Mike Lecher receives special coaching award

Chadron High School Head Football Coach Mike Lecher has received a special honor from Huskerland Prep, the statewide publication that provides exceptional coverage of Nebraska high school football.

Lecher has been tabbed the Mike Berens Coaching Award Winner for Class C-1.

The award was established by Huskerland Prep publisher Bob Jensen to recognize a coach’s ability to bring out the best in his team, creating a sense of overachievement. It is named for Behrens, who was the coach at Omaha Roncalli in 2003, when, despite having a roster of only 20, the Crimson Pride reached the Class B state finals with an undefeated record.

This year’s Chadron High team, which had a roster of around 50, definitely excelled, posting a perfect 9-0 record during the regular season for the first time since 2009.

During the award announcement, Lecher is quoted as saying:

“It was a successful season but what set this team apart from a possible 7-2 year was the leadership provided by the upper-class players and also our limited number of turnovers and penalties. Our overall success can probably be judged by how well we ran the ball all year, something we did very well.”

A native of Crawford and a 1987 graduate of Chadron State College, Lecher has been the Cardinals’ head football coach since 2006, a total of 16 years, after being an assistant the previous six years. He ended this season with a 105-50 record as the Cards’ head mentor and a career record of 176-85.

Lecher began his coaching career in Kansas. He initially was the head coach for six years at Eastern Heights High at Agra, compiling a 32-22 record, and then was at Western Smith County High at Kensington for five years where his teams had a 39-13 record.

He and his wife Diana, a registered nurse, and their two daughters, Jessica and Sarah, returned to Dawes County in 2000. He was the Cardinals’ head track and field coach for eight seasons. During that span, the Cards placed 27 times in Class B at the state meet. He also teaches math and science at Chadron High.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0