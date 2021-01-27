Mesa Mavericks pin way past Eagles

Just when it seemed the Chadron State College wrestling team might at least “stay with” Colorado Mesa in an RMAC dual in the Chicoine Center last Thursday evening, the Mavericks won the final four matches by pinning Eagles to claim a 34-12 victory.

Chadron State won three of the first six matches to take a 12-10 lead, but the Mavericks’ best was yet to come.

The Eagles’ took a quick 6-0 lead when sophomore heavyweight Mason Watt of Broomfield, Colo., got a four-point near fall in the second period over Gabriel Carranza. During that tussle, Carranza’s ankle was twisted and he was unable to continue, giving Watt the win by injury default.

Mesa won the next three matches, outscoring the Eagles by a total of 28-6 while posting 10 team points.

The Eagles regained the lead with a pair of decisions in the middle weights.

Transfer Sabastian Robles of Port Orchard, Wash., won 3-2 at 149 pounds and sophomore Preston Renner of Westminster, Colo., got a late takedown to clinch a 7-3 victory at 157 pounds.