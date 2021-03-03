Mitchell tops Cards in low-scoring finale

The Chadron boys’ basketball team got off to a good start while meeting Mitchell in the opening game of the Class C1-12 Subdistrict in Sidney on Tuesday, Feb. 23, scoring on six of its first eight possessions while tallying 14 points.

But Mitchell still had a 15-14 lead at the end of the opening quarter and went to outscore the Cardinals in each of the remaining three stanzas while taking a 48-34 decision. The outcome ended Chadron’s season with an 11-11 record. Mitchell also had its season halted on Thursday night, when Ogallala won the Subdistrict title by a 66-51 score.

The win was the Tigers’ first over the Cards in three games this season. The scoring declined as the season continued. Chadron won the first game to decide third place in the Western Conference Tournament in early December 79-72 as the teams combined for 20 3-pointers (11 by Mitchell and 9 by Chadron). The Cards also won the second game that was played in Chadron on Jan. 9 by 63-58.

After the opening quarter last week, points were hard to come by for both teams. Mitchell outscored the Cards 13-8 in the second period to take a 28-22 lead. The Tigers added just 20 points in the second half and the Red Birds managed only 12.