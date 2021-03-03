Mitchell tops Cards in low-scoring finale

The Chadron boys’ basketball team got off to a good start while meeting Mitchell in the opening game of the Class C1-12 Subdistrict in Sidney on Tuesday, Feb. 23, scoring on six of its first eight possessions while tallying 14 points.
But Mitchell still had a 15-14 lead at the end of the opening quarter and went to outscore the Cardinals in each of the remaining three stanzas while taking a 48-34 decision. The outcome ended Chadron’s season with an 11-11 record. Mitchell also had its season halted on Thursday night, when Ogallala won the Subdistrict title by a 66-51 score.
The win was the Tigers’ first over the Cards in three games this season. The scoring declined as the season continued. Chadron won the first game to decide third place in the Western Conference Tournament in early December 79-72 as the teams combined for 20 3-pointers (11 by Mitchell and 9 by Chadron). The Cards also won the second game that was played in Chadron on Jan. 9 by 63-58.
After the opening quarter last week, points were hard to come by for both teams. Mitchell outscored the Cards 13-8 in the second period to take a 28-22 lead. The Tigers added just 20 points in the second half and the Red Birds managed only 12.
Mitchell, which was 19 of 43 from the field for 44 percent, was led in scoring by freshman Carter Reisig with 15 points while going three-of-three from 3-point land. Senior Jaron Anderson added 10 points, but even all-star Austin Thyne, a junior who averaged 21.4 points this season and has already tallied more than 1,100 points during his career, struggled. He scored only six points while going two of 11 from the field.
The Cardinals were 11 of 41 from the field and just seven of 16 from the free throw line.
The only starter who offensively played up to par for Chadron was guard Collin Brennan, who shot 50 percent on all phases of the game, going six of 12 overall from the field, including two of four from behind the arc, and the same from the free throw line for a career-high 16 points.
Justus Alcorn added eight points for Chadron, seven of them in the first quarter, and collected a game-best 11 rebounds.
Mitchell, which won 12 of its last 14 games going into the game with Ogallala, finished the season at 16-9.
Chadron--Collin Brennan 16, Justus Alcorn 8, Gaurav Chima 4, Dawson Dunbar 3, Michael Sorenson 2, Jackson Behrends 1. Totals: 11-45 (5-20) 7-16 34 points, 30 rebounds.
Mitchell--Carter Reisig 15, Jeron Anderson 10, Francisco Barrios 6, Austin Thyne 6, Rylan Aguallo 6, Francisco Alvizar 5. Totals: 19-43 (5-12) 5-8 48 points, 36 rebounds.
Chadron 14 8 4 8 ---34
Mitchell 15 13 8 12 ---48
3-pointers: Chad--Brennan 2, Alcorn 1, Chima 1, Dunbar1. Mit--Reisig 3, Alvizar 1, Anderson 1.