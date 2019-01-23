After a week of games, the 2019 Panhandle Conference basketball tournament wrapped up, Saturday, with the Morrill girls were crowned champions after defeating Crawford 32-30, and the Hemingford boys took top honors with a 62-55 win over Morrill.
Morrill, the boys’ bracket’s top seed entering the tournament, moved to 9-5 with two wins following a first round bye. Friday, in the second round, Morrill caught fire after leading just 9-8 in the first quarter, outscoring the Hay Springs Hawks 51-14 through the final three quarters.
Saturday, the Lions led Hemingford just 46-44 heading into the final quarter, but were able to separate themselves, outscoring the Bobcats 16-11 to earn the championship victory.
9-6 Hemingford entered the tournament as the second seed, and earned a 88-51 win over the Sioux County Warriors who found themselves in the second round following an upset victory over Edgemont, in Edgemont, Tuesday, Jan 15.
The Sioux County boys started and finished strong against Edgemont, outscoring the Moguls 16-8 in the first quarter and 19-16 in the final quarter to earn just their second win of the season.
The Warrior boys’ Tristan Hunter and Tommy Watson led the team in scoring, Hunter with 19 points and Watson with 14. Teammate Michael Comstock contributed 9 points to the winning effort. Hunter scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter.
Although Sioux County’s boys were unable to get another upset against Hemingford, the Warriors earned third-place at the tournament after a 69-64 overtime victory against Hay Springs, Saturday, in Crawford.
With just .2 seconds remaining in the game, Hay Springs missed a shot after having the ball to inbound from their own sideline, but a miscue on the clock gave the team a second attempt. Unfortunately for the Hawks their second chance was foiled by an errant pass and the game went to overtime.
In the extra quarter the Sioux County boys outscored Hay Springs 7-2.
Hay Springs’ Payton Prado led all scorers with 33 points in the game. Teammate Trent Reed was next-best for the Hawks with 10.
Hunter once again led Sioux County, this time with 24 points. Comstock had 17 points and Watson was just behind with 15.
The Sioux County boys played their final two games with just six players as Leif Meidell was held out with an illness.
The Hay Springs boys earned their only win of the tournament in the opening round, Tuesday, Jan. 15 defeating Crawford 55-49, in Edgemont.
Crawford would go on to play Edgemont in the fifth -place game, Saturday, in Crawford. Edgemont defeated the Rams 49-39.
On the girls’ side of the bracket, Morrill survived a third-quarter scare, after the Crawford girls took a 19-13 first-half deficit to trail just 24-22 after the third. Both teams scored eight in the final quarter, preserving the Lion girls’ two-point lead.
Seeded fourth to begin the tournament, the Morrill girls knocked out top seeded Sioux County 33-26, Friday, to earn their way to the championship game.
The Lions got out to an 11-4 lead early in the game, and had outscored the Warrior girls 18-5 by the end of the first half. Sioux County would find their footing in the second half and outscore Morrill 21-15, but the fist-half deficit was too much to overcome.
Sioux County’s Karlee Juhnke led the Warriors with seven points and Kodie Rempp had five.
After the second round loss, the Warrior girls faced and defeated the Edgemont Mogul girls 57-50, Saturday, in Crawford.
Juhnke had a strong offensive night scoring 20 points to lead the Warriors. Teammate Kailey Klein had nine points and Rempp again had five. By the end of the game, in addition to her 20 points, Juhnke’s stat sheet read eight rebounds, four steals, four assists, and a block.
Seeded second, and also receiving a first-round bye, the Rams’ girls won against Edgemont 36-34, at home in Crawford, during the semifinal round, Thursday. After outscoring the Moguls 13-8 in the third quarter, the Rams survived a fourth-quarter push by Edgemont that saw the Moguls win the scoring battle 11-7, but remain two points behind at the final buzzer.
The Moguls earned a 43-30 win over the Hay Springs girls, Monday, Jan. 14, to advance to the second round. The Hawks were then defeated by Hemingford 37-18 in the fifth place game, Saturday.