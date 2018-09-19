Earlier this month the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs and Crawford Rams, two volleyball teams having great seasons, met at the Sheridan County Invite where Crawford defeated Gordon 2-1. Last week, the Mustangs were able to avenge the loss with a 3-0 sweep of those same Rams.
Gordon-Rushville started strong with a 25-14 first set win, but the Rams battled in the second and third sets which both ended 25-21 in Gordon’s favor.
With the win Gordon-Rushville moved to 7-2 this season, their only losses having been to Chadron and Crawford until Thursday when the team travelled to Cody-Kilgore where they were defeated by the Cowboys in five sets.
The match began with two heavily contested sets that ended 25-22 and 26-24 in favor of the Cowboys, but the Mustangs answered with a dominant 25-11 third set win, and sent the match into extra sets with a 25-22 win in the fourth.
The two teams battled in the final set with Cody-Kilgore eventually pulling off a 17-15 win.
The Mustangs next match won’t be until October 1, in Hay Springs against the Hawks.
Crawford fell to 7-2 with the loss to the Mustangs having previously only been defeated by Kimball at the Sheridan County invite.
The Rams looked to bounce back against Edgemont Monday night, but results of the match were not available at time of print. They’ll travel to Harrison this Friday to play rival Sioux County.