception of thrower True Thorne were returning and a promising group of freshmen would be joining the team.

“We weren’t just looking forward to repeating as Western Conference champs, we were looking at the bigger picture,” Coach Hoffman said in April. “Now, we had a good shot at being district champs and we were looking at scoring lots of point at the state meet and finishing in the top five. My heart breaks for all of our seniors who would have contributed to a great season.”