New book written about old CSC football greats

“I wrote the stories because I like history and I like sports. Writing about sports was a big part of my first job as a reporter at the ‘Chadron Record’ and it continued during my long association with Chadron State,” Marshall said.

”As soon as I came to work at CSC, I tried to become familiar with athletic records and expanded on them,” Marshall said. “That sent me looking through the files I inherited and old newspapers for more information. That experience helped me learn more about CSC standouts.”

Marshall said when Armstrong began the Athletic Hall of Fame in the early 1980s, the stories about the former greats started flowing.

“Often times, one story led to another,” he said.

Marshall initially wrote many of the stories in the 1990s, but began compiling and updating them in the spring of 2020. When he originally worked on the stories, Marshall traveled to the homes of several former Eagles, often accompanied by his wife, Peggy. The couple was able to incorporate the interviews into vacations, including stops in Estes Park, Colo., Hill City, S.D., and Lander, Wyo.