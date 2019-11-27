Montana team holds off Lady Eagles
The Chadron State College women's basketball team trailed 24-12 at the end of the first quarter, limited host Montana State-Billings to just five points in the second period and drew within a single point midway in the third frame Saturday. However, the Yellowjackets outscored the Eagles 33 to 17 in the paint and won 68-54.
"We lost momentum in a variety of situations," said CSC Coach Janet Raymer. "The point swings would be five to seven at a time, but we kept fighting back. We couldn't get to the free throw line as much as I would've liked."
Three Yellowjackets hit from 3-point range in the first quarter, when they went ahead by a dozen points.
The Eagles' defense clamped down in the second period, holding Billings to only two field goals and five points. Melisa Kadic, who was 3-of-6 for CSC from long range, cut the MSUB lead to four 30 seconds before halftime, but Danielle Zahn hit a last-second shot to make it 29-23 Yellowjackets at the break.
Another triple by Kadic in the third quarter cut Billings’ lead to 38-37.
Even though the Eagles made all four of their foul shots in the final frame, Billings was 10-for-13 and pulled away down the stretch.
CSC won the rebound battle 39 to 36. Turnovers were even at 18 apiece.
The Eagles struggled to fill the rim on the inside, going 5-for-25. MSUB shot 43.4 percent from the floor; CSC made 32.8 percent. Each team had six triples, but the Jackets were 16-22 at the line and the Eagles 10-12.
Leading the Eagles with 16 points was Taryn Foxen, who put up nine of the team's 13 points in the fourth quarter. Kadic added 11 points and six rebounds.
Hannah Collins, a quick 5-5 junior, was Billings' leading scorer with 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor and 5-of-6 from the foul line. Another guard, Jeanann Lemelin was five of 10 from the field while scoring 13 points. Taryn Shelley, a 6-3 sophomore, double-doubled with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
The Eagles will participate in the North Star Classic at Fairbanks this week. They’ll tangle with the hosts, Alaska-Fairbanks, on Thanksgiving Day and meet Lake Erie College from Ohio and Converse College from South Carolina the next two days.
Chadron State--Taryn Foxen 16, Melisa Radic 11, Jori Peters 6, Jordan Morris 6, Bailey Brooks 6, Jessica Lovitt 5, McKenna McClintic 2, Haley Urbatch 2. Totals: 19-58 (6-15) 10-12 54 points, 39 rebounds, 18 turnovers.
Montana State-Billings--Hannah Collins 22, Jeanann Lemelin 13, Taryn Shelley 10, Addison Gardner 6, Danielle Zahn 5, Tylee Manuel 5, Shannon Reny 3, Shayla Montague 3, Kali Gulick 1. Totals: 23-53 (6-17) 16-22 68 points, 36 rebounds, 18 turnovers.
Chadron State 12 11 18 13 - ---54
MSU-Billings 24 5 19 20 ----68