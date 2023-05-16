Both Chase County High School teams ran away with the championships at the Class C-9 District Track and Field Meet last Thursday, but the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs were the runners-up in the boys’ competition, where they have five state meet qualifiers who will be competing in eight track events on Friday and Saturday in Omaha.

Three Gordon-Rushville girls also qualified for state, including junior McKinley Grover, who won both the shot and discus at the district meet.

First of all, the C-9 District Meet was a struggle. Because of stormy weather, the action that began at Grant, was halted a couple of times, then eventually was moved to Ogallala, about 20 miles to the north, and wasn’t completed until after dark.

However, the venue change did not slow down the team from Imperial. The Chase County High girls have won both of the last two Class C State Meet championships and tallied 175 points, some 99.5 more than runner-up Bayard at the district meet. In addition, the Longhorns’ boys racked up a whopping 217 points while Gordon-Rushville was next with 80.

The Chase County boys won 11 of the 17 events.

Led by four seniors, the Gordon-Rushville boys did some things well.

Jace Freeseman was the runner-up to Chase County standouts in the 200 and 400 with season-best times of 23.08 and 50.43; Franklin Johns won the 800 with his top mark of 2:00.05; his brother, Gregory, was the runner-up in both the 1600 and 3200; and Aydon McDonald qualified in both hurdles.

McDonald was fourth in the high hurdles behind three Chase County entries, but still picked up an additional qualifier tab that will allow him to run them in Omaha. He then was second in the 300 intermediates in 40.06, his season best and the fifth-best time in Class C going to the state meet.

Both of the district hurdle races were won by Easton Fries, a Chase County junior, who also won the 400 meters.

Freeseman, McDonald and Franklin Johns along with sophomore Austin Child joined forces to place second and earn an additional qualifier slot in the 4x400 relay at state. It was surprising that the Mustangs didn’t also qualify in the 4x100 relay, since their time of 44.83 was just 11 hundredths of a second slower than Chase County’s winning mark.

All three of the Gordon-Rushville girls who qualified for state are juniors who placed at state a year ago. McKinley Grover had career-best marks while winning both the shot put at 39 feet, 9 inches and the discus at 133-8.

In the latter event, Grover out-threw Bridgeport’s Ruthie Loomis-Goltl by 3 feet, 8 inches for the gold medal. At last year’s state meet, Loomis-Goltl was second at 137-9 and Grover finished fifth at 125-7 in the discus.

Another of the Lady Mustangs, Tyrah American Horse, won the 1600 at the district meet with a season-best time of 5:35.37, eight seconds ahead of Bayard’s Kierra Miller, who was second. American Horse placed fifth in the Class C 1600 at last year’s state meet while running about a second slower than her district mark last week.

Haley Johnson is the third Gordon-Rushville girl who qualified for state. She placed third in the 800 at the district meet, but her time of 2:30.29 earned an additional qualifier ticket. She was eighth in the same event at last year’s state meet in 2:25.55.

Two Hemingford athletes also qualified for state.

Freshman Dakota Horstman was second in the girls’ 3200 in 12:42.74 and placed third in the 1600 in 5:48.12, good enough to earn an additional qualifier designation. Horstman led the LadyCats to first place in Class D at the State Cross Country Meet last fall.

Hemingford’s other state meet qualifier is junior Theron Miller, who won the shot put with a personal best 50-3. However, it was disappointing that Miller did not qualify in the discus. He didn’t get a mark in the event, after finishing second at the Best of the West Meet with a throw of 147-9. A similar mark would have been No. 2 at the District Meet.

Following are the team scores, state meet qualifiers (top two in each individual event), plus the additional state qualifiers, designated by a +, and the remaining placewinners from Gordon-Rushville and Hemingford:

Women’s Team Standings—1, Chase County, 175; 2, Bayard, 75.5; 3, Perkins County, 58.5; 4, Morrill, 52; 5, Bridgeport, 49; 6, Mitchell 48; 7, Gordon-Rushville, 46; 8, Hemingford, 18.

100—1, Dani Harter, Bay, 13.37; 2, Riley Rusher, CC, 13.50.

200—1, Brooklin Hess, Morr, 27.17; 2, Dani Harter, Bay, 27.20.

400—1, Bryn McNair, CC, 59.79; 2, Brooklin Hess, Morr, 1:01.97.

800—1, Bryn McNair, CC, 2:22.39; 2, Kenna Busick, PC, 2:26.68; 3 Haley Johnson, G-R, +2:30.29.

1600—1, Tyrah American Horse, G-R, 5:35.37; 2, Kierra Miller, Bay, 5:43.52; 3, Dakota Horstman, Hem, +5:48.12; 4, Landree McNair, CC, +5:48.18.

3200—1, Kierra Miller, Bay, 12:34.39; 2, Dakota Horstman, Hem, 12:42.74; 3, Cecelia Barron, Morr, +12:46.38; 4, Tyrah American Horse, G-R, 13:04.55.

100 hurdles—1, Kailee Potts, PC, 16.30; 2, Ave Reese, PC, 16.44; 6, Brookelynn Warner, Hem, 17.65.

300 hurdles—1, Kailee Potts, PC, 48.18; 2, Peyton Owens, CC, 48.63. 6, Brookelynn Warner, Hem, 54.00.

4x100 relay—1, Chase County, 52.17.

4x400 relay—1, Chase County, 4:13.96.

4x800 relay—1, Chase County, 10:11.38; 3, Gordon-Rushville, 10:51.33.

Shotput—1, McKinley Grover, G-R, 38-9; 2, Grace Dean, BP, 38-6. 6, Kyra Jespersen, Hem, 31-10 ½.

Discus—1, McKinley Grover, G-R, 133-8; 2, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, BP, 130-0.

Long jump—1, Danika Hassel, Bay, 16-5 ½; 2, Kate Pieper, Mit, 16-3.

Triple jump—1, Danika Hassel, Bay, 34-8; 2, Katelyn Stamm, CC, 33-7 ½.

High jump—1, Bryn McNair, CC, 5-3; 2, Landree McNair, CC, 4-9.

Pole vault—1, Ali McNair, CC, 10-2; 2, Kate Pieper, Mit, 8-2; 6, Dakota Horstman. Hem, 7-8.

Boys’ Team Standings—1, Chase County, 217; 2, Gordon-Rushville, 80; 3, Perkins County, 68; 4, Mitchell, 53; 5, Bridgeport, 40; 6, Bayard, 24, 7, Hemingford, 19; 8, Kimball, 10; 9, Morrill, 7.

100—1, Thomas Reeves, CC, 11.42; 2, Dawson Mollendor, CC, 11.48.

200—1, Thomas Reeves, CC, 22.86; 2, Jace Freeseman, G-R, 23.08; 6, Ellis Livingston, G-R. 24.32.

400—1, Easton Fries, CC, 49.78; 2, Jace Freeseman, G-R, 50.43; 3, Jonathan Sosa, CC, +51.88.

800—1, Franklin Johns, G-R, 2:00.05; 2, Mason McGreer, PC, 202.91; 3, Gabe Tretter, BP, 2:04.96.

1600—1, Mason McGreer, PC, 4:50.79; 2, Greg Johns, G-R, 4:55.30.

3200—1, Mason McGreer, PC, 10:39.47; 2, Greg Johns, G-R, 10:43.72.

110 hurdles—1, Easton Fries, CC, 14.95; 2, Kade Anderson, CC, 15.47; 3, Aydon McDonald, G-R, +15.58; 4, Jensen Olsen, CC, +15.61.

300 hurdles—1, Easton Fries, CC, 39.52; 2, Aydon McDonald, G-R, 40.06; 3, Kade Anderson, CC, +42.20.

4x100 relay—1, Chase County, 44.72; 2, Gordon-Rushville, 44.83.

4x400 relay—1, Chase County, 3:29.09; 2, Gordon-Rushville (Jace Freeseman, Austin Child, Aydon McDonald, Franklin Johns), +3:33.78.

4x800—1, Chase County, 8:31.07; 2, Perkins County, +8:38.98; 3, Hemingford, 9:46.03.

Shotput—1, Theron Miller, Hem, 50-3; 2, Jaret Peterson, CC, 47-8 ½.

Discus—1, Jaret Peterson, CC, 152-0; 2, Jeremiah Coley, Mit, 147-0; 3, Cooper Dillan, CC, 145-5; 5, Atreyu Thorsen, G-R, 137-8.

Long jump—1, Kole Clevenger, CC, 20-11 ¼; 2, Tucker Mollendor, CC, 19-11 ½; 4, Johnny Ziller, G-R, 19-6 ½; 6, Caleb Heck, G-R, 18-8 ¾.

Triple jump—1, Kade Anderson, CC, 42-2 ¼; 2, Logan Metz, BP, 41-4 ½.

High jump—1, Caleb Wilkins, Bay, 6-1; 2, Leo Carnine, BP, 5-9.

Pole vault—1, Bryce Hodsden, Mit, 13-7; 2, Kolby Houchin, Bay, 13-1; 3, Mason Wallin, CC, +13-1.