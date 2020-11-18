Mitchell’s Aguallo led Panhandle 11-man teams

Led by senior running back Rylan Aguallo, the Mitchell Tigers set the pace offensively among 11-man football teams in the Panhandle this fall.
Aguallo (pronounced Ayao) carried the ball from the line of scrimmage 236 yards for 1,945 yards and 23 touchdowns, caught five passes for 188 yards and four TDs and returned eight kickoffs for 407 yards and four more TDs.
That gives the 6-foot, 190-pound speedster 2,540 all-purpose yards and 31 touchdowns in 10 games in 2020.
With Aguallo leading the way, Mitchell averaged 334.5 yards a game rushing and 389.1 in total offense to lead the Panhandle in both categories. Alliance averaged 140 yards a game passing to set that pace.
Aguallo’s 1,945 yards rushing this fall ranks sixth on the Chadron Record’s list of 11-man rushers from the Panhandle dating as far back as the 1980s.
Chadron was among the teams who witnessed Aguallo’s capabilities. He carried 33 times for 242 yards against the Cardinals, believed to be the most rushing yardage the Red Birds have ever given up in a game.
But the Tigers’ terror gained considerably more yards against at least two other teams this fall. He carried 28 times for 279 yards against Sidney and 36 times for 296 against Ogallala.
Aguallo also finished with 717 yards rushing as a sophomore and for 1,233 as a junior, giving him a total of 3,995 yards, or just five yards shy of 4,000, during his career. He posted 53 touchdowns those three seasons.
The Panhandle’s all-time single-season rushing leader, according to available records, is another Mitchell Tiger, Drake Gilliland, who rushed 269 times for 2,095 yards as a senior in 2017.
Available records also have Gilliland as the Panhandle’s all-time 11-man leader in career rushing with 4,633 yards. He ran for 719 yards as a sophomore and 1,819 yards as a junior to go with his 2,095 as a senior.
The only other 1,000-yard rusher in the Panhandle this year was Bridgeport senior Cole Faessler with 161 carries for 1,196 yards. Third on the list is Scottsbluff senior Alex Galindo, who rushed 139 times for 838 yards.
Galindo also caught 22 passes for 521 yards, the most among 11-man players in the 11-county area this fall. He finished second in scoring with 17 TDs, 14 of them rushing and three receiving.
Faessler was third in touchdowns with 16, all but one of them rushing.
Alliance’s Chase King caught the most passes with 30 for 474 yards to also ranked second in receiving yards.
The Panhandle’s leading passer was Alliance senior Caeson Clarke with 102 completion in 170 attempts for a stellar 60 percent to go with 1,113 yards in just eight games. All the other 11-man teams played at least nine.
The statistics are reported by the teams follow:
Rushing Offense; G; Yds.; Ave.
Mitchell (8-2); 10; 3,345; 334.5
Bridgeport (7-2); 9; 1,911; 212.3
Scottsbluff (5-5); 10; 1,844; 184.4
Alliance (1-7); 8; 1,068; 133.5
Gord-Rush (3-6); 9; 1,030; 114.4
Sidney (2-7); 9; 1,003; 111.4
Chadron (6-3); 9; 966; 107.3
Gering (0-9); 9; 916; 101.8
Passing Offense; G; Yds.; Ave.
Alliance; 8; 1,120; 140.0
Chadron; 9; 1,167; 129.7
Gordon-Rushville; 9; 1,030; 114.4
Scottsbluff; 10; 1,124; 112.4
Bridgeport; 9; 938; 104.2
Sidney; 9; 743; 82.5
Gering; 9; 611; 67.9
Mitchell; 10; 546; 54.6
Total Offense; G; Yds.; Ave.
Mitchell; 10; 3,891; 389.1
Bridgeport; 9; 2,849; 316.6
Scottsbluff; 10; 2,968; 296.8
Alliance; 8; 2,188; 273.5
Gordon-Rushville; 9; 2,361; 262.3
Chadron; 9; 2,133; 237.0
Sidney; 9; 1,746; 194.0
Gering; 9; 1,527; 169.7
Rushing; No.; Yds.; Ave.
Rylan Aguallo, Mit.; 236; 1,945; 8.2
Cole Faessler, BP; 161; 1,196; 7.4
Alex Galindo, SB; 139; 838; 6.0
Cade Goings, G-R; 127; 672; 6.3
Keegan Grant, All.; 129; 629; 4.9
Jackson Osdiek, SB; 133; 608; 4.8
Brady Robb, Sid.; 145; 607; 4.2
Kaden Perez, Mit.; 39; 455; 11.7
Dawson Dunbar, Chad.; 95; 441; 4.6
Eli Thompson, Ger.; 133; 423; 3.2
Sawyer Haag, Chad.; 68; 368; 5.4
Braedan Stull, BP; 77; 352; 4.6
Carter Anderson, G-R; 72; 288; 4.0
Brett Hill, SB; 75; 263; 3.5
Logan Leistritz, All.; 50; 262; 5.2
Mason Nichols, BP; 53; 247; 4.7
Jackson Allen, Mit.; 28; 228; 8.1
Brady Radzymski, Ger.; 84; 247; 2.9
Receiving; No.; Yds.; Ave.
Alex Galindo, SB; 22; 521; 23.7
Chase King, All.; 30; 474; 15.8
Harley Bayne, G-R; 24; 384; 16.0
Braxton Swires, BP; 11; 356; 32.4
Seth Gaswick, Chad.; 14; 337; 24.1
Dawson Dunbar, Chad.; 18; 257; 14.8
PJ Lynch, G-R; 9; 235; 26.1
Xander Provance, Chad.; 11; 230; 20.9
Zack Burke, Sid.; 18; 310; 17.2
Kellen Muhr, All.; 33; 294; 8.9
Jayden Kelley, All.; 19; 223; 19.2
Rylan Aguallo, Mit.; 5; 188; 37.5
James Bruner, SB; 13; 179; 13.8
Elijah Jackson, G-R; 13; 179; 13.8
Damien Bell, BP; 12; 143; 11.9
Michael Sorenson, Chad.; 17; 141; 8.3
Carmelo Timblin, Ger.; 20; 134; 6.7
Logan Slama, G-R; 8; 124; 15.5
Tallon Craig, Chad.; 8; 114; 14.3
Scoring TD PAT Total
Rylan Aguallo, Mit.; 31; 2; 190
Alex Galindo, SB; 17; -; 102
Cole Faessler, BP; 16; -; 96
Austin Thyne, Mit.; 2; *41; 53
Xander Provance, Chad.; 7; 3; 48
Seth Gaswick, Chad.; 7; -; 42
Braxton Swires, BP; 4; *18; 42
Braeden Stull, BP; 6; 3; 42
Kaden Perez, Mit.; 6; 1; 38
Jaron Anderson, Mit.; 6; -; 36
Cade Goings, G-R; 5; -; 30
Jackson Ostdeik, SB; 5; -; 30
Cael Peters, Mit.; 5; -; 30
Brady Radzymski, Ger.; 5; -; 30
Justus Alcorn, Chad.; 4; 1; 26
Dawson Dunbar, Chad.; 3; 3; 24
Brett Hill, SB; 4; -; 24
Brady Robb, Sid.; 4; -; 24
Michael Sorenson, Chad.; 3; 2; 22
Placido Rodriguez, SB; 0; *21; 21
Chase King, All.; 3; 2; 20;
Carter Anderson, G-R; 3; -; 18
Jayden Kelley, All.; 3; -; 18
Harley Bayne, G-R; 3; -; 18
P.J Lynch, G-R; 3; -; 18
Conner Hartzler, Sid.; 0; *15; 15
*Kicked PAT. All others 2 points
Punting; No.; Yds.; Ave.
Plancino Rodriguez, SB; 28; 1,089; 38.9
Harley Bayne, G-R; 24; 931; 38.8
Austin Thyne, Mit.; 7; 239; 34.1
Cody Hall, Chad.; 33; 1,047; 31.7
Cole Faessler, BP; 24; 759; 31.6
Brady Robb, Sid.; 13; 410; 31.5
Mason Gaudreault, Ger.; 23; 700; 30.4
Tackles; Unast.; Asst.; Total
Jesus Acosta, All.; 60; 32; 92
Wade Sanders, All.; 37; 22; 59
Keegan Grant, All.; 24; 19; 43
Roman Garza, All.; 15; 12; 27
Chase King, All.; 18; 9; 27
Kason Loomis, BP; 34; 40; 74
Damien Bell, BP; 27; 35; 62
Cade Loomis, BP; 17; 27; 44
Josh Warren, BP; 23; 17; 40
Sawyer Haag, Chad.; 36; 38; 74
Daniel Wellnitz, Chad.; 32; 39; 71
Aiden Vaughn, Chad. 36; 26; 62
Dawson Dunbar, Chad.; 26; 25; 51
Jacob Awiszus, Ger.; 25; 32; 57
Ray Turner, Ger.; 21; 17; 38
Tyler Garrett, Ger.; 18; 18; 36
Logan Daringer, G-R; 29; 28; 57
Elijah Jackson, G-R; 28; 25; 53
Mac Ballard, G-R; 20; 30; 50
Drake Brewer, G-R; 27; 21; 48
Jackson Allen, Mit.; 39; 16; 55
Luke Hessler, Mit.; 30; 23; 53
Brock Knutson, Mit.; 35; 17; 52
Jaron Anderson, Mit.; 30; 26; 56
Chance Symons, SB; 44; 34; 77
Nick Maag, SB; 44; 27; 71
Evan Heggem, SB; 34; 24; 58
Jace Wilkinson, SB; 30; 28; 58
Dietrich Lecher, Sid.; 23; 10; 33
Brady Robb, Sid.; 23; 7; 30
Nathan Kennedy, Sid.; 19; 9; 28
Passing; PC; PA; Int.; %; Yds.; TD
Caeson Clarke, All; 102; 170; 8; 60.0; 1,113; 6
Brett Hill, SB; 72; 143; 10; 50.3; 1,103; 6
Justus Alcorn, Chad.; 69; 122; 4; 56.5; 954; 9
Carter Anderson, G-R; 69; 127; 6; 52.8; 1,004; 10
Braedan Stull, BP; 51; 95; 4; 53.7; 871; 8
Austin Thyne, Mit.; 24; 57; 6; 42.1; 523; 11
Isaak Doty, Sid.; 40; 104; 4; 28.5; 452; 3
Hunter Hayden, Ger.; 29; 56; -; 51.7; 262; 0
Brady Radzymski, Ger.; 22; 42; -; 52.4; 242; 1
Dawson Dunbar, Chad.; 9; 17; 1; 52.9; 177; 2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!