No show this year, but Crawford rodeo has rich history

--Contestants with Chadron State College connections have frequently fared well at the OWT extravaganza. Grads J.C. Jensen of Arthur and Shelley Meter Spratt of Minatare and later Lysite, Wyo., were the steer wrestling and barrel racing winners in 1994. Jensen won the doggin’ three times and was second once and third once during that era. More recently, Chasen Cole of Hermosa, S.D., placed second in the bull riding in 2016, then was the rodeo’s top money winner the next year while winning the rugged event. Also in 2017, grad Brett Gumb of Burwell was second in steer wrestling in 4.3 seconds. And, last year, CSC senior Garrett Uptain of Craig, Colo., was the only contestant to stay aboard his bull for eight seconds and received the entire pot, $3,457.

--Crawford cowboy Lyle Welling did well in the saddle bronc riding several times. His placings have included third in 2015 and sharing second through fourth the next year. Also in 2016, Alliance High graduate Dean Gorsuch, a two-time world champion, won the OWT steer wrestling in 3.4 seconds. In 2017, Wade Sundell of Boxholm, Iowa, placed second in the saddle bronc riding and was the event’s world champion the next year.