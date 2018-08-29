Leading just 8-6 after the first half, the Cardinals entered the visiting locker room in Gordon at halftime Thursday night unhappy with their performance, but a few key adjustments made during the break paid dividends as Chadron came out strong in the second half to defeat the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs 36-12 in their opening game of the season.
“As coaches we weren’t very happy with the first half, and the players weren’t either,” Chadron Head Coach Mike Lecher commented after the game, “but instead of screaming and yelling, and carrying-on, we just made adjustments and that really showed in the second half.”
Chadron was able to increase their lead to 14-6 in the third quarter when running back Clark Riesen scored his second rushing touchdown of the game. The scoring drive, which began at Chadron’s own 19-yard-line, was in danger of being stopped after a third-and-one in the red zone became an eventual fourth-and-6 after an illegal procedure and incomplete pass on consecutive plays.
Still within striking distance at the 20-yard-line the Cardinals opted not to kick a field goal and were recipients of some good fortune when the Mustangs were called for pass interference on the ensuing incomplete pass. A fresh set of downs set up a pair of 5-yard runs by Chadron’s Dan Dunbar and Riesen to complete the successful drive.
A blocked punt on the following Gordon-Rushville possession turned the ball back over to the Cardinals at the Mustang’s 36-yard-line, giving Chadron the opportunity to take control of the game.
Chadron’s ensuing drive began with a 20-yard run up the left side by Riesen followed by a 14-yard rush by Dunbar to put the team a yard shy of the goal line.
Two plays later Dunbar punched into the end zone to make it 20-6 Chadron.
Gordon would eventually score again in the fourth quarter on a 30-yard rush by running back Elijah Jackson brought the score to 36-12.
After adjustments at halftime Chadron’s defense was back to the bend-don’t-break nature that helped them limit opposing scores last season.
The team received strong defensive efforts in the third and fourth quarters that helped them put away the game in the form of a three-and-out midway through the fourth quarter that set up a Chadron scoring drive at the 50-yard-line to make it 28-6, and an interception by Cardinal linebacker Dawson Deitz that put the offense at the 10-yard line and led to the Cards final score of the game.
“Defensively we played well,” Coach Lecher says. “We had to move some guys around the defensive line at half time, but once we did that they were able to make some stops.”
Senior Clark Riesen led the way offensively for the Cardinals rushing for 164 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries.
In his debut as starting quarterback for the Cardinals junior Trevor Berry completed nine of 13 passes for 97 yards.
Berry distributed his passes near equally among his receivers throwing to Dunbar, Luke Tiensvold, and Jake Lemmon twice each, and Colton Olson three times. Dunbar led the team in receiving with 41 yards.
On defense newcomer P.J. Ngoi, a senior originally from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, along with teammates Levi Glines, and Riesen were all credited with eight tackles, though Ngoi’s five solo tackles led the team.
According to Coach Lecher the Cardinals will need to clean up their pass protection between now and this week’s game with Alliance.
The Bulldogs, who Lecher expects to be a tough opponent, are coming off an opening-night 55-14 loss to last year’s Class B State Champion York Dukes.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7p.m. in Alliance.
Gordon-Rushville will look to bounce back from their home loss to Chadron when they travel to Sidney on Friday.
Chad G-R
First Downs 21 15
Total Net Yards 308 263
Rushes, Yards 28-211 41-185
Passing Yards 97 78
Passing 9-13-0 6-11-1
Return Yards 57 22
Punts, Average 3-37.7 6-31.2
Fumbles, Lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties, Yards 4-35 9-70
Chadron 8 0 6 22 ----36
Gord-Rush 0 6 0 6 -----12
Chad—Clark Riesen 1 run (Colton Olson pass from Trevor Berry)
Gord-Rush—Carson Hinn 15 run (kick failed)
Chad—Riesen 5 run (run failed)
Chad—Dan Dunbar 1 run (pass failed)
Chad—Jake Lemmon 26 run (Colton Olson pass from Berry)
Chad---Riesen 8 run (Riesen run).
Gord-Rush—Elijah Jackson 30 run (pass failed)
Rushing: Chad—Clark Riesen 13-164, Dan Dunbar 8-37, Jake Lemmon 3-26, Curt Bruhn 1-minus 3, Trevor Berry 3-minus 13. Gord-Rush—Elijah Jackson 6-59, Tommy Bragg 10-55, Kaden Vincent 15-31, Carson Hinn 8-25, Cade Goings 1-11, Also 1-4.
Passing: Chad—Trevor Berry 9-13-0, 97 yards. Gord-Rush—Carson Hinn 6-11-1, 78 yards.
Receiving: Chad—Dan Dunbar 2-41, Luke Tiensvold 2-28, Colton Olson 3-21, Jake Lemmon 2-7. Gord-Rush—Corbin Bailey 2-37, Elijah Jackson 1-21, Tommy Bragg 3-20.
Tackles—PJ Ngoi 5-3, 8; Levi Glines 4-4, 8; Clark Riesen 2-6, 8; Curt Bruhn 4-2, 6; Colton Olson 3-2, 5; Luke Tiensvold, Lance Cattin, Aiden Vaughn, all 2-2, 4; Dan Dunbar, Sawyer Haag, Cooper Wild, all 1-2. 3.