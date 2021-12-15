Mesa hits trey at buzzer to edge Eagles 66-63

After trailing by as many as 25 points and losing by 15 (72-57) to the Westminster Griffins in Salt Lake City on Friday night, the Chadron State Collee men’s basketball team played much better Saturday night against Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction, but the Mavericks sank two 3-pointers in the final 41 seconds and dealt the Eagles a 69-66 heartbreaking loss.

Neither team ever led by more than seven points and were 10 ties and 17 lead changes in the RMAC barnburner. Mesa had made just five of its 21 shots from behind the arc before knocking down the two that counted most.

Chadron State had a 66-63 lead after center Porter Anderson was fouled while grabbing a rebound and made both free throws with 2:54 to play.

Anderson also claimed another rebound after Mesa had missed a jumper, but each team missed a shot from downtown during a 30-second span. The Eagles missed again with a minute remaining. This time the ball went out of bounds before anyone could grab it, but the possession error pointed toward the Mavericks.

With 41 second still to play, Mesa’s Jared Small tied the score at 63 with his 3-pointer. With 16 seconds remaining, the Eagles missed a shot taken in the lane, and the Mavs’ Isaac Jessup got that rebound. The home team called time out with 10 seconds left to set up a final shot. With the clock running down, senior Georgie Dancer got the ball on the right side and hit the game-winner.

Mesa shot 52% (29-56) from the field and finished with seven treys while the Eagles hit 44.8% (26-58) and had five triples. Chadron State was nine of 12 at the free throw line and the Mavs were only four of 11.

CSC’s CJ Jennings was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points while both Anderson and Marcus Jefferson added 12 points and KJ Harris chipped in 11 while going three of five from behind the arc. However, the Eagles’ fifth starter, Teddy Parham, got into foul trouble early, played just 15 minutes and did not score.

Mac Riniker, a redshirt freshman, led Mesa with 20 points, Dancer scored 16 and Trevor Baskin 12.

The previous night in Salt Lake City, the Eagles shot just 23% from the field, including four of 18 from 3-point range in the first half, when Westminster built a 37-21 lead and went on to win 72-57.

CSC shot better in the second half, hitting 45% of its field goal tries, but trailed by 25 points with three minutes remaining before warming up down the stretch against the Griffins’ alternates and cutting the final margin to 15.

Coach Shane Paben said the Eagles “shot themselves in the foot” by giving up 20 turnovers in the game, twice as many as are acceptable, he added. Westminster stats said 25 of the Griffins’ points were the result of turnovers.

Both teams put three players in double figures. The hosts were led by Yusef Mohamed with 16 and Reme Torbert with 15. The combined to make 12 of 17 field goal shots. Donaval Avila added 11.

Harris led Chadron State with 14 points, while Jefferson scored 13 and Parham 11.

Harris’s scoring featured four of five shooting from long range. His teammates combined to make only four of 18 shots from behind the arc. Although the smallest player on the court, Harris also had a game-high eight rebounds while playing the entire 40 minutes.

Anderson was another bright spot for the Eagles. After missing six games while recovering from a broken nose and a concussion sustained in the game on Nov. 19 at the University of Sioux, the 6-7 transfer made eight of 12 field goal shots, all three of his free throws and grabbed 13 rebounds in the two games.

Black Hills State beat both Mesa (75-73 in overtime) and Westminster (69-61)

The Eagles are now 5-7 and 1-3. The CSC men will wrap their pre-Christmas schedule on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19 by hosting Colorado-Colorado Springs and New Mexico Highlands at 4 p.m. following women’s games that will tip off at 2.

Westminster 72, Chadron State 57

Chadron State—KJ Harris 14, Marcus Jefferson 13, Teddy Parham 11, CJ Jennings 9, Porter Anderson 7, Gage Delimont 3. Totals: 20-59 (8-25) 9-13 57 points, 37 rebounds, 8 assists, 20 turnovers.

Westminster—Yusuf Mohamed 16, Reme Torbert 15, Donaval Avila 11, Brayden Johnson 6, Taylor Miller 5, Lewis Johnson 5, Ryan Bell 5, Matt Kitzman 4, Brantzen Blackner 2, Joe Heath 2, Drake Middleton 1. Totals: 29-58 (3-13) 11-14 72 points, 36 rebounds, 10 assists, 15 turnovers.

Chadron State 21 36 ----57

Westminster 37 35 ----72

3-pointers: CSC—Harris 4, Jefferson, Parham, Jennings, Dalimont, all 1. West—Miller, L. Johnson, Bell, all 1

Colorado Mesa 66, Chadron State 63

Chadron State—CJ Jennings 21, Marcus Jefferson 12, Porter Anderson 12, KJ Harris 11, Bryant Jefferson 6, Taj Toney 4. Totals: 26-58 (5-17) 9-12 66 points, 36 rebounds, 9 turnovers.

Colorado Mesa—Mac Riniker 20, Georgie Dancer 16, Trevor Baskin 12, Isaac Jessup 9, Jared Small 7, Chris Speller 2, Blaise Threatt 2, Reece Johnson 1. Totals: 29-56 (7-23) 4-11 69 points, 31 rebounds, 7 turnovers:

Chadron State 32 34 ---66

Colorado Mesa 30 39 ---69

3-pointers: CSC—Harris 3, Jennings 2. Mesa—Dancer 4, Riniker, Small, Jessup, all 1.

