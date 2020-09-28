No room to spare, but Lady Cards win fifth title

Chadron High’s exceptional depth paid off again last Thursday when the Lady Cardinals’ cross country team won its fifth consecutive meet at the Ogallala Invitational.
In some respects, the margin of victory could not have been tighter. On the other hand, Chadron won by a landslide.
Both Chadron and host Ogallala finished with 39 points after their top four entries’ scores were calculated. When that happens, it’s the fifth runner who decides the outcome. That made Coach Willie Uhing’s team the easy winner because the Indians had only four runners in the race. The Cardinals’ fifth runner was 20th in the individual standings and Chadron also had another varsity contestant.
Ogallala had two of the first three finishers. Senior Miah Hoppens was the gold medalist in 20:11.3 and freshman Lindee Henning was third in 20:26.5. The Indians’ only other varsity entries were 15th and 21st among the 60 runners.
Second place went to Samantha Henning of McCook.
Chadron placed three in the top 10. Freshman Grace Pyle, who did not run the previous Saturday at Alliance because of a tight leg muscle, was fifth in 20:48.6, sophomore Makinley Fuller was sixth in 20:56.8 and sophomore Emma Witte tenth in 21:30.3.
The Cardinals’ next two finishers were juniors Aliyah Mills and Mackenzie Anderson, who were less than a second apart while placing 19th and 20th.
When the top four scores from both teams were added up, Chadron and Ogallala each had 40 points. But a Paxton entry who placed 16th was her school’s only runner and therefore she did not count in the team totals. Thus the No. 4 runner from both Chadron and Ogallala moved up one place and both then had 39 points.
That sent the scorekeepers searching for the two teams’ fifth runner. Anderson’s name was easy to find because she was right behind Mills, but there wasn’t a No. 5 from Ogallala to be found.
“These ladies rise to whatever challenge is set before them,” Uhing said of his team. “Pyle, Makinley Fuller and Witte continue collecting their hard-earned bling. The rise of Mills has been an incredible blessing and Anderson’s improvement also has given us a big boost. Winning in Ogallala against its perennial dominance is nothing short of sweet.”
It should be noted that Pyle, Makinley Fuller, Witte and Mills all had their best times of the season over the relatively flat course.
Uhing added that the Cardinals also possess Micaiah Fuller, who didn’t run as well as usual on Thursday, but has been among the team’s four scorers at three previous meets.
Then there’s Leila Tewahade. She ran in the junior varsity race at Ogallala. Her time of 22:55.6 and won by 3 minutes and 33 seconds and would have been good for the 22nd spot in the varsity race.
Yes, the Lady Cardinals have terrific depth. It’s a tremendous asset as they enter October and look forward to the conference, district and state meets the next three weeks.
Sidney won the boys’ race at Ogallala with 40 points. Gothenburg was the runner-up with 47, followed by Broken Bow, 58, and Chadron 74.
Two Gothenburg runners, William Anderson in 17:24.1 and Parker Graves in 17:38.9, set the pace. Sidney’s Mitch Deer was fourth and teammate Dan Bashtovoi eighth to lead the Panhandle entries. Chadron’s first finisher was again Carter Ryan, who was ninth with a season-best 18:08.0.
The Cards’ Gavin Sloan also ran well, coming in 13th in 18:22.2, followed by Nathan Burch and Caden Galbraith.
“Ryan, Sloan and Burch illustrated amazing competitiveness in a stacked field,” Uhing said. The coach added that Galbraith started slowly, but passed some runners late in the race.
“This team is acquiring a taste for success,” the coach added.
Girls’ Team Scores--1, Chadron, 39; 2, Ogallala, 39; 3, McCook, 49; 4, Sidney, 63; 5, North Platte St. Pat’s, 80; 6, Cozad, 109; 7, Alliance, 132; 8, Holdrege, 134; 9, Broken Bow, 149; 10, Lexington, 158; 11, Chase County, 165; 12, Sutherland, 183.
Individuals--1, Miah Hoppens, Ogal, 20:11.2; 2, Samantha Henning, McCook, 2:15.7; 3, Lindee Henning, Ogal, 20:33.2; 4, Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 20:33.2; 5, Grace Pyle, Chadron, 20:48.6; 6, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 20:56.8; 7. Kate Stienike, NPSP, 21:06.2; 8, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 21:09.0; 9, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 21:33.3; 10, Emma Witte, Chadron, 21:30.3.
11, Genna Blakely, 21:51.8; 12, Seinna Dutton, McCook, 21:53.5; 13, Grace Cappel, McCook, 21:55.2; 14, Makinley Tobey, Broken Bow, 22:01.2; 15, Lauren Henning, Ogal, 22:16.4; 16, Adrian Eakins, Paxton, 22:17.4; 17, Lacy Biltoft, Holdrege, 22:37.4; 18, Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 22:41.0; 19, Aliyah Mills, Chadron, 22:45.8; 20, Mackenzie Anderson, Chadron, 22:46.6. 26, Micaiah Fuller, Chadron, 23:33.3.
Boys’ Team Scores--1, Sidney, 40; 2, Gothenburg, 47; 3, Broken Bow, 58; 4, Chadron, 74; 5, Lexington, 101; 6, North Platte St. Pat’s, 116; 7, Ogallala, 130; 8, Sandhills Valley, 136; 9, McCook, 149; 10, Holdrege, 158; 11, Hershey, 168; 12, Alliance, 178.
Individuals--1, William Anderson, Goth, 17:24.1; 2, Parker Graves, Goth, 17:38.9; 3, Jarrett Miles, NPSP, 17:41.8; 4, Mitch Deer, Sidney, 17:45.5; 5, Daine Wardyn, Broken Bow, 17:55.5; 6, Josh Hegwood, McCook, 17:58.9; 7, Colin Rooney, SV, 17:59.8; 8, Dan Bashtovoi, Sidney, 18:00.2; 9, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 18:08.0; 10, Colton Pauk, Perkins County, 18:11.9
11, Noah Osmond, BB, 18:13.5; 12, Mike Christensen, Garden County, 18:14.7; 13, Gavin Sloan, Chadron, 18:22.2; 14, Treyson Johnstone, Sidney, 18:23.2; 15, Kevin Parada, Lex, 18:25.0; 16, Dax Connick, NPSP, 18:25.9; 17, Damin Luedke, Paxton, 18:40.4; 18, Jeron Gager, Ogal, 18:41.6; 19, Julian Maytorena, Sidney, 18:46.2; 20, Ethan Olsen, Goth, 18:46.5. 26, Nathan Burch, Chadron, 18:56.5; 34, Caden Galbraith, Chadron, 19:20.0; 44, Garrett Reece, Chadron, 19:52.1.
