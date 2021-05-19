Mustangs make good showing at C-9 District Meet

Both Gordon-Rushville teams will be well represented at the Nebraska State Track and Field Meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha this weekend.

The Mustangs’ boys finished second in the team standings at the Class C-9 District Meet in Sutherland last weekend and qualified two relay teams and three individuals for the state meet. The girls didn’t score as many points or place as high, but three of them earned state tickets in individual events and a relay team also will run in Omaha.

Two Gordon-Rushville boys were district champions. Senior Elijah Jackson won the triple jump with a mark of 40-4 ¼ and sophomore Aydon McDonald cruised to victory in the high hurdles in 42.69 seconds. Both were season-best marks.

The third individual qualifier was sophomore Jace Freesman, who placed third in the 400 meters in 52.70 seconds, also his best time of the season. While he had to settle for the bronze medal, he was only about a stride behind and his mark was one of the six fastest in Class C from across the state that belongs to someone who did not finish first or second in their race.

Jackson and Freesman also ran on both winning relay teams. So did PJ Lynch. The fourth member of the 4x400 quartet was Mac Ballard while Robert Reina ran the other leg on the 4x800 team. The latter team group won its race by about 17 seconds.