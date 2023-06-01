The 12th annual Battle of the Border, also known as the Nebraska/Wyoming 6-Man Football All-Star Game, will be played on Chadron State College’s Elliott Field at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2.

Each team has nearly 20 players on its roster. Wyoming scored four of the game’s final five touchdowns during last year’s win 69-44 victory. It was Wyoming’s third consecutive win, giving the Cowboy State a 6-5 lead in the all-time series.

Nebraska’s leaders will include Chandler Page of state champion Parkview Christian located in Lincoln and Luke Kasten of Potter-Dix. They were the 6-man football’s Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively, last fall.

Page rushed for 1,930 yards and 31 touchdowns while Kasten had 13.5 quarterback sacks and was named Huskerland Prep’s overall 6-Man Player of the Year. That included 1,671 yards rushing on 105 carries for a 15.9-yard average and 41 touchdowns in 10 games.

Brady’s Dillon Miller won both the Class D 100 and 200-meter dashes at the recent Nebraska State Track Meet.

Other standouts on the Nebraska team from the West include all-staters Johnny Vargas of Garden County and Dylan Nausland of Cody-Kilgore.

Little Snake River High won Wyoming’s 6-man state championship team last season after defeating Burlington 55-8 in the title tilt. Two of the Rattlers, Kannadis Peroulis and Hadley Myers, were named 6-man Co-Players of the Year on Offense and Defense, respectively.

Members of the Nebraska team are:

Arthur County—Dakota Storer, Lance Vasa.

Brady—Dillon Miller.

Cody-Kilgore—Dylan Naslund, Byron Skinner.

Garden County—Johnny Vargas.

Lincoln Parkview Christian—Elijah Colbert, Chandler Page.

Pawnee City—Hunter Johnson, Andy Maliloly.

Potter-Dix—Luke Kasten.

Red Cloud—Brooks Armstrong, Ben Ely.

Shelton—Quinn Cheney.

Southwest—Carter VanPelt,

Sumner-Eddyvlle-Miller—Kellen Eggleston, Noah Eggleston.

Wallace—Kyler Fleming, Carson Glunz.

The Wyoming players are:

Burlington—Carson Jones, Noah McMakin, Pablo Mendez, Cohen Schlenker, Seth Wardell.

Dubois—Kaden Chamley, Clayton Rux, Ryan Wells.

Encampment—Briston Sifford, Ben Wagy.

Farson-Eden—Matt Smith, Simeon Stotts.

H.E.M.—Tom Wagner.

Hulett—Hunter Reilly.

Little Snake River—Wade Corson, David Hernandez, Hadley Myers, Kannadis Peroulis.

Coaches: Head Coach: John Cobb, Little Snake River.