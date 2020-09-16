New Chadron State track dedicated

Following the speakers’ comments, there was a baton-passing ceremony involving prominent CSC athletics supporters and former CSC standout athletes Frank Ferguson, Steve Nelson and John Sides. Student Senate President Lily Umeta also was involved in the relay. They each handed a baton to track and field athletes who ran a lap around the new track.

“This field will provide not only a new opportunity for athletic training and competition,” said Dr. Rhine, “but it will also serve as a venue for the development of leadership. The concepts of leadership, discipline and inquiry learned in the classroom will have a new stage for high-impact learning. I’d like to thank all those across campus, our academic staff and our athletic staff, who are working to ensure the alignment between these programs.”