New Chadron State track dedicated

The new Chadron State College track and field facility officially opened for business last Thursday during a ribbon cutting ceremony that featured several prominent dignitaries.
Athletic Director Joel R. Smith hosted the event, introducing speakers and guests. CSC President Dr. Randy Rhine, Nebraska State College System Chancellor Dr. Paul Turman, CSC Board of Trustees chairman Patrick Friesen, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, NSCS board chairman Gary Bieganski and Head Track and Field Coach Riley Northrup all spoke to an assembly of roughly 150 students, campus employees and community members.
Following the speakers’ comments, there was a baton-passing ceremony involving prominent CSC athletics supporters and former CSC standout athletes Frank Ferguson, Steve Nelson and John Sides. Student Senate President Lily Umeta also was involved in the relay. They each handed a baton to track and field athletes who ran a lap around the new track.
“This field will provide not only a new opportunity for athletic training and competition,” said Dr. Rhine, “but it will also serve as a venue for the development of leadership. The concepts of leadership, discipline and inquiry learned in the classroom will have a new stage for high-impact learning. I’d like to thank all those across campus, our academic staff and our athletic staff, who are working to ensure the alignment between these programs.”
Smith announced at the ceremony that the site has been chosen to host the 2024 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon was also among the special guests attending the ceremony.
