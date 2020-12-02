Newcomers figure to help Chadron boys be competitive

With its top three scorers and rebounders from a year ago graduated, the Chadron High School boys’ basketball team that finished with an 11-12 record last season needed some new punch for the 2020-21 campaign that opens this weekend at the Western Conference Tournament in Scottsbluff and Gering.
Coach Mitch Barry thinks it’s available.
The missing players are Cooper Heusman, who averaged 14 points and 7.2 rebounds; Kristian Bartlett, 10.3 and 3.5; and Trevor Berry, 9.5 and 4.5. They tallied about 65 percent of the Cardinals’ points and grabbed nearly half the rebounds a year ago.
Three players who as sophomores got some starts and were in the regular rotation, and a talented freshman who began blossoming as the season progressed, are expected to assume much larger roles this season.
They are Dawson Dunbar, whose 4.5-point average last winter is the highest among the returnees, Collin Brennan and Gaurav Chima. They’re among the nine juniors on the 12-man varsity roster, while Xander Provance is the only sophomore who will be on the varsity, at least initially.
Coach Barry also expects help from several of last year’s junior varsity leaders. They include Zach Wordekemper, one of just two seniors on the current roster, and juniors such as Jacksyn Behrends, Cody Hall, Dayton Richardson and Michael Sorenson.
Just as happened in football, the basketball team has gotten a big boost from transfers. They include Brodey Planansky, the other senior on this year’s team, and juniors Justus Alcorn and Teagan Scoggan.
Planansky joined the Cardinals after averaging 13.5 points while playing in 12 games at Hay Springs last season. Barry said Planansky, a 5-10 guard, can handle the ball, is quick, goes to the basket well and should contribute right away. Chances are he’ll join Dunbar and Brennan as the backcourt leaders as the season opens.
Alcorn came from Rapid City Stevens and is one of four players in the 6-foot-3, 6-4 range. He’s a probable starter, according to Barry, who said Alcorn is capable around the basket and also can shoot from outside.
Scoggan, a transfer from Hartington in northeast Nebraska, is a good defender, rebounds well and has a good mid-range shot, the coach said.
Barry indicated that he’s not sure how the team will develop, but said he likes the fact there are numerous candidates bidding for playing time and the Cards have good height and quickness.
“Our taller guys should help us get some mismatches and that fact they can also shoot well away from the basket should cause some problems for our opponents,” Barry noted. “Hopefully, our quickness will allow us to create some turnovers and lead to easy baskets. I believe we’ll be a pretty competitive team.”
