New coach wants Lady Cardinals to play up-tempo

The Chadron High School girls’ basketball team will launch its 2021-22 season this week at the Western Conference Tournament in the North Platte Valley under the direction of a new coach, Eric Calkins, who says he’s loved working with his new proteges so far.

Like the Chadron boys, the Lady Cardinals will meet Gering in the first round of the tournament on Thursday during games played in Mitchell. The girls’ contest will begin at 5 o’clock and the boys’ contest at 6:30.

Win or lose in the opening round, the Chadron girls will play their second game at 5 p.m. Friday. If they win, they’ll meet the Sidney-Arvada, Colo., winner at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff. If they are tripped up by Gering, the second- round action will take place at Scottsbluff High School against the loser of the Sidney-Arvada contest.

The Lady Cardinals had a 13-8 record last year, when the team had one senior, two juniors and two freshmen in the starting lineup and was coached by Jonn McLain. To the surprise of many, McLain, one of this community’s all-time great athletes who had directed the team seven years, resigned soon after the season ended and announced he would be moving to Omaha to teach and coach at Boys Town.

The teams McLain coached had a cumulative 111-53 record, qualified for the state tournament three times and won the Western Conference Tournament titles in 2016 and 2019. The Lady Cards were the runners-up at the 2020 conference tourney, losing to Scottsbluff 41-40 in the championship game after defeating Mitchell 39-36 and Sidney 47-30 in the previous contests.

McLain’s departure opened the door for Calkins, who is a Middle School fifth grade teacher and was the Chadron High boys’ basketball head mentor for seven seasons from 2011 through 2018, to return to coaching, something he said he had missed. But this time, he’s in charge of the girls.

“I feel fortunate to be following Jonn as the coach,” Calkins said last week. “The girls always played hard for him. I hope they’ll play that way for me.”

The new coach said he wants the Cardinals to play “up-tempo” on offense and to apply lots of pressure on defense.

“That’s the kind of basketball I like to watch and coach,” Calkins said. “I hope we can get off to a good start, but even if we don’t, I think we’ll be a good team by the end of the year. Other than our top five or six, we don’t have a lot of players with much varsity experience, so we’ll see how it works out.”

On the other side of the coin, the Cardinals are missing just one player who made an impact last season. That’s 6-foot-3 center Anika Burke, who wasn’t a great scorer, averaging 6.7 points, but did some things few high school girls can do. She grabbed a team-high 7.9 rebounds per game, blocked 36 shots, deflected 18 others and was the Panhandle’s most accurate free throw shooter, sinking 44 of 51 attempts for 86.3 percent.

At the end of the season, McLain noted Burke “kept the other teams honest around the basket.”

Her replacement at the post will be 5-9 junior Makinley Fuller, whose determination and aggressiveness are expected take up a lot of slack in the paint. Particularly late in the season, Fuller made the most of her opportunities to put the ball in the basket, and finished the season with 29 field goals in 47 attempts for 61.7%.

Calkins said the other starters will be the same as last year. They are the only two seniors on the roster, Jacey Garrett and Macey Daniels, and sophomores Demi Ferguson and Jaleigh McCartney. All the starters except Garrett, who is 5-3, are in the 5-9 to 5-10 range.

“We’ll rely on the sophomores for a lot of scoring and know that the seniors will give us strong leadership,” Calkins noted.

The coach has good things to say about Garrett, who will be the Cardinals’ primary ball handler for the fourth straight year.

“I’m glad we have a point guard with a lot of experience and is a terrific ball-handler. That’s a real asset.” Calkins said. “And, she’s one of the best ‘on-the-ball’ defenders we’ll ever see, besides being an extremely hard-worker with an unbelievable motor.”

It was Garrett’s “give it all I’ve got” fortitude that allowed her to set the state’s Class C-1 volleyball record for most digs in a season this fall.

Garrett averaged 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds and was credited with team-high 72 assists and 64 steals. Along with Burke, she received first-team Western Conference honors

Daniels led the Cards with a team-high 29 three-pointers while averaging 6.4 points. Calkins said her ability to shoot from outside will help open the court for her teammates on the inside.

Ferguson was the team’s leading scorer with an 8.9-point average while shooting 41.9% (67-160) from the field, mostly from short range, and 71.6% (48-67) from the line. She also averaged 5.4 rebounds. She’s worked on her game and is expected to be a 3-point threat and help with the ballhandling.

The expectations also are high for McCartney, who has grown a couple of inches during the past year and is being encouraged by Calkins to shoot the ball more when the opportunity presents itself this season. She shot an average of just four times a game last season.

To be an elite team, the Cardinals will need to score more this winter. They averaged just 40.4 points a year ago. That was at the bottom of the Western Conference stats and 14th among the 15 western Nebraska girls’ teams that won at least five games in 2020-21.

The coach said entering this week’s final preparations for the season openers that three players—juniors Laney Klemke and Sophia Wess and sophomore Ashlyn Morrison--have established themselves as the most likely to be the first off the bench, at least in the early games.

Klemke played in 19 varsity games and Wess in 14 last season.

A number of others are contenders to also suit up for the conference tournament games, he said.

Sidney has the top-seed entering the tourney after finishing last season with an 18-7 record and reaching the state tournament in Class C-1. However, the Lady Raiders graduated Karly Sylvester, their leading scorer (11.0) and rebounder (7.9) along with their next two high scorers. Calkins added that the Raiders have pipeline full of capable young players.

Scottsbluff has the No. 2 seed entering this weekend’s action. The Class B Lady Bearcats had a 19-7 record a year ago, when they defeated Crete 34-20 in the first round of the state tourney, then lost in the second round 65-41 to Elkhorn North, the eventual state champion.

The Lady Cats thrived on 3-pointers last year, making 164 of the them for a Panhandle-best 28.3 percent. Returnees include last year’s leading scorer, Mariyah Avila, who averaged 10.7 points.

Gering, the Cards’ first-round foe on Thursday, was 13-11 last season and split two close games with the Red Birds. The Bulldogs return last year’s leading scorer, Sydnee Winkler, who averaged 11.6 points, and top rebounder, 6-footer Carleigh Pszanka, at 8.4 a game.

