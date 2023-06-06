Noah Eggleston threw touchdown passes to four different receivers and his teammates scored on three rushing plays and added another TD through the air Friday night as the Nebraska All-Stars handily defeated Wyoming 52-16 in the 12th annual Battle of the Border 6-Man Football Game played at Chadron State College.

Eggleston, a recent graduate of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School, initially put the Nebraskans ahead 12-0 by connecting on passes to Dylan Naslund of Cody-Kilgore and Carson Glunz of Wallace.

Nebraska scored three more touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 32-8 halftime lead. Two of those TDs came on runs of 43 and 12 yards by Chandler Page of state-champion Parkview Christian, located in Lincoln. The third was a 22-yard pass from Ben Ely of Red Cloud to Kellen Eggleston, Noah’s twin, with 1:27 left in the half.

The Nebraskans also scored twice in the opening four minutes of the third quarter. The first was on a 38-pass play by the Egglestons—Noah to Kellen--and second came on Ely’s 25-yard sprint to the end zone.

The winners got their final score early in the fourth frame on a 25-yard pass from Noah Eggelston, a southpaw, to Andy Maloley of Pawnee City.

Wyoming’s only touchdowns came on pass plays in the second and third quarters. Ryan Wells of Dubois figured in both of them. He threw the first one to high school teammate Kaden Chamley and caught the second from Seth Wardell of Bullington.

Otherwise, Nebraska dominated the game.

Luke Kasten of Potter-Dix was Nebraska’s defensive leader. He seemingly participated in nearly half of his team’s tackles while also continually harassing Wyoming’s passers.

Wyoming had won the three most-recent all-star clashes, including a 68-44 verdict last year, but it was all Nebraska this year. The series is now deadlocked at 6-6.

Nebraska 12 22 12 6 ---52

Wyoming 0 8 8 0 ---16

First Quarter

Nebraska—Dylan Naslund (Cody-Kilgore) 20 pass from Noah Eggleston (S-E-M) (kick failed).

Neb—Carson Glunz (Wallace) 8 pass from Eggleston (kick failed).

Second Quarter

Wyo—Kaden Chamley (Dubois) 30 pass from Ryan Wells (Dubos) (kick good).

Neb—Chandler Page (Parkview Christian) 43 run (Johnny Vargas kick).

Neb—Page 12 run (Kick failed)

Neb—Kellen Eggleston (S-E-M) 22 pass from Ben Ely (Red Cloud) (Vargas kick).

Third Quarter

Neb—Kellen Eggleston 39 pass from Noah Eggleston (kick failed)

Neb—Ely 25 run (kick failed)

Wyo—Wells 18 pass from Seth Wardell (Bullington) (kick good)

Fourth Quarter

Neb—Andy Maloley (Pawnee City) 25 pass from Noah Eggelston (kick failed)

* Jeremy Anderson contributed to this story.