No room to spare, but Lady Cards win fifth title

When the top four scores from both teams were added up, Chadron and Ogallala each had 40 points. But a Paxton entry who placed 16th was her school’s only runner and therefore she did not count in the team totals. Thus the No. 4 runner from both Chadron and Ogallala moved up one place and both then had 39 points.

That sent the scorekeepers searching for the two teams’ fifth runner. Anderson’s name was easy to find because she was right behind Mills, but there wasn’t a No. 5 from Ogallala to be found.

“These ladies rise to whatever challenge is set before them,” Uhing said of his team. “Pyle, Makinley Fuller and Witte continue collecting their hard-earned bling. The rise of Mills has been an incredible blessing and Anderson’s improvement also has given us a big boost. Winning in Ogallala against its perennial dominance is nothing short of sweet.”

It should be noted that Pyle, Makinley Fuller, Witte and Mills all had their best times of the season over the relatively flat course.

Uhing added that the Cardinals also possess Micaiah Fuller, who didn’t run as well as usual on Thursday, but has been among the team’s four scorers at three previous meets.