Top Four Teams
Class A--1, Millard South, 166,5; 2-3, Columbus and Omaha Burke, 157.5; 4, Lincoln East, 143.
Class B--1, Grand Island Northwest, 96; 2, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 91; 3, Hastings, 88.5; 4, Wahoo, 83.
Class C--1, Valentine, 165; 2, Broken Bow, 129; 3, David City, 120.5; 4, Battle Creek, 84.5.
Class D--1, Plainview, 127; 2, Fremont Bergan, 122; 3, Mullen, 86; 4, Amherst, 72.
Panhandle Placings
Class B
First Place
106--Quinton Chavez, Gering, So. 34-3.
113--Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff, So. 38-5.
145--Devonte Gutierrez, Scottsbluff, Sr. 35-1.
Second Place
132--Jerryd Hernandez, Scottsbluff, Sr. 19-8.
138--Trey Arellano, Sidney, Sr. 45-3.
Third Place
160--Jake Lemmon, Chadron, Sr. 39-7.
Fourth Place
126--Nate Rocheleau, Gering, So. 36-6.
Fifth Place
145--Brody Raines, Sidney, Jr. 44-11.
152--KC Higer, Sidney, Sr. 44-8.
Sixth Place
106--Austin Munier, Sidney, Fr. 24-11.
182--Clark Riesen, Chadron, Sr. 34-7.
Class C
First Place
106--Casey Benavides, Bridgeport, Jr. 41-1.
Fourth Place
138--Trevor Widener, Bridgeport, So. 41-7.
Fifth Place
160--Conner Halverson, Gordon-Rushville, Jr. 37-11.
Sixth Place
126--Justin Davis, Hemingford, Sr. 13-5.
Class D
First Place
195--Karsen Hunter, Bayard, Sr. 34-5.
Third Place
152--Austin Garcia, Morrill, Sr. 152.
Fourth Place
195--Zane Musgrave, Hyannis, Sr. 35-10.
Sixth Place
120--Tyler Nagel, Morrill, So. 38-12.
Hwt--Chris Sciortino, Garden County, Sr. 38-11.