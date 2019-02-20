Try 1 month for 99¢
Top Four Teams

Class A--1, Millard South, 166,5; 2-3, Columbus and Omaha Burke, 157.5; 4, Lincoln East, 143.

Class B--1, Grand Island Northwest, 96; 2, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 91; 3, Hastings, 88.5; 4, Wahoo, 83.

Class C--1, Valentine, 165; 2, Broken Bow, 129; 3, David City, 120.5; 4, Battle Creek, 84.5.

Class D--1, Plainview, 127; 2, Fremont Bergan, 122; 3, Mullen, 86; 4, Amherst, 72.

Panhandle Placings

Class B

First Place

106--Quinton Chavez, Gering, So. 34-3.

113--Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff, So. 38-5.

145--Devonte Gutierrez, Scottsbluff, Sr. 35-1.

Second Place

132--Jerryd Hernandez, Scottsbluff, Sr. 19-8.

138--Trey Arellano, Sidney, Sr. 45-3.

Third Place

160--Jake Lemmon, Chadron, Sr. 39-7.

Fourth Place

126--Nate Rocheleau, Gering, So. 36-6.

Fifth Place

145--Brody Raines, Sidney, Jr. 44-11.

152--KC Higer, Sidney, Sr. 44-8.

Sixth Place

106--Austin Munier, Sidney, Fr. 24-11.

182--Clark Riesen, Chadron, Sr. 34-7.

Class C

First Place

106--Casey Benavides, Bridgeport, Jr. 41-1.

Fourth Place

138--Trevor Widener, Bridgeport, So. 41-7.

Fifth Place

160--Conner Halverson, Gordon-Rushville, Jr. 37-11.

Sixth Place

126--Justin Davis, Hemingford, Sr. 13-5.

Class D

First Place

195--Karsen Hunter, Bayard, Sr. 34-5.

Third Place

152--Austin Garcia, Morrill, Sr. 152.

Fourth Place

195--Zane Musgrave, Hyannis, Sr. 35-10.

Sixth Place

120--Tyler Nagel, Morrill, So. 38-12.

Hwt--Chris Sciortino, Garden County, Sr. 38-11.

