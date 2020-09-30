Mitchell runs past Cardinals 35-14

Provance came up with another big play before halftime. After Aguallo had galloped 34 yards done the east sideline to the Chadron 20 and Perez gained 10 more yards, the talented sophomore picked off Thyne’s pass in the end zone as time was running out in the half.

Mitchell added a touchdown in both the third and fourth quarters. The first saw Aguallo gain 23 and 15 yards on consecutive carries before leaving the game after taking a hard hit at the end of the second run. His replacement was freshman Cael Peters, who opened with an eight-yard pickup and went the last yard two plays later.

After working out some kinks along the sideline a few minutes, Aguallo returned in the middle of the fourth quarter and scored the game’s final touchdown from the seven-yard line with 5:45 remaining. Just for good measure, he also intercepted a Chadron pass with a couple of minutes remaining.

Jade Schumacher kicked the extra points after the second half TDs.

Mitchell Coach Nick Kuxhausen was obviously pleased with the outcome. He gave much of the credit to his linemen, noting they played well on both sides of the ball. Although Dunbar carried six times for 62 yards, the Cardinals finished with just 56 yards rushing and 61 passing while completing nine of 19 tosses.