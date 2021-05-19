Mustangs make good showing at C-9 District Meet

Both Gordon-Rushville teams will be well represented at the Nebraska State Track and Field Meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha this weekend.
The Mustangs’ boys finished second in the team standings at the Class C-9 District Meet in Sutherland last weekend and qualified two relay teams and three individuals for the state meet. The girls didn’t score as many points or place as high, but three of them earned state tickets in individual events and a relay team also will run in Omaha.
Two Gordon-Rushville boys were district champions. Senior Elijah Jackson won the triple jump with a mark of 40-4 ¼ and sophomore Aydon McDonald cruised to victory in the high hurdles in 42.69 seconds. Both were season-best marks.
The third individual qualifier was sophomore Jace Freesman, who placed third in the 400 meters in 52.70 seconds, also his best time of the season. While he had to settle for the bronze medal, he was only about a stride behind and his mark was one of the six fastest in Class C from across the state that belongs to someone who did not finish first or second in their race.
Jackson and Freesman also ran on both winning relay teams. So did PJ Lynch. The fourth member of the 4x400 quartet was Mac Ballard while Robert Reina ran the other leg on the 4x800 team. The latter team group won its race by about 17 seconds.
The Lady Mustangs had one district champion. That was freshman McKinley Grover, who flung the discus 121-3 to edge Bridgeport basketball star Ruthie Loomis Goltl by 21 inches for top honors.
Three Gordon-Rushville ladies were the runners-up in track events. They are senior Jayla Brehmer in the 400 and freshmen Haley Johnson in the 800 and Tyrah American Horse in the 1600. All of their times were season bests.
The three of them joined with Brenna Bostock to place second in the 4x800 relay.
The Hemingford boys scored just 15 points at the district meet with senior Brian Turek claiming 10 of them while winning the 200 meters in 23.23 seconds. The LadyCats garnered 29 points to finish eighth among the 10 teams. While none of their places was higher than fourth, they came in nine events.
The C-9 District was dominated by Chase County High at Imperial. The Lady Longhorns accumulated 186 points, have qualifiers in 15 individual events and won all three of the relays. They won the gold in all the track events except the high hurdles.
Don’t be surprised if the Chase County girls win the Class C state championship, which happened in both 2015 and 2016.
The Longhorn boys, who didn’t win a football game last fall, aren’t as powerful as the girls, but they scored 108.5 points, 37.5 more than runner-up Gordon-Rushville, to win the team title. Depth was their strength at the district meet. They won just four of the 17 events.
The only double winner among the boys was Morrill senior Isaiah Guerue in the throws. He’s a Chadron State College football recruit.
Girls’ Results
Team Standings--1, Chase County, 186; 2, Bayard, 72; 3, Sutherland, 48; 4, Gordon-Rushville, 46; 5, Hershey, 40; 6, Bridgeport, 31; 7, Perkins County, 30; 8, Hemingford, 29; 9, Kimball, 26; 10, Morrill, 10
Gordon-Rushville and Hemingford placings (The first two in each individual event qualify for state, along with the *additional qualifiers.)
400--2, Jayla Brehmer, G-R, 1:02.72; 4, Catherine Bryner, Hem, 1:05.91.
800--2, Haley Johnson, G-R, 2:32.58; 4, Destiny Hanson, Hem, 2:41.83.
1600--2, Tyrah American Horse, 6:01.06; 5, Carlye Kresl, Hem, 6:19.04.
3200--4, Carlye Kresl, Hem, 13:27.00.
100 hurdles--6, Brooke Warner, Hem, 18.38.
300 hurdles--5, Brooke Warner, Hem, 53.70.
4x100 relay--4, Hemingford, 54.49
4x400 relay--4, Hemingford, 4:38.97.
4x800 relay--2, Gordon-Rushville (Haley Johnson, Tyrah American Horse, Brenna Bostock, Jayla Brehmer), 10:41.01.
Discus--1, McKinley Grover, G-R, 121-3.
Long jump--4, Jayla Brehmer, G-R, 14-6 ¾.
Pole vault--4, Catherine Bryner, Hem, 7-4.
Boys’ Results
Team Standings: 1, Chase County, 108.5; 2, Gordon-Rushville, 71; 3, Hershey, 66; 4, Perkins County, 61; 5, Sutherland, 57.5; 6, Morrill, 51; 7, Bridgeport, 41; 8, Bayard, 34; 9, Kimball, 22; 10, Hemingford, 15.
100--5, Cadence Goings, G-R, 11.73; 6, Elijah Jackson, G-R, 11.74.
200--1, Brian Turek, Hem, 23.23; 5, Ellis Livingston, G-R, 24.33.
400--3, *Jace Freeseman, G-R, 52.70; 4, PJ Lynch, G-R, 53.51.
800--4, Robert Reina, G-R, 2:16.38.
1600--4, Gregory Johns, G-R, 5:12.94.
110 hurdles--5, Aydon McDonald, G-R, 18.11.
300 hurdles--1, Aydon McDonald, G-R, 42.69.
4x100 relay--5, Gordon-Rushville, 47.27; 6, Hemingford, 48.93.
4x400 relay--1, Gordon-Rushville (Mac Ballard, Jace Freeseman, PJ Lynch, Elijah Jackson), 3:35.96.
4x800 relay--1, Gordon-Rushville (Elijah Jackson, Robert Reina, PJ Lynch, Jace Freeseman), 8:52.91.
Shot put--4, Hunter Wyland, Hem, 38-9 ½.
Triple jump--1, Elijah Jackson, G-R, 40-4 ¼; 5, Harley Bayne, G-R, 37-4.
High jump--5, Will Costello, G-R, 5-11.
Pole vault--4-6 tie, Ethan Specht, Hem, 10-11.