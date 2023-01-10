Missed free throws cost Cardinals at Hot Springs

The importance of making free throws showed up vividly on Tuesday, Jan. 3 when the Hot Springs Bison outlasted the Chadron Cardinals in a boys’ basketball game in Hot Springs. The hosts won 65-60 on overtime.

Both teams made 16 two-point baskets and the Cardinals also meshed seven three-pointers, one more than Hot Springs. That means Chadron outscored the hosts 53 to 50 from the field. The Cardinals also went to the free throw line 19 times, four more than the Bison.

However, the visitors made just seven charity shots and Hot Springs made a dozen. The difference was magnified in overtime. Each team made a trey in the extra session, but the Bison were five of six at the line and the Cardinals were zero of five. That’s why Hot Springs won by five points.

The game was an entertainment special. After Hot Springs led 14-11 through the first period, the Bison took a 25-18 lead before Gage Wild and Brady Daniels each sank a 3-pointer and Tyler Spotted Elk and Wild followed with regular baskets to put the Cardinals ahead 28-25 at halftime.

Hot Springs’ leading scorer, 5-11 Josh Kleinsasser who finished with 28 points, stole the show in the third stanza. He tallied 13 of his team’s 15 points while putting the Bison ahead 40-36 at the end of period. The hosts then posted the first eight points in the fourth to take a commanding 12-point lead.

The tide eventually changed. The Cardinals started dominating. Spotted Elk bagged a pair of threes, Xander Provance took the ball to the basket three times and also hit a free throw for seven points, Daniels contributed five points and Broc Berry added three. It was nip and tuck again.

Berry’s free shot put gave the Red Birds a 57-54 lead. But with six seconds left, another junior, Matt Close, hit a trey to tie the score and send the game into overtime.

Early in OT, Daniels and Preston Iverson traded 3-pointers. Then the free throw shooting dialogue kicked in and Hot Springs pulled the victory out of the fire. It gave the hosts a 5-0 record.

Chadron—Xander Provance 13, Brady Daniels 11, Tyler Spotted Elk 10, Gage Wild 10, Broc Berry 8, Trey Hendrickson 8. Totals: 23 (7) 7-19 60 points.

Hot Springs—Josh Kleinsasser 28, Preston Iverson 11, Cameron Maciejewski 9. Matt Close 7, Will Gilbertson 4. Totals: 22 (6) 12-15 65 points.

Chadron 11 17 8 21 3 ---60

Hot Springs 14 11 15 17 8 ---65

3-pointers: Chad--Daniels 3, Spotted Elk 2, Wild 2. HS—P Iverson 3, Kleinsasser 2, Close 1, Maciejewski 1.