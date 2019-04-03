The Mitchell girls’ basketball team definitely had a great run the past three years. The Tigers racked up a 75-7 record, did not lose to a Panhandle rival and made three consecutive trips to the state tournament during that span.
The 2015-16 season of four years ago didn’t turn out too shabby, either. While Chadron beat the Tigers in the opener, Sidney edged them 47-45 in overtime and both Hemingford and Kimball caged them twice, Mitchell avenged its losses to Kimball and Chadron at the Class C-1 Subdistrict Tournament, then knocked off Hershey in the District Playoff, made its first trip to state since 1995 and finished with a 20-7 record.
There’s a big reason why the Tigers have fared so well the past four years.
She’s Keyana Wilfred, the 6-2 center who, particularly the past three years, has been dominate at both ends of the court. She’s the Panhandle’s only full-fledged female all-stater this season.
Chadron fans had a chance to see her fluid play, nimble footwork and sweet touch when the Class C-1 Sub-District Tourney was played in the Chicoine Center in mid-February and the Tigers won the two games by a 100-50 margin.
After averaging 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds as a freshman, Wilfred shot at least 55.5 percent from the field all four years and averaged at least 15 points and 7.7 rebounds each of the last three seasons.
Her career totals are pretty spectacular. While playing in 109 games, she has tallied 1,694 points (15.5 average) while making 692 of 1,174 field goal shots (58.9 percent) and 311 of 478 free throws (65.1 percent) and grabbing 812 rebounds (7.4 average).
This past season, when Mitchell finished 25-3, the University of Nevada-Las Vegas recruit, also blocked a whopping 90 shots.
Wilfred’s career-point total ranks fourth all-time among Panhandle girls. The leader is Jordan Hooper of Alliance with 2,078 (2010 graduate), followed by Brooke Schwartz of Gering, 1,984 (1996 grad), Amy Stephens of Alliance 1,656 (1984 grad).
Two more Panhandle girls, Kelly Behrends of Lodgepole with 1,607 and Jessica Harvey of Morrill and now Chadron State with 1,601, also topped the 1,600-point mark during their high school careers.
Seventh on the Panhandle’s all-time list is Ashlea Kerr of Chadron, who had 1,435 points and three consecutive trips to the state tourney to her credit when she graduated in 2014.
Wilfred has had good helpers during her high school career. They include two current Chadron State athletes--Celeste Cardona, the Tigers’ leading scorer in 2015-16 when Wilfred was a freshman and now a member of the Eagles’ track and field team, and Jori Peters, a four-year starter for the Tigers at point guard who now plays that position at CSC.
This season, five of Wilfred’s classmates also played basketball and each of them was given honorable mention on the all-state team selected by the Lincoln Journal Star (see accompanying story). That means the Tigers will be in a rebuilding mode next winter, but they’ve had quite a run.
Two Mitchell seniors, Anabelle Gillen and Kenzey Kanno, handed out the most assists this year with 127 and 108, respectively. They benefited from Mitchell’s 28-game schedule and Wilfred’s 68 percent field goal shooting.
The Sidney girls also have flourished the past three seasons, winning 20, 21 and 22 games in that order, losing just 14 times during stretch and playing in Lincoln all three years. The Lady Raiders have not had a dominant player such as Wilfred, but have excelled with their balanced attack.
Two smaller teams in opposite corners of the 11-county area also had excellent seasons in 2018-19. South Platte, located at Big Springs, was 19-2 and Sioux County at Harrison was 19-6 to come within one victory of the Warriors’ 20-3 mark in 2006-07 that is their all-time high. The 2007-08 Sioux County team finished 19-3.
Individually, Leyton’s Maddy Watchorn, a 6-0 junior, averaged 18.3 points to edge Wilfred for the top spot on the Panhandle’s scoring chart. She also ranks third among the rebounders at 10.0 per game.
The region’s leading rebounder was Gering’s Jenna Balthazor, a 5-11 senior who averaged 12.9 caroms
Recognition also must go to Kimball senior Kate Reader, who is the runner-up among rebounders with 10.6 per game and was the region’s most accurate free throw shooter, making 64 of 85 for 75.3 percent.
Kimball coach Chauncey Pedersen said Reader was hesitant to play basketball this year. That’s because, in the coaches’ words, she “blew out her knee” in the first game her junior year. The same injury had occurred to Kate’s older sister, Alex, when she was both a junior and a senior. But Kate decided to play, was timid at first, but survived, and led the Longhorns in scoring at 12.9 points a game, to go with her other feats.
Bridgeport senior Brittany Nelson also deserves mention. She is third on the scoring list at 17.9 per game and was the most accurate 3-point shooter in the Panhandle, sinking 44 of 112 attempts for 39.3 percent. In addition, Nelson was the region’s busiest free throw shooter, going to the line 158 times and making 107 for 67.7 percent.
Scottsbluff junior Aubry Krentz canned the most treys, 71, including nine in one game while tallying 38 points against Cheyenne South.
Three girls finished with more than 80 steals. They are Zulema Garfio of Minatare, 87; Caroline Stanley of South Platte, 83; and Karissa Benevides of Bridgeport, 82.
Hemingford senior Lauren Gasseling was second to Wilfred in blocked shots with 62.
Team Offense G Points Ave.
Mitchell (25-3) 28 1,497 53.7
Sidney (22-4) 26 1,384 53.2
Gering (9-11) 20 1,034 51.7
Leyton (13-9) 22 1,116 50.7
Scottsbluff (12-11) 23 1,144 49.7
Bridgeport (16-9) 25 1,207 48.3
Sioux County (19-6) 25 1,199 47.9
South Platte (19-2) 21 997 47.2
Kimball (10-11) 21 980 46.6
Chadron (15-9) 24 1,068 44.5
Alliance (7-15) 22 969 44.0
Gordon-Rushville (11-9) 20 864 43.2
Bayard (16-10) 26 1,097 42.2
Hyannis (12-9) 21 856 40.7
Morrill (12-12) 24 889 37.0
Minatare (10-11) 21 755 36.0
Crawford (9-11) 20 676 33.8
Team Defense G Points Ave.
South Platte 21 656 31.2
Mitchell 28 933 33.3
Chadron 25 798 33.3
Morrill 24 847 35.3
Sioux County 25 928 37.1
Leyton 21 834 37.9
Minatare 21 802 38.2
Bridgeport 25 990 39.2
Crawford 20 786 39.2
Sidney 25 987 39.5
Gordon-Rushville 20 807 40.4
Hyannis 22 849 40.4
Bayard 26 1,070 41.2
Kimball 21 964 45.9
Alliance 22 1.052 47.8
Gering 20 981 49.7
Scottsbluff 24 1,207 50.3
Field Goal Shooting FGM FGA %
Mitchell 573 1,275 44.9
Sidney 492 1,324 37.2
Chadron 410 1,119 36.6
South Platte 372 1,043 35.7
Scottsbluff 403 1.144 35.2
Alliance 348 1,001 34.8
Bridgeport 423 1,218 34.7
Hyannis 305 948 32.2
Gering 360 1,122 32.1
Kimball 360 1,147 31.4
Gordon-Rushville 311 1,042 29.8
Minatare 271 929 29.3
Sioux County 410 1,441 28.5
Crawford 251 920 27.3
Morrill 313 1,190 26.3
Garden County 192 827 23.2
Hay Springs 146 672 21.1
3-Point Shooting FGM FGA %
Bridgeport 98 302 32.3
Sidney 123 435 28.2
Scottsbluff 99 359 27.6
Leyton 55 202 27.2
Hyannis 51 188 27.1
Mitchell 80 300 26.7
Gering 91 358 25.4
Minatare 49 195 25.1
Chadron 79 317 24.9
Alliance 64 264 24.2
Kimball 71 302 23.5
Hay Springs 35 152 23.0
Morrill 83 272 22.3
Sioux County 79 355 22.2
Gordon-Rushville 55 255 22.0
Crawford 53 249 21.3
South Platte 50 236 21.2
Garden County 26 140 19.3
Bayard 36 245 14.7
Free Throw Shooting FGM FTA %
Mitchell 271 412 65.8
Scottsbluff 239 393 60.8
Kimball 189 318 59.4
Sioux County 293 515 56.9
Gering 223 398 56.0
Bridgeport 265 487 54.4
Chadron 179 332 53.9
Sidney 279 482 52.9
Gordon-Rushville 187 361 51.8
Hyannis 195 377 51.7
Alliance 204 404 50.5
Leyton 179 369 48.5
South Platte 198 412 48.1
Minatare 164 354 46.3
Morrill 170 368 46.2
Crawford 121 268 45.1
Garden County 146 337 43.3
Hay Springs 89 229 38.9
Individual Scoring G Points Ave.
Maddy Watchorn, Ley. 22 403 18.3
Keyana Wilfred, Mit. 28 508 18.1
Brittany Nelson, BP 23 411 17.9
Yara Garcia, SB 22 369 16.8
Aubry Krentz, SB 22 323 14.7
Britney Brosius, Hyan. 14 192 13.7
Kate Reader, Kim. 21 271 12.9
Autumn Dickmander, SP 21 271 12.3
Lauren Gasseling, Hem. 20 214 12.4
Mattie Johnson, Sid. 26 303 11.7
Paige Lopez, Ger. 20 223 11.2
Carli Wurdeman, Kim. 21 229 10.9
Meaghan Ross, Sid. 26 280 10.8
Ella Draper, Ley. 22 238 10.8
Olivia Reed, Chad. 22 234 10.5
Kelly Snelling, Ger. 19 197 10.4
Kylie Stuart, Bay. 25 254 10.2
Kodie Rempp, SC 25 251 10.0
Ryley Rolls, All. 22 216 9.8
Liz Marks, Bay. 25 241 9.6
Karlee Juhnke, SC 25 239 9,6
Caroline Stanley, SP 21 202 9.6
Catie Koenen, CV 20 185 9.3
Emersen Cyza, All. 20 184 9.2
Jenna Schwanebeck, Hyan. 20 184 9.2
Kelsey Tighe, Craw. 20 180 9.0
Juana Perez, Min. 20 175 8.8
Libbie Schaefer, Morr. 24 207 8.6
Makenzie Dunkel, SB 22 188 8.5
Angie Davis, Hyan. 21 177 8.4
Alex Garcia, Min. 21 177 8.4
Janay Brauer, Sid. 26 215 8.3
Shea Bailey, Chad. 25 206 8.2
Sydney Nein, BP 23 183 8.0
Paige Lynch, G-R 20 154 7.7
Peyton Underwood, Chad. 24 180 7.5
Grace Dobrinski, BP 23 172 7.5
Janaye Shoemaker, All. 21 158 7.5
Sydney Biesecker, Kim. 21 153 7.5
Sierra Garrett, Gor-Rush. 16 120 7.5
Blake Dodd, Craw. 18 184 7.4
Amber Lashley, Morr. 23 163 7.1
Zulema Garfio, Min. 21 150 7.1
Arianna Mitchell, Ger. 19 135 7.1
Anabelle Gillen, Mit. 28 197 7.0
Danielle Higgins, Ley. 21 147 7.0
Blythe Boness, All. 22 151 6.9
Joce Varvel, HS 18 119 6.6
Grace Burry, Bay. 24 154 6.4
Bailey Oetken, SC 24 150 6.3
Jessica Whitebear, Bay. 25 156 6.2
Jayla Brehmer, G-R 20 120 6.0
Bethany Sterkel, Mit. 28 164 5.9
Haylee Sitzmen, CV 19 111 5.8
Olivia Schaub, Ger. 20 112 5.6
Grace Skavdahl, SC 24 132 5.5
Ashlyn Henderson, Hyan. 21 116 5.5
Jessi Badje, HS 18 98 5.4
Ricci Ayala, Mit. 28 147 5.3
Jessica Cotant, Mit. 28 146 5.2
Karissa Benavides, BP 23 119 5.2
Chloe Mitlher, CV 20 103 5.2
Megan Oligmueller, All. 22 112 5.1
Hope Brosius, Hyan, 21 108 5.1
Karley Sylvester, Sid. 26 116 4.8
Kailey Klein, SC 23 108 4.7
Dawn Dunbar, Chad. 22 102 4.6
Jordyn Koenan, SP 21 95 4.5
Kalen Lotton, SC 25 111 4.4
Field Goal Shooting FTM FTA %
Keyana Wilfred, Mit. 206 303 68.0
Jessica Cotant, Mit. 62 106 58.5
Ellie Cline, BP 46 82 56.1
Olivia Reed, Chad. 92 175 52.6
Mattie Johnson, Sid. 115 220 52.3
Karly Sylvester, Sid. 51 111 50.5
Jessica Whitebear, Bay 66 139 47.5
Emerson Cyza, All. 78 165 47.2
Quinton Johnson, Mit. 25 54 46.3
Caroline Stanley, SP 86 191 45.0
Brady Laucomer, SB 16 36 44.4
Makenzie Dunkel, SB 67 157 44.0
Ryley Rolls, All. 76 173 43.9
Yara Garcia, SB 128 297 43.1
Peyton Underwood, Chad. 74 172 43.0
Faith Brehmer, G-R 32 75 42.7
Jenna Schwanebeck, Hy. 71 167 42.5
Jordan Hopp, All. 29 69 42.0
Jordyn Koenen, SP 33 93 40.9
Maddy Johnstone, Sid. 18 44 40.9
Ariana Mitchell, Ger. 54 134 40.3
Mariah Koenan, SP 71 177 40.1
Britney Brosius, Hy. 69 174 39.7
Hannah Lemmon, Craw. 17 43 39.5
Liz Marker, Bay. 92 234 39.3
Lauryn Stanley, SP 18 46 39.1
Ansley Hessler, Mit. 16 41 39.0
Bailey Oetken, SC 54 139 38.8
Ricci Ayala, Mit. 37 147 38.8
Kieyerah Twombley, SB 35 93 32.6
Grace Dobrinski, BP 54 143 37.7
Jenna Balthazar, Ger. 46 123 37.4
Maddie Watchorn, Ley. 160 429 37.3
Kelsey Tighe, Craw. 72 196 36.7
Janay Brauer, Sid. 75 207 36.2
Danielle Higgins, Ley. 60 166 36.1
Kate Reader, Kim. 103 287 35.9
Autumn Dickmander, SP 101 283 35.7
Callie Shultz, G-R 50 141 35.5
Bethany Sterkel, Mit. 61 173 35.3
Anabelle Gillen, Mit. 64 182 35.2
Blythe Boness, All. 57 163 35.0
Kalen Lotton, SC 39 112 34.8
Jayden Kanno, Mit. 24 69 34.8
Emma Herman, SB 16 46 34.8
Sierra Garrett, G-R 43 124 34.7
Brittany Nelson, BP 130 377 34.5
Katie Agler, HS 29 85 34.1
Sydney Nein, BP 67 198 33.8
Carly Fortune, Ley. 22 65 33.8
Meaghan Ross, Sid. 93 276 33.7
Megan Spicer, Kim. 65 195 33.3
Dawn Dunbar, Chad. 36 108 33.3
Cloey Fries, Ger. 20 60 33.3
Shelby Hurlburt, G-R 18 54 33.3
Kelly Snelling, Ger. 68 207 32.7
Ella Draper, Ley. 87 269 32.3
Kiara Aguallo, Ger. 20 62 32.3
Macey Boggs, Ger. 17 53 32.1
Carli Wurdeman, Kim. 75 240 31.3
Peyton Gibson, Morr. 48 154 31.2
Megan Oligmuller, Kim. 34 109 31.2
Chloe Stupka, CV 21 68 31.0
Sydney Biesecker, Kim. 55 178 30.9
Kodie Rempp, SC 79 256 30.8
Zulema Garfio, Min. 21 68 30.8
Mya Canseco, Morr. 39 128 30.5
Kylie Stuart, Bay. 90 296 30.4
Angie Davis, Hyan. 59 194 30.4
Kerstin Brown, SP 28 92 30.4
Madison Wynne, Kim. 24 79 30.4
Karissa Benavides, BP 46 152 30.2
Grace Skavdahl, SC 53 178 29.8
Aubry Krentz, SB 102 349 29.2
Karlee Juhnke, SC 75 258 29.1
Cassie Leithead, BP 21 75 28.0
Sierra Sauer, Bay. 43 155 27.7
Kenzey Kanno, Mit. 42 155 27.1
Lauren Gasseling, Hem. 77 290 26.6
3-Point Shooting FGM FGA %
Brittany Nelson, BP 44 112 39.3
Kiara Aguallo, Ger. 14 39 36.0
Carli Wurdeman, Kim. 41 126 32.5
Ella Draper, Ley. 40 123 32.5
Britney Brosius, Hyan. 22 68 32.4
Mariyah Avila, SB 12 38 31.6
Yara Garcia, SB 15 48 31.3
Zulema Garfio, Min. 21 68 30.8
Sydney Nein, BP 35 114 30.7
Joce Varvel, HS 23 76 30.3
Aubry Krentz, SB 71 237 30.1
Bethany Sterkel, Mit. 24 80 30.0
Grace Perez, G-R 23 77 30.0
Megan Oligmueller, Kim. 17 59 28.8
Kenzey Kanno, Mit. 26 93 28.0
Shea Bailey, Chad. 39 140 27.9
Kelly Snelling, Ger. 31 122 27.7
Kerstin Brown, SP 20 72 27.7
Katelyn Sylvester, Sid. 40 147 27.2
Angie Davis, Hyan 12 45 26.6
Alex Garcia, Min. 14 53 26.4
Kodie Rempp, SC 39 150 26.0
Ashlyn Henderson, Hyan. 14 55 25.4
Karlee Juhnke, SC 19 75 25.3
Janaye Shoemaker, All. 38 152 25.0
Blake Dodd, Craw. 18 73 24.7
Andrea Lashley, Morr. 41 168 24.4
Lauren Gasseling, Hem. 26 108 24.1
Free Throws FTM FTA %
Kate Reader, Kim. 64 85 75.3
Janay Brauer, Sid. 37 50 74.0
Ricci Ayala, Mit. 28 38 73.7
Joce Varvel, HS 14 19 73.7
Anabelle Gillen, Mit. 56 77 72.7
Aubry Krentz, SB 48 67 71.6
Catie Koenan, CV 58 84 69.0
Meaghan Ross, Sid. 36 52 69.2
Brittany Nelson, BP 107 158 67.7
Kodie Rempp, SC 54 80 67.5
Keyana Wilfred, Mit. 96 144 66.7
Kelly Snelling, Ger. 30 45 66.7
Lauren Gasseling, Hem. 62 94 66.0
Sydney Biesecker, Kim. 29 44 65.9
Liz Marker, Bay. 57 87 65.5
Mattie Johnson, Sid. 72 111 64.9
Jessica Cotant, Mit. 22 34 64.7
Janaye Shoemaker, All. 14 22 63.6
Kylie Stuart, Bay. 64 101 63.4
Kailey Klein, SC 29 46 63.0
Emersen Cyza, All. 28 45 62.2
Sierra Sauer, Bay. 28 45 62.2
Makenzie Dunkel, SB 50 82 61.0
Bailey Oetken, SC 42 70 60.0
Karley Sylvester, Sid. 24 40 60.0
Ilycia Guerue, Morr. 21 35 60.0
Tyleigh Strotheide, Chad. 21 35 60.0
Olivia Reed, Chad. 49 83 59.0
Yara Garcia, SB 98 167 58.7
Carli Wurdeman, Kim. 38 65 58.5
Madisyn Hamar, Chad. 14 26 58.3
Britney Brosius, Hyan. 32 55 58.2
Bethany Sterkel, Mit. 18 31 58.1
Kayla Collins, CV 11 19 58.0
Mackenzie Backus, CV. 20 35 57.1
Zulema Garfio, Min. 29 51 56.9
Callie Shultz, G-R 26 46 56.5
Susanna Parker, SC 13 23 56.5
Megan Oligmueller, All. 27 48 56.3
Hope Brosius, Hyan. 37 66 56.1
Lauryn Stanley, SP 19 34 55.9
Beth Bragg, G-R 20 36 55.5
Juana Perez, Min. 41 74 55.4
Mariah Koenen, SP 47 86 55.3
Paige Lynch, G-R 23 42 54.8
True Thorne, Chad. 13 24 54.2
Angie Davis, Hyan. 47 87 54.0
Madisyn Hamar, Chad. 14 26 53.8
Grace Dobrinski, BP 59 110 53.6
Jenna Balthazor, Ger. 31 58 53.4
Caroline Stanley, SP 24 45 53.3
Andrea Lashley, Morr. 16 30 53.3
Kenzey Kanno, Mit. 17 32 53.1
Maddy Watchorn, Morr. 81 154 52.9
Kalen Lotton, SC 33 63 52.3
Kerstin Brown, SP 11 21 52.3
Katelyn Sylvester, Sid. 40 77 51.9
Sydney Nein, BP 14 27 51.8
Kelsey Tighe, Craw. 30 58 51.7
Olivia Schaub, Ger. 18 35 51.4
Blake Dodd, Craw. 18 35 51.4
Arianna Mitchell, Ger. 27 53 50.9
Jessi Badje, HS 36 71 50.7
Rebounding G Reb. Ave.
Kate Reader, Kim. 21 223 10.6
Maddy Watchorn, Ley. 22 220 10.0
Danielle Higgins, Ley. 21 192 9.1
Emersen Cyza, All. 20 181 9.1
Kylie Stuart, Bay. 25 224 9.0
Kelsey Tighe, Craw. 20 177 8.9
Britney Brosius, Hyan. 14 120 8.6
Jenna Schwanebeck, Hyan. 20 169 8.5
Keyana Wilfred, Mit. 28 234 8.4
Blythe Boness, All. 22 175 8.0
Olivia Reed, Chad. 22 168 7.6
Mariah Koenen, SP 21 157 7.5
Maddie Lake, GC 19 139 7.3
Liz Marker, Bay. 25 179 7.2
Ryley Rolls, All. 22 158 7.2
Makenzie Dunkel, SB 22 158 7.2
Jordan Koenen, SP 21 146 7.0
Libbie Schaefer, Morr. 24 164 6.8
Ellie Cline, BP 22 148 6.7
Sierra Garrett, G-R 16 107 6.7
Hope Brosius, Hyan. 21 138 6.6
Bailey Oetken, SC 24 154 6.4
Jayla Brehmer, G-R 20 127 6.4
Ariana Mitchell, Ger. 19 120 6.3
Kalen Lotton, SC 25 156 6.2
Juana Perez, Min. 20 118 5.9
Callie Shultz, G-R 13 77 5.9
Caroline Stanley, SP 21 122 5.8
Brittany Nelson, BP 23 126 5.5
Ashlyn Henderson, Hyan. 21 115 5.5
Jadien Steinger, Morr. 24 132 5.5
Mattie Johnson, Sid. 26 136 5.2
Karlee Juhnke, SC 25 129 5.2
Joce Varvel, HS 18 94 5.2
Yara Garcia, SB 22 113 5.1
Ilycia Gureau, Morr. 8 40 5.0
Angie Davis, Hyan. 21 101 4.8
Haylee Sitzman, CV 20 97 4.8
Grace Dobrinski, BP 23 107 4.7
Jordan Hopp, All. 22 104 4.7
Zulemua Garfio, Min. 21 98 4.7
Jesse Badje, HS 18 85 4.7
Kieyerah Twombly, SB 22 101 4.6
Peyton Underwood, Chad. 24 107 4.5
Katie Agler, HS 16 73 4.6
Sydney Beisecker, Kim. 21 95 4.5
Megan Ernest, Ley. 22 98 4.5
Janay Brauer, Sid. 26 111 4.3
Jessica Whitebear, Bay. 25 105 4.2
Karissa Benavides, BP 23 96 4.2
Morgan Edmund, SC 25 103 4.1
Carli Wurdeman, Kim. 21 86 4.1
Paige Lopez, Ger. 20 82 4.1
Kayla Collins, CV 20 80 4.0
Kodie Rempp, SC 25 98 3.9
Allison Nesbitt, Sid. 24 94 3.9
Tyleigh Strotheide, Chad. 25 98 3.9
Aubry Krentz, SB 22 86 3.9
Sierra Sauer, Bay. 25 94 3.8
Shanna Bailey, Hyan. 21 81 3.8
Kenzey Kanno, Mit. 28 103 3.7
Shea Bailey, Chad. 25 92 3.7
Nicole Briner, Sid. 24 96 3.7
Grace Skavdahl, SC 24 89 3.7
Olivia Schaub, Ger. 20 74 3.7
Assists: Anabelle Gillen, Mit, 127; Kenzey Kanno, Mit, 108; Paige Lopez, Ger, 82; Ryley Rolls, All, 74; Yara Garcia, SB, 70; Megan Oligmueller, All, 68; Bethany Sterkel, Mit, 68; Kylie Stuart, Bay, 68; Jessica Whitebear, Bay, 62; Kate Reader, Kim, 58; Carli Wurdeman, Kim, 56; Meagan Ross, Sid, 55; Shea Bailey, Chad, 54; Tyleigh Strotheide, Chad, 54; Morgan Edmund, SC, 54; Karlee Juhnke, SC, 53; Kieyerah Twombly, SB, 52; Karissa Benavides, BP, 51; Nicole Birner, Sid, 50; Lauren Gasseling, Hem, 50; Katelyn Sylvester, Sid, 50; Janay Brauer, Sid, 49; Mattie Johnson, Sid, 47; Jacey Garrett, Chad, 46; Peyton Gibson, Morr, 40; Kodie Rempp, SC, 40; Grace Dobrinski, BP, 39; Zulema Garfio, Min, 39; Ella Draper, Leyton, 38; Madison Wynne, Kim, 38; Megan Ernest, Ley, 37; Paige Lynch, G-R, 36; Sierra Sauer, Bay, 36; Kelcie Van Anne, Ley, 36; Ricci Ayala, Mit, 35; Sydney Nein, BP 35; Jenna Schwanebeck, Hyan, 34; Britney Brosius, Hyan, 33; Ashlyn Henderson, Hyan, 32; Alex Garcia, Min, 31; Danielle Higgins, Ley, 31; Maddy Watchorn, Ley, 31; Mya Caneco, Morr, 30; Makenzie Dunkel, SB, 30; Kaeli McVicker, BP, 30; Cassie Leithead, BP, 29; Janaye Shoemaker, All, 29; Maddy Johnstone, Sid, 29; Grace Burry, Bay, 28; Aubry Krentz, SB, 28; Brittany Nelson, BP, 28; Kendra Nesbitt, Sid, 27; Jayden Kanno, Mit, 26; R. Sharp, Bay, 26; Kailey Klein, 26; Megan Spicer, Kim, 25; Callie Shultz, G-R, 25; True Thorne, Chad, 25; Peyton Underwood, Chad, 25.
Steals: Zulema Garfio, Min, 87; Caroline Stanley, SP, 83; Karissa Benavides, BP, 82; Karlee Juhnke, SC, 78; Jessica Whitebear, Bay, 75; Ella Draper, Ley, 74; Sydney Nein, BP, 73; Brittany Nelson, BP, 69; Anabelle Gillen, Mit, 64; Kenzey Kanno, Mit, 64; Autumn Dickmander, SP. 63; Lauren Gasseling, Hem, 62; Paige Lynch, G-R, 60; Kate Reader, Kim, 60; Jayla Brehmer, G-R, 58; Kodie Rempp, SC, 58; Bethany Sterkel, Mit, 58; Carli Wurdeman, Kim, 58; Kaitlyn Hunt, GC, 57; Mya Canseco, Morr, 56; Peyton Gibson, Morr, 55; Shea Bailey, Chad, 54; Lauren Gasseling, Hem, 54; Grace Dobrinski, BP; 53; Libby Schaefer, Morr, 53; Sierra Sauer, Bay, 52; Megan Ernest, Ley, 51; Paige Lopez, Ger, 51; Grace Sauer, Bay, 49; Jessi Badje, HS, 48; Ryley Rolls, 48; Yara Garcia, SB, 47; Britney Brosius, Hyan. 47; Tyleigh Strotheide, 45; Kylie Stuart, Bay, 45; Keyana Wilfred, Mit, 45; Kalen Lotton, SC, 39; Jacey Cassie Leithead, BP, 38; Megan Spicer, G-R, 38; Kerstin Brown, SP, 38; Kailey Klein, SC, 37; Suzanna Parker, 37; Mackenzie Dunkel, SB, 36; Olivia Schaub, Ger, 36; R. Sharp, Bay, 36; Aubry Krentz, SB. 35; Andrea Lashley, Morr, 35; Mariah Koenen, SP, 35; Maddie Lake, GC, 34; Olivia Reed, 34; Karly Sylvester, Sid, 33; Danielle Higgins, Ley, 31; Liz Marker, Bay, 31; Sage Rummel, Ley, 31; Grace Skavdahl, SC, 31; Ricci Ayala, Mit, 30; Ellie Cline, BP, 30; Blythe Boness, All, 28; Angie Davis, Hyan, 28; Bailey Oetken, 28; Breanna Triplette, SP, 27; C Knisley, Min, 26; Jenna Schwanebeck, Hyan, 25.
Blocked Shots: Keyana Wilfred, Mit, 90; Lauren Gasseling, Hem, 62; Juana Perez, Min, 36; Bailey Oetken, SC, 34; Maddy Watchorn, Ley, 32; Kate Reader, Kim, 30; Ellie Cline, BP, 27; Grace Skavdahl, 27; Kylie Stuart, Bay, 25; Shea Bailey, Chad, 23; Emersen Cyza, All, 20; Maddie Lake, GC, 20; Olivia Reed, Chad, 20; Ryley Rolls, All, 18; Morgan Edmund, SC, 17; Karlee Juhnke, SC, 16; Jordyn Koenen, SP, 14; Kalen Lotton, SC, 14; Kodie Rempp, SC, 14; Libby Schaefer, Morr, 12; Sierra Garrett, G-R, 12; Jayla Brehmer, G-R, 12; Jordan Hopp, All, 12; Autumn Dickmander, SP, 12; Liz Marker, Bay, 12; Zulema Garfio, Min, 11. Jenna Schwanebeck, Hyan, 10.