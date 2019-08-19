Last week the Panhandle Legion Baseball Conference released their list of postseason honorees, including five players from the First National Bank North Platte Nationals junior and senior teams.
For the seniors, Trevor Berry was named all-conference infielder while Colton Olson earned all-conference outfielder.
On the juniors, Dawson Dunbar earned all-conference as a pitcher. Teammates Xander Provance and Cobie Bila were named all-conference in the outfield.
Alliance swept the senior player of the year categories with J.J. Garza earning Offensive Player of the Year and Trevor Dubray winning Defensive Player of the Year. Their coach, Carlos Palomo was named Coach of the Year.
The Spartans also swept the junior categories. Vic Hinojosa was named Offensive Player of the Year and Steve Gullion was named Coach of the Year.