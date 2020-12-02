Newcomers figure to help Chadron boys be competitive

Just as happened in football, the basketball team has gotten a big boost from transfers. They include Brodey Planansky, the other senior on this year’s team, and juniors Justus Alcorn and Teagan Scoggan.

Planansky joined the Cardinals after averaging 13.5 points while playing in 12 games at Hay Springs last season. Barry said Planansky, a 5-10 guard, can handle the ball, is quick, goes to the basket well and should contribute right away. Chances are he’ll join Dunbar and Brennan as the backcourt leaders as the season opens.

Alcorn came from Rapid City Stevens and is one of four players in the 6-foot-3, 6-4 range. He’s a probable starter, according to Barry, who said Alcorn is capable around the basket and also can shoot from outside.

Scoggan, a transfer from Hartington in northeast Nebraska, is a good defender, rebounds well and has a good mid-range shot, the coach said.

Barry indicated that he’s not sure how the team will develop, but said he likes the fact there are numerous candidates bidding for playing time and the Cards have good height and quickness.

“Our taller guys should help us get some mismatches and that fact they can also shoot well away from the basket should cause some problems for our opponents,” Barry noted. “Hopefully, our quickness will allow us to create some turnovers and lead to easy baskets. I believe we’ll be a pretty competitive team.”

