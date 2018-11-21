Prior to Saturday’s 52-40 loss in the D-6 State Championship game, in Kearney, the Hay Springs Hawks allowed an average of just 12.4 points-per-game from opponents. The Hawks, however, had yet to face the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons.
More accurately, they’d yet to face A.J. Jenkins.
“He’s as advertised,” Hay Springs Head Coach Josh Borm says of Jenkins. “He’s one of the best players to play six-man in the state of Nebraska and that really showed. We had a heck of a time trying to stop him.”
Jenkins, who was second in scoring and rushing among all D-6 players this season, factored in on each of the Falcon’s seven touchdowns. The elusive runner accounted for 203 of his team’s 244 rushing yards and 87 of 112 passing yards. Four of his touchdowns came during one of his 26 carries and the senior threw for two more. He also tied for the team lead in tackles and had a 43-yard pick-six.
Though Jenkins may have put the Falcons on his back en route to their State Championship win, Hay Springs standout Trent Reed out-rushed his peer, leading all runners with 229 yards on 28 carries. The performance helped Reed maintain his title as six-man football’s all-time rusher.
Banged up early, and playing with a potentially broken thumb suffered in the second quarter, Reed had three rushing touchdowns and threw for another. On defense, the senior had two tackles and an interception.
“Early diagnosis is that he broke his thumb on his left hand in the first half,” Borm says regarding Reed. “It was a good effort from him to play through that and have the game that he did. I’m really proud of him and the career he’s had.”
Trailing Hay Springs 40-38 as the fourth quarter began, a pass from Jenkins, on fourth-and-11 from the Hawks’ 29-yard line, glanced off the intended target’s hands but deflected further downfield directly into the open arms of Falcon receiver Clayton Nichols, who then scored to give Wilcox-Hildreth a 44-40 lead.
“The tipped pass was the difference,” Borm says, speaking just following the loss. “It swung momentum their way and then we fumbled the ensuing kickoff. I think if we get that stop on fourth down then we can milk the clock and finish the game at our end. We got put on our heels getting down at that point.”
Turnovers plagued each team on each of the following five possessions, but the Hawks were unable to capitalize on any that went to their favor. Having failed to score after each of their previous two possessions stolen from Hay Springs, the Falcons’ 34-yard interception of Reed by Lane Lieb set up a 6-yard touchdown from Jenkins to put the team up 52-40 with 1:15 remaining.
Needing two scores to continue their season, the Hawks got just one first-down in five plays before a turnover-on-downs and an eventual Falcons’ kneel sealed their fate.
The Hawks began the championship game strong, scoring on a 45-yard pass from Reed to Bryce Running Hawk on just the second play from scrimmage. The team would then go on to build a 12-0 lead when they recovered the onside kick and Reed broke free for a 40-yard run into the end zone on the Hawks fourth play of the game.
Trailing 30-20 as the second quarter wound down, the Hawks drove 30 yards and Reed punched in a 1-yard run to close the gap to 30-26. Following the score Hay Springs once again recovered the onside kick and a 4-yard pass from Baiden Planansky to Running Hawk gave the team a 34-30 lead they’d take into the third quarter.
In what was a tightly contested game, the Hawks scored just one fewer touchdown than Wilcox-Hildreth, but left several points off the board missing on four extra-point attempts.
The Hawks outgained and out-possessed their opponent in the loss, amassing 382 yards to the Falcons’ 315. Hay Springs held the ball for 22:13 to Wilcox-Hildreth’s 17:47. Despite being outscored 14-0 in the final quarter, Hay Springs had the ball more than twice as long as did the Falcons.
While Jenkins served as Wilcox-Hildreth’s nearly-lone offensive contributor, the Hawks’ Jarret Pieper rushed 13 times for 60 yards. Teammate Running-Hawk took the ball twice for 36 yards, one yard shy of the Falcon’s next best rusher behind Jenkins.
Baiden Planansky, who served as the Hawks’ quarterback after returning from a cut throwing hand, which required stitches, completed just two passes, both touchdowns. The completions netted him just 11 yards. Reed also completed just two passes for 74 yards and a single TD. Each passer was intercepted once.
For the Falcons, Jenkins completed six of 11 passes for 87 yards and two TDs, and was intercepted twice. Teammate Sidney Gruwell completed three of four passes for 25 yards.
On defense Jenkins and Gruwell each were credited with seven solo tackles. No other Falcons player had more than one.
The Hawks’ Pieper led the team with six tackles while Running-Hawk had five, Planansky had three, and Reed had two. Each of Hay Springs’ seven defenders who played in the game had at least one tackle. Planansky had what could have been a pivotal interception of Jenkins in the fourth quarter, but the Hawks were unable to score on the ensuing drive. He was also credited with a single tackle-for-loss that set the Falcons back 26 yards.
Both teams entered the game undefeated and making their first appearances in a State Championship contest.
“I told the boys, ‘this is going to hurt and it’s going to hurt for a while, no two ways about it,’ Borm says. “Something we can hang our hats on is being 11-1, having the best season in school history and getting to this point. I hope we can use that as motivation for next year.”