Mitchell’s Aguallo led Panhandle 11-man teams

Led by senior running back Rylan Aguallo, the Mitchell Tigers set the pace offensively among 11-man football teams in the Panhandle this fall.

Aguallo (pronounced Ayao) carried the ball from the line of scrimmage 236 yards for 1,945 yards and 23 touchdowns, caught five passes for 188 yards and four TDs and returned eight kickoffs for 407 yards and four more TDs.

That gives the 6-foot, 190-pound speedster 2,540 all-purpose yards and 31 touchdowns in 10 games in 2020.

With Aguallo leading the way, Mitchell averaged 334.5 yards a game rushing and 389.1 in total offense to lead the Panhandle in both categories. Alliance averaged 140 yards a game passing to set that pace.

Aguallo’s 1,945 yards rushing this fall ranks sixth on the Chadron Record’s list of 11-man rushers from the Panhandle dating as far back as the 1980s.

Chadron was among the teams who witnessed Aguallo’s capabilities. He carried 33 times for 242 yards against the Cardinals, believed to be the most rushing yardage the Red Birds have ever given up in a game.

But the Tigers’ terror gained considerably more yards against at least two other teams this fall. He carried 28 times for 279 yards against Sidney and 36 times for 296 against Ogallala.