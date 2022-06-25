Middle School track success should bode well for Cardinals

At the end of the high school track and field seasons, it’s always fun to glance over our shoulders to see what’s coming down the pipeline. For Chadron High’s faithful fans the outlook is bright, particularly on the girls’ side.

Both the seventh and eighth grade girls’ teams from the Chadron Middle School won lots of events and scored lots of points at meets in the Panhandle this past spring. The seventh grade boys also had good results and showed plenty of promise. The eighth grade boys maybe not so much, but perhaps some late-bloomers will emerge such as Chayton Bynes and Malichi Swallow did for this year’s high school team.

Katie O’Boyle, who primarily coached the girls’ teams, but also helped with the boys, said she foresees a bright future for the Junior Cardinals. She said they are hard workers, are coachable and seemed to really enjoy track and field.

“They seemed to have fun, liked to compete and continued to improve,” O’Boyle said. “There are lot of good runners in both classes.”

One of the highlights for the girls came in late April at the Best of the West Middle School Meet in Scottsbluff. The team scores for both grades were combined, and the Chadron 7th and 8th grade girls had staged a runaway. They tallied 107 points while Lingle-Fort Laramie was second with 67. Torrington was third with 62, and, yes, nearly all the schools—21 of them altogether--from the region, including Alliance, Scottsbluff, Gering and Sidney—competed.

Where did all the points come from? The Junior Lady Cardinals won the 4x400 relay in 4:34.08 with Reese Ritterbush, Jenny Pinnt, Ava Pyle and Cali Hendrickson taking turns carrying the baton. Another foursome made up of Hendrickson, Ritterbush, Brooklyn Hoffman and Addison Morrison placed third in the 4x100 relay.

Ritterbush also won both huddle races, Hoffman won the high jump by clearing 4-foot-11, Jentsyn Fuller was second in the 1600 meters and Hendrickson placed third in both the 400 and 800 races to lead the way.

All those mentioned were eighth graders who will be moving up to the high school ranks next spring.

The last meet of the season was in Sidney on May 11, where the Chadron 8th grade girls excelled again, scoring 179.66 points while Gering was second with 122.

The Cards won both relays with Hendrickson and Ritterbush running on both quartets. Hoffman and Morrison also were on the 4x100 unit and Pinnt and Pyle ran on the 4x400 team.

Hoffman and Ritterbush went one-two in both hurdle races with Hoffman winning the 100s and Ritterbush the 200s. Hendrickson was first in both the 400 and 800, Jacey Turman took the 200 dash and Raylie Pourier was the discus winner.

In addition, Beau Behrends was second in both the 400 and 800 and Pyle was third in the 800.

While the Sidney 7th grade girls won the team title at their home meet with 159 points, the Chadron 7th graders were second with 116 points. Macy Bach was first and Alexandra Rasmussen second in the 400, while Rasmussen won the 800. In addition, their teammate, Lilli Uhing, was the 1600 winner.

Also, Sophie Watson was second in the 100 hurdles and Jove Griese was second in the 200 hurdles for the Chadron 7th graders.

Another late-season Middle School Meet was in Gering on May 6. The Chadron 8th grade girls also handily won that team title, scoring 142 points. Mitchell was second with 84, followed by Gering with 73 and Scottsbluff with 66.

Hoffman was a double winner in the hurdles, while Ritterbush was just a tenth of a second behind in the 100 race. Pyle won the 800 at Gering and Behrends was the runner-up, only a second behind Pyle and eight seconds ahead of the third-place finisher.

Chadron 8th grade girls had some other high finishes. For instance, Turman was second in the 200 and Hoffman was third in the 100 and fourth in the 200.

In the field, the Cards’ Jaelyn Brown won the shot put and Pourier was the discus winner.

The Gering Meet had an unusual 1600-meter medley relay comprised of two 200-meter dashes, a 400 and an 800. Chadron girls won both first and second in the 8th grade competition. Turman, Morrison, Behrends and Hendrickson made up the winning foursome. Ritterbush, Pinnt, Pyle and Fuller were on the second place team.

The Chadron 7th grade girls also were first and second in that relay with Zaylei Bates, Griese, Watson and Bach getting the blue ribbon in 5:14.1 and Audrey Dailey, Rasmussen, Uhing and Josie Werner claiming the red, just two seconds slower.

The Cardinals’ 7th graders were second in the team standing behind Sidney, but well ahead of the other Western Conference schools. The Chadron leaders in individual events included Bach, who was second in the 400 and tied with Rasmussen for second in the 800. Also, Watson was second in the 100 hurdles and Griese third. Griese was the runner-up in the 200 hurdles and Watson was fourth.

Another Chadron 7th grader, Hannah Sprock, was the runner-up in the shot put.

The Bluffs Middle School Invite on April 30 was another meet where Chadron teams excelled.

The Cardinals’ 8th grade girls racked up 184.83 points while outscoring runner-up Mitchell by nearly 100 points, and the 7th grade boys tallied 98 points to claim that title by 13.5 points ahead of Gering.

Hendrickson, Behrends, Fuller and Pyle swept the top four places in the 800 meters, in that order. Hendrickson also won the 1600 with Fuller the runner-up. Ritterbush slammed the hurdles with Hoffman placing second in the 100s and third in the 200s.

Chadron’s Hendrickson, Pinnt, Pyle and Ritterbush also won the 8th grade 4x400 relay by 18 seconds ahead of Scottsbluff. Brown and Vrasai Sayaloune went one-two in the shot put.

In addition, Morrison hit 30-4 ½ to win the triple jump and Pinnt was second.

The Cards’ 7th grade girls scored 108 points, just three behind Scottsbluff, at the Bluffs Invite. Bach and Rasmussen were first and second in the 800, Watson won the 100 hurdles, Hoffman went 4-10 to win the high jump and Sprock was second in both the shot and discus.

Newcomers to Chadron, twins Braden and Bricen Wright, were among the leaders as the Cards’ 7th grade boys took the team title at the Bluffs Meet.

Braden won the 100 dash in 12.67 seconds and the 200 in 26.12; Bricen was second 100 and first in the 400 in 1:03.54. Kole Carnahan was second in the 1600 in 5:30.23 and third in the 800 in 2:31.80.

Carnahan and Trae Owsley and the Wright twins won the 4x400 relay at the Bluffs Meet. Tobin Landen was second in the discus and third in the shot.

Chadron 7th grade boys also stood out at the Gering Invite. Braden Wright won the 200 and was second in the 100, Bricen won the 400 and Carnahan was third in the 800.

At the season-ending meet in Sidney, Bricen Wright was first and Braden was second, just two-tenths of a second apart, in the 1600 meters, after Braden was the runner-up in both the 100 and 200 dashes and Bricen was second in the 400 and the long jump at 16-8.

Also, Carnahan won the 800 in 2:30.44 and Landen sailed the discus a season-best 111-10 to win that event in Sidney.

Other promising prospects from the area would seem to include 8th graders Taylor Homan of Crawford, who won the 1600 at the Best of the West Meet in 5:03.75, and Taten Haas of Hemingford, who swept all three sprints, as well as the discus with a fling of 117-8 at the Panhandle Conference’s Junior High Meet.

On the girls’ side, Hemingford’s Dakota Horstman ran the 1600 in under six minutes.

