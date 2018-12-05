Jaelynn Smith scored 22 points and Emily Hartegan 19 while combining for two-thirds of Metro State’s total as the Roadrunners defeated Chadron State 64-61 in overtime in the RMAC opener for both teams in the Chicoine Center on Saturday night.
"We worked hard tonight," CSC Head Coach Janet Raymer said. "We didn't execute down the stretch but I'm proud of how we competed."
The Eagles shot 0-6 from the field and 3-8 from the free throw line in overtime. The Roadrunners missed both of their field goal attempts in OT, but were 6-8 from the charity stripe.
With the loss, CSC's record falls to 16. Metro is 2-4.
Neither team ever led by more than five points. That margin belonged to Metro with 5:39 to play. The Eagles’ largest lead was 6-2 with three minutes gone in the first quarter.
The halftime score was knotted at 27.
Hartegan, a 6-1 seniors, scored eight of the Roadrunners’ 18 points in the third quarter, to help them hold a 45-43 lead heading to the fourth.
The Eagles took a 58-54 lead on a layup by Taryn Foxen with 1:48 to play and two free throws by freshman Jori Peters with 31 seconds remaining.
Just four seconds later, Metro’s Smith, a 5-7 senior, scored on a layup. After the Eagles turned the ball over, they inadvertently fouled Smith and she made both free shots to send the game onto overtime.
Foxen led the Eagles with 12 points, eight of them in the fourth quarter. McKenna McClintic finished with 11. Peters, who is just 5-4, had nine points and a game-high 10 rebounds, all of them defensive.
Another freshman, Angelique Gall, added eight points. Jessica Lovitt pulled down eight rebounds, helping the Eagles to a 47-34 advantage off the glass.
Chadron State committed 22 turnovers, four below its season average, but nine more than Metro’s total.
"I'm happy that we cut down on our turnovers tonight," Raymer said. “That helped us get more shots.”
Metro State--Jaelynn Smith 22, Emily Hartegan 19, Jonalyn Wittwer 6, Mikayla Gonzales 6, Jaiden Galloway 3, Losalini Katia 3, Bree Wellington 2, Morgan Lewis 2, Abbi Juazapaitis 1. Totals: 20-59 (3-18) 21-27, 64 points, 34 rebounds, 13 turnovers.
Chadron State--Taryn Foxen 12, McKenna McClintic 11, Jori Peters 9, Angelique Gall 8, Kenzie Brennan 7, Rebecca Stevens 6, Jessica Lovitt 4, Savannah Weidauer 4. Totals: 21-55 (2-10) 17-29 61 points, 47 rebounds, 22 turnovers.
Metro State 13 14 18 13 6 ---64
Chadron State 14 13 16 15 3 ---61