The First National Bank North Platte Nationals began their season this weekend at the Platte Valley Companies Classic in Gering. The Nationals went 1-2 at the Classic, losing 15-0 to the Buckley Bombers in their first game Saturday, then falling to Platte Valley Companies Gering 11-3 later in the day. Sunday they earned their first win of the season defeating the Bridgeport Bombers 15-4.
Nationals Head Coach Bruce Parish said Saturday’s game against Buckley was the first time the entire Nationals team had been together this season.
Despite facing challenges before the first pitch of the season was thrown, Parish said he was pleased with the team.
“What we saw was a great effort by our kids when we put them in a situation - we put them in a situation that was a bad in the first place,” Parish said.
“We’ve been dealing with a lot of adversity; these kids have been dealing with a lot this past month and we’ll get better now because we’ve dealt with that adversity and we’ve got through some tough times,” he said.
At the conclusion of their tournament, Parish addressed his players saying that the 1-2 outcome was what he had expected given the level of competition they’d face.
“We’re playing two of the best teams in the Panhandle who had a big advantage on us,” he told The Chadron Record after speaking to his team. “But we’re right where we need to be at this point of the season.”
Parish, who has a long history with the Nationals and has returned to coach the team for the first time in several years, said his approach to the season won’t change upon finally seeing his group in action.
“My philosophy never changes,” he said. “We get better - we take players from point ‘A’ and we move them to point ‘B’ before July.”
Sunday, in their final game of the Classic, the Nationals earned their first win of the season against Bridgeport on the strength of an 11-run bottom of the second.
With just one out, an error on a hit by National Dan Dunbar allowed him to reach first, loading the bases and setting the stage for an onslaught of runs. The Nationals would end up with eight hits in the inning and a sacrifice fly by Sam Rischling.
Bridgeport saw a pair of pitchers on the mound and each struggled to stop the Nationals’ offense. The inning saw three walks and two hit batters.
Following a quick top of the third in which Nationals’ pitcher Dunbar struck out three Bombers, the Nationals got the winning runner on base when Kristian Bartlett was hit by a pitch during the first at bat. Bartlett would make his way to third and finally across the plate on a wild pitch to invoke the run-rule and end the game in the third.
Chadron’s Dunbar and Cole Madsen each had three RBIs in the game to lead the team. Only two Nationals failed to score a runner.
Dunbar pitched all three innings, striking out six batters and walking three. He allowed three hits and four runs in the win.
Saturday evening, the Nationals came out strong against PVC Gering scoring three runs in the top of the third inning. But the team wouldn’t score again.
Gering would tie the game 3-3 by the bottom of the second and score four runs in each of the fourth and sixth to win 11-3..
Madsen was the Nationals starter. He pitched 3.1 innings and allowed seven runs on eight hits. Madsen struck out four batters and walked two. Chadron’s Bartlett took over for Madsen and pitched two innings, giving up four runs and four hits while striking out three.
Gering’s Jerod Balthazor pitched 5.2 innings after taking over for teammate Ryley Hoke who gave up three runs and was pulled from the mound in the first inning. Balthazor struck out 11 batters and gave up just one hit and no runs through the remainder of the game.
Earlier in the day the Nationals faced what may be the Panhandle’s best team, the Buckley Bombers. Chadron escaped the first inning allowing just three runs by the Bombers, but Buckley drove in 12 runs in the bottom of the second to end the game 15-0 after just two innings.
Tuesday, the Nationals once again faced PVC Gering; Wednesday they played Alliance. Neither result was available at time of print. The games were the first two home games of the season. The Nationals will remain home through the Chadron Wood Bat tournament this weekend and against Sidney on June 5.
The annual Wood Bat will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. This year’s tournament will bring Gering, Valentine and Sidney to Chadron.