Mines loses star player, but wins game

South Dakota Mines lost its best player, senior Ryan Weiss, who was averaging 18 points a game, to a knee injury after barely three minutes had been played Saturday night, but it didn’t keep the Lady Hardrockers from running away with a 72-45 victory over the Chadron State women in the Chicoine Center.

Led by senior Michaela Shaklee’s 19 points and freshman Madelyn Heiser’s 18, the visitors outscored the Eagles in every quarter while shooting 45.8 percent from the field, including a nine-of-18 performance on 3-pointers

The win was Mines’ eighth in nine games and boosted the team’s record to 11-7 for the season. The Eagles are 0-11.

The Hardrockers got some favorable bounces off the rim early while also frequently penetrating the CSC defense for pretty much uncontested layups and shooting “lights out” from behind the arc the entire game. Both Shaklee and Heiser sank four treys. They combined to make 13 of 19 field goal shots, including eight of 10 on threes.

The Eagles struggled, making just 15 of 40 shots (30.6%) from the field, including only one of eight from long range. Freshman Shayla Powers was just four of 12 from the field, but went eight-of-10 from the free throw line for a team-high 16 points and junior Brittni McCully scored a career-high 10.