Steve Morgan will host volleyball camps this summer, in Ogallala.

Though team camps are all full, there are still spots open for the camps for Grades 3-8 and 9-12.

There is one session for Grades 9-12, June 22 and 23. Grades 3-8 have three sessions available: June 12 and 13, June 19 and 20, and June 30 and July 1. The cost of the camp is $75.

Camp instructors have top high school or college credentials and the player to instructor ratio is 12:1. Instruction stresses the fundamentals of power volleyball. Instruction is designed to smooth out problem areas on an individual basis, and these camps are designed for the serious volleyball player. It is important to be in condition and willing to work hard. Lodging information is available on request and camp t-shirts will be available.

For more information please contact Steve Morgan at: 308-284-2836, skmorgan@charter.net, or visit stevemorgancamps.com.