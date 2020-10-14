Mesa edges Eagles 10-7 in overtime

Mesa completed two passes following the ensuing kickoff, but the next two were incomplete as time expired.

The Eagles got first possession in overtime. Starting at the 25, their first two passes were incomplete, but Holst hit Mikelson with a 17-yard shot on third down. After an incompletion and a three-yard running play, Holst tried to hit a receiver coming across the front of the end zone, but Mavericks’ cornerback Jordan Ellis intercepted the pass.

Mesa gave the ball to Rodriguez three times to open its overtime opportunity. The Eagles yielded just four yards, but Lucas Ruiz Diaz booted a 38-yard field goal for the victory.

It was the third time the Eagles and Mavericks had gone into overtime. CSC won the previous two and is now 6-5 in the extra sessions. The Eagles’ last overtime was in 2013, when Lane Haller returned an interception 79 yards for the victory.

Eagles’ Coach Jay Long said the loss was a heartbreaker, but commended his team for its effort and cohesiveness.

“It hurts to lose,” Long said. “If it doesn't, you're not working hard enough. I’m proud of our effort and was glad to see our players fighting for each other. That's what got us into overtime.”