It’s been a long time since a Chadron State College men’s basketball team was as successful as the Eagles of 2022-23. It was more than 20 years ago.

The 1999-2000 team coached by Dan Beebe finished with a 19-8 season record and went 15-4 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. This year’s team coached by Shane Paben finished 19-10 overall and was 16-7 in the RMAC.

In between, the CSC men had just one winning season. That was in 2001-02, when they were 15-12 and 10-9. But the long dry spell ended this winter, and not just because it snowed a lot in Chadron. The Eagles soared high again. They made the college and their fans proud.

The team had just two returning starters from the previous year when the Eagles were 10-17 overall and 6-13 in the conference. They are point guard Marcus Jefferson, who excelled at that position for the third straight year, and center Porter Anderson, who had been at Otero Junior College at La Junta, Colo., before joining the Eagles in 2021-22. Both deserve much credit for this year’s success.

Jefferson handed out 112 assists and was charged with only 54 turnovers, less than two a game. His 2.1 assist/turnover ratio tied for second in the conference. He averaged 8.1 points, after averaging 11.0 and 12.2 the previous two seasons, but he noted “we have more scoring options and are better connected this year.”

Anderson, who at 6-7, 260, is an impressive specimen, is a battler around the basket. He shot 55% from the field, was 58 of 72 at the free throw line for 80.6% and averaged 8.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while often blocking out a rival’s big guy.

Thankfully, Jefferson and Anderson stayed while Paben hit the recruiting trail with gusto. He had good results and the Eagles flourished. The coach is pleased that they improved so much, but he’s not satisfied. He wants them to be better and is determined to make it happen.

The past season didn’t begin well. The Eagles lost their first two games against Texas A&M teams in the Lone Star State. The first to International in Laredo 71-66, and the second in Kingsville in overtime. But when the team returned home, Paben said it could be special if the players “learned to value the basketball and checked out” on rebounding situations.

The Eagles turned the ball over 40 times and the foes just 20 times during the two games. They also lost the third game—69-68 to Sioux Falls on a last second, out-of-bounds alley-oop shot. But CSC won eight of the next nine before dropping four in a row on the road during a blizzard-related, clogged-up schedule that forced them to play three games in four days.

Thus the Eagles were 8-8 in mid-January. Would they sink or swim? They prospered, winning nine games in a row before being edged by Colorado Mines in Golden 78-74. Now they were 17-8 and had clinched a rare RMAC playoff berth.

Two exciting games at home against long-time South Dakota rivals closed out the regular-season schedule. They were humdingers but the Eagles won both. South Dakota Mines led 30-17 midway through the first half before sparkplug Bryce Latimer got hot and tallied 43 points while leading CSC to an 85-76 win.

Two nights later, during a donnybrook that had 21 ties and nine lead changes, the home team edged Black Hills State, which entered the game with a 21-3 record and ranked 10th nationally, 88-86.

It was the first time the CSC men had defeated a nationally-ranked team since 2000, when they topped No. 3 ranked Metro State 90-77. The Roadrunners went on to win the national title two months later.

The Eagles’ win in the home finale became more resounding when the Yellow Jackets won five of their first six post-season games and reached the semifinals during the NCAA Division II’s Elite Eight last week before finally losing in the semifinals to West Liberty State of West Virginia,

The Eagles didn’t fare well in their RMAC Playoff Game. Colorado Mines jumped out to a 15-0 lead and went on to win 87-68. Paben wouldn’t talk about it afterwards, except to say he was disappointed.

The Orediggers had a similar game later that week when they lost to Black Hills 68-48.

However, the coach acknowledges that he was proud of his team’s overall success, commended his players on their work ethic and is pleased that they had “bought into” his competitive nature.

“We made a lot of progress,” he said. “We went a long way toward building a winning culture.”

Three players that he recruited from Texas community colleges led the way in the Eagles’ big turnaround. They were the team’s top scorers and each received RMAC all-conference honors.

They are Josh Robinson, who earned a first-team nod, and Bryce Latimer and Isaiah Wyatt, who were second-team selections.

Robinson is the first CSC player making the RMAC first-team since center Moala Tautuaa in 2011-12. Robinson can do it all—score, rebound and play defense. Through the 28-game regular season, his 60.2 field goal percentage was second in the RMAC behind only Player-of-the-Year Joel Scott of Black Hill State, and Robinson’s 8.3 rebounds a game were fifth in the conference.

Taking the ball to the basket is Robinson’s offensive forte. He could dunk with the best when necessary, but he often choses to lay it up. When defenders challenge him, he’ll shoot a soft floater over them. The 6-6 native of Paris, Texas, finished with nine double-doubles and was twice named an RMAC Player of the Week. His single-game high was 31 points and he had six other games of 20 or more five times. He grabbed as many as 15 and 16 rebounds.

Latimer never started, but Coach Paben usually sent him into the fray about four minutes into both halves, giving the Eagles a new, extra quick and daring dimension.

Besides his 43-point game that ties him for fifth on the CSC all-time chart, he also had games of 31 and 32 points and five more in the 20s. He averaged 15.2 points, shot 47.3% from the field and a team-best and RMAC third-best 83.5% while going 110-129 at free throw line. He also handed out 104 assists, compared to 73 turnovers

Wyatt, a 6-6 swingman from Fort Worth, is an accomplished all-around player. He scored 442 points, one more than Latimer, averaged 15.2 points and was the team’s second leading rebounder at 5.3 per game. He scored 20 or more points four times with a high of 24, and tallied 18 or 19 on seven occasions.

Wyatt isn’t flashy, but led the RMAC in 3-point shooting, making 82 of 175 shots from beyond the arc for 46.9%. Both that and his total number of treys led the conference. His 3-point accuracy was just two-tenths of a percent behind the school record of 47.1% by Scott Blachley, who was 56-119 from downtown in 1987-88.

Many of Wyatt’s long bombs were so smooth they didn’t ruffle the net. Paben’s only criticism of him was that he didn’t shoot enough from behind the arc.

Jarrett Taylor, a 6-2 guard and a native of Alabama, was another of the recruits. All but five of his 49 field goals were 3-pointers. Lots of help also came from 6-4 MJ Foust, who joined the team as a super senior after graduating from King University in Kentucky. He shot 59% from the field, led the team in steals with 30 and averaged 4.5 rebounds.

Foust joined the Eagles at Jefferson’s urging after they’d been teammates at Lawson College in Birmingham.

There wasn’t lots of depth on the Eagles’ bench, but Pat McLachlan sank 41% of his 3-pointers, Martin Poznanovic, a 6-8 native of Serbia who admits he’s still learning the game, gave Anderson some relief; and Nebraska natives Gage Delimont and Conner McCracken were credited with helping the team’s preparation in practice and energizing the bench during games.

Conference statistics point out some of the Eagles’ strengths. They led in offensive rebounds, were third in rebounding margin, had the second best assist/turnover ratio and outscored their opponents 404-307 at the free throw line.

Paben is pleased his team scored more points at the free throw line than the foes shot. Apparently no other Chadron State team, at least in recent times, has done that.