Mesa Mavericks pin way past Eagles

Just when it seemed the Chadron State College wrestling team might at least “stay with” Colorado Mesa in an RMAC dual in the Chicoine Center last Thursday evening, the Mavericks won the final four matches by pinning Eagles to claim a 34-12 victory.
Chadron State won three of the first six matches to take a 12-10 lead, but the Mavericks’ best was yet to come.
The Eagles’ took a quick 6-0 lead when sophomore heavyweight Mason Watt of Broomfield, Colo., got a four-point near fall in the second period over Gabriel Carranza. During that tussle, Carranza’s ankle was twisted and he was unable to continue, giving Watt the win by injury default.
Mesa won the next three matches, outscoring the Eagles by a total of 28-6 while posting 10 team points.
The Eagles regained the lead with a pair of decisions in the middle weights.
Transfer Sabastian Robles of Port Orchard, Wash., won 3-2 at 149 pounds and sophomore Preston Renner of Westminster, Colo., got a late takedown to clinch a 7-3 victory at 157 pounds.
Then came Mesa’s string of pins. Freshman Rowdy Pfeil of Moorcroft, Wyo., who got the first takedown in the 174-pound match, was the CSC entry who lasted the longest, 6:27. Senior Tate Allison, also of Moorcroft, didn’t hear the slap of the mat until only two seconds remained in the second period.
There also were 18 “exhibition” matches besides the varsity action. Two Eagles won both of their matches. Sophomore Kobe Lepe of San Fernando, Calif., won 7-3 and 7-5 decisions at 133 pounds and freshman Travis Waldner of Mason City., Mo., won 4-1 and 3-1 decisions at 165 pounds. The latter match went into overtime, when Waldner got the match’s only takedown,
The Eagles’ other wins came on a third period pin by freshman Stone Durham of Rapid City at 174 pounds and a 5-2 decision by redshirt freshman Gavin Peitzmeier of Omaha at 197.
The varsity results:
Hwt--Mason Watt, CSC, won by injury default over Gabriel Carranza.
125--- Cian Apple, CMU, dec. Todd Stoddard 7-0.
133--Collin Metzgar, CMU, dec. Joe Taylor 7-3.
141--Dan Magana, CMU, major dec. Joe Ritzen 14-3.
149--Sabastian Robles, CSC, dec. Ryan Wheeler 3-2.
157--Preston Renner, CSC, dec. Dyllan Fuch 7-3.
165--Fred Green, CMU, pinned Tate Allison 4:58.
174--Seth Latham, CMU, pinned Rowdy Pfeil 6:27.
184--Nolan Krone, CMU, pinned Joe Renner 1:42.
197--Donnie Negus, CMU, pinned Eli Hinojosa 3:54.