Micah Smith ‘comes home’ as CSC offensive coordinator

Chadron State College Head Football Coach Jay Long announced last week that a hometown product, Micah Smith, is taking over as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator.

“I’m very excited to announce the hiring of Micah,” Long said. “After his interview, I knew that he was qualified and ready to come back home.”

Smith also expressed his delight in assuming the new duties.

“Words can’t describe how excited I am to come home,” he said. “This college, community and football program have been so good to me. This is my opportunity to repay the debt that I owe.”

"There were four characteristics that we were looking for in our next coordinator," Long added. “Those were commitment to Eagles football, an offensive philosophy similar to our current one, an understanding about recruiting top student-athletes to Chadron and an appreciation for what it takes to be successful here.”

Smith replaces Logan Masters, who in December returned to his alma mater, Wayne State, to become its O coordinator.