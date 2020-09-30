Mitchell runs past Cardinals 35-14

The Mitchell Tigers continued to roll Friday night at Cardinal Field, improving their record to 5-0 with a 35-14 verdict over the Chadron Cardinals, now 3-1.
The Tigers didn’t complete any of their three passes, but a relentless rushing attack rolled up 389 yards and they led all the way after speedster Kadin Perez broke loose for a 70-yard romp on the fourth play of the game.
Mitchell also scored on its second possession, going 72 yards, led off by Rylan Aguallo’s 42-yard burst. He also went the final yard for the touchdown, and Perez ran for the conversion, giving the visitors a 14-0 lead with four minutes left in the first quarter.
Aguallo was kept busy. He carried 33 times for 242 yards, giving him 952 yards through the first five games this season. Perez also helped spoil the Cards’ homecoming, gaining 120 yards on 12 plays.
“That running back is the real deal,” said Chadron Coach Mike Lecher about Aguallo. “And, Mitchell’s got a really good offensive line helping him. This is the best Mitchell team we’ve ever played,” added Lecher, now in his 15th season as the Cardinals’ head mentor.
Aguallo’s yardage apparently is the most versus the Cardinals in the last decade, maybe longer. The most recent high was by Valentine sophomore Wyatt Hitchcock in 2015, when he carried 37 times for 236 yards and four TDs.
Unfortunately, Hitchcock was injured in the next game and seldom excelled again.
After the quick start, not everything went Mitchell’s way the remainder of the first half. On the Tigers’ third possession, Aguallo lost a fumble on his own 23. The Cardinals’ Michael Matt recovered it.
Fullback Sawyer Haag gained 15 yards on Chadron’s first running play of the game, and two plays later quarterback Justus Alcorn rolled out and threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Seth Gaswick in the end zone.
The Cards did some conniving for the conversion. Alcorn handed the ball to running back Dawson Dunbar, then caught Dunbar’s pass for two points, cutting Mitchell’s lead to 14-8 with 1:16 left in the opening quarter.
After Aguallo returned the ensuing kickoff 30 yards to his team’s 40, the Tigers used 13 plays to post their third touchdown. The longest was Perez’s nine-yard jaunt around left end into the end zone. Quarterback Austin Thyne kicked the extra point to make it 21-8.
Chadron opened its ensuing drive with Dunbar taking a direct snap from center and going 24 yards to the Tigers’ 38. Two penalties against Mitchell helped the Cardinals reach the 14, but Chadron gave those yards back when Alcorn couldn’t handle a shotgun snap from center.
However, the Cardinals scored in two plays. Dunbar took an “overhand lateral” from Alcorn well behind the line of scrimmage and carried it for a 15-yard gain. Alcorn then fired a 12-yard pass to Xander Provance, who out-grabbed a Mitchell defender for possession in the end zone.
Provance came up with another big play before halftime. After Aguallo had galloped 34 yards done the east sideline to the Chadron 20 and Perez gained 10 more yards, the talented sophomore picked off Thyne’s pass in the end zone as time was running out in the half.
Mitchell added a touchdown in both the third and fourth quarters. The first saw Aguallo gain 23 and 15 yards on consecutive carries before leaving the game after taking a hard hit at the end of the second run. His replacement was freshman Cael Peters, who opened with an eight-yard pickup and went the last yard two plays later.
After working out some kinks along the sideline a few minutes, Aguallo returned in the middle of the fourth quarter and scored the game’s final touchdown from the seven-yard line with 5:45 remaining. Just for good measure, he also intercepted a Chadron pass with a couple of minutes remaining.
Jade Schumacher kicked the extra points after the second half TDs.
Mitchell Coach Nick Kuxhausen was obviously pleased with the outcome. He gave much of the credit to his linemen, noting they played well on both sides of the ball. Although Dunbar carried six times for 62 yards, the Cardinals finished with just 56 yards rushing and 61 passing while completing nine of 19 tosses.
With Mitchell running 58 plays from scrimmage, more than twice Chadron’s total, the Cards chalked up lots of tackles. Cody Hall led with 11, seven of them unassisted. Dunbar, Haag and Dan Wellnitz all participated in nine stops and Provance eight.
Provance sustained a shoulder injury in the second half and may miss a couple of games, Lecher said. Defensive lineman Jesse Stolley also suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter and had to be helped from the field.
While this was Mitchell’s second straight win in the series, the Cardinals still hold a 10-4 margin since Lecher became Chadron’s head coach in 2004. The 2009 game was cancelled because the Tigers had a flu epidemic.
The Cardinals will play at Sidney on Friday night. The Red Raiders are 1-3. They defeated Chase County 27-18, but lost to Bridgeport, Cozad and Holdrege, all by at least 24 points.
; Mit.; Chad.
First Downs; 19; 8
Total Net Yards; 389; 117
Rushes, Yards; 58-389; 15-56
Passing Yards; 0; 61
Passing; 0-3-1; 10-21-1
Return Yards; 53; 115
Punts, Average; 1-28; 6-35.1
Fumbles, Lost; 4-1; 3-0
Penalties, Yards; 7-65; 6-59
Mitchell 14 7 7 7 ---35
Chadron 8 6 0 0 ---14
Mitchell--Kadin Perez, 70 run (kick failed).
Mitchell--Rylan Aguallo 1 run (Perez run)
Chadron--Seth Gaswick 13 pass from Justus Alcorn (Alcorn pass from Dawson Dunbar)
Mitchell--Perez 9 run (Austin Thyne kick)
Chadron--Xander Provance 12 pass from Alcorn (pass failed)
Mitchell--Cael Peters 1 run (Jade Schumacher kick)
Mitchell--Aguallo 7 run (Schumacher kick)
Rushing: Mitchell--Ryan Aguallo 33-242, Kadin Perez 12-120, Austin Thyne 8-11, Cael Peters 4-16, Jackson Allen, 1-0. Chadron--Dawson Dunbar 6-62, Sawyer Haag 1-15, Xander Provance 1-4, Justus Alcorn 7-minus 25.
Passing: Mitchell--Austin Thyne 0-3-1. Chadron--Justus Alcorn 9-19-0, 53 yards, 2 TDs.
Receiving: Mitchell 0. Chadron--Michael Sorenson 3-14, Seth Gaswick 1-12, Xander Provance 1-12, Dawson Dunbar 3-10, Sawyer Haag 1-5.
Tackles: Chadron--Cody Hall 7-4, 11; Dan Wellnitz 2-8, 10; Dawson Dunbar 3-6, 9; Sawyer Haag 3-6, 9; Xander Provance 4-4, 8; Aiden Vaughn 1-5, 6; Michael Sorenson 3-2, 5. Mitchell--Brock Knutson 3-2, 5; Jaron Anderson, 1-3, 4.
