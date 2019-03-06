Metro State-Denver outscored the Chadron State women’s basketball team 18-8 in the final 6 ½ minutes of the third quarter to break a 28-28 deadlock and went on take a 71-59 victory over the Eagles in the during the regular season finale for both teams in Denver on Friday night.
The win allowed the Roadrunners to clinch third place in the RMAC standings with a 15-7 conference standings. They were 2-5 during their non-conference schedule and were 16-12 overall entering the RMAC Shootout on Tuesday night.
The youthful Chadron State team finished 4-24 overall and 3-19 in the conference.
A pair of seniors led Metro. Jaelynn Smith finished with a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists. She finished the regular season averaging 15.3 points, third high in the conference and with 176 assists, 65 more than the runner-up.
Emily Hartegan contributed 16 points and six rebounds and junior Bree Wellington scored 12 points.
Another senior, Jonalyn Wittwer, sank all three of Metro’s 3-pointers for nine points.
Junior McKenna McClintic paced the Eagles in scoring with 14 points, 10 of them in the fourth quarter. Overall, she was six of 10 from the field, including a pair of treys, and also played strong defense, according to Coach Janet Raymer.
It was the first time McClintic had scored in double figures this semester.
Although she struggled from the field, Jessica Harvey made seven of 10 free throws while adding 12 points. Jori Peters was four of eight from the field and netted a trey for nine points.
Both teams took 62 field goal shots. Metro made 30 for 48.4 percent and CSC 23 for 37.1 percent. The Roadrunners were credited with scoring 19 points off of CSC’s 19 turnovers.
Both teams grabbed 38 rebounds. Rebecca Stevenson led the Eagles with seven.
Chadron State--McKenna McClintic 14, Jessica Harvey 12, Jori Peters 9, Taryn Foxen 6, Rebecca Stevenson 6, Kenzie Brennan 4, Haley Urbatsch 2, Brittni McCully 2, Angelique Gall 2, Savannah Weidnauer 2. Totals: 23-62 (4-19) 59 points, 38 rebounds, 19 turnovers.
Metro State--Jaelynn Smith 18, Emilee Hartegan 16, Bree Wellington 12, Jonalyn Witter 9, Mikayla Gonzalez 6, Morgan Lewis 4, Mariah Schroeder 4, Jaiden Galloway 2. Totals: 30-62 (3-9) 8-12 71 points, 38 rebounds, 12 turnovers.
Chadron State 9 17 10 23 ----59
Metro State 8 20 18 25 ----71
3-pointers: CSC--McClintic 2, Harvey 1, Peters 1. MSU--Wittwer 3.