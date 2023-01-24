No slow down for Cardinal grapplers

The Chadron State College Nelson Physical Activity Center saw plenty of high school wrestling action Saturday, as the 2023 Chadron Invite capped off a busy week for the Chadron girls and boys teams. Prior to the Saturday event, both teams competed at home at a triangular last Thursday with Valentine and Gordon-Rushville. On Friday, the boys hosted duals with Alliance, while the girls headed to Hemingford to compete at the Bobcat Invite.

At the Chadron Invite, Quinn Bailey saw another first place victory, wrestling in the 152. He was able to get an 18-1 tech fall over Tate Thompson of Alliance in his first match before pinning his next three opponents: Kyser Lewis of Morrill in four minutes, Mason Wagner of Scottsbluff in 4:25 and Jace Freeseman of Gordon-Rushville in 1:39.

The win that earned him the championship was the second time Bailey faced Freeseman last week, as he had a 12-0 major decision win against him at the Chadron Triangular on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Rhett Cullers, wrestling 182, placed second at the Chadron Invite. Cullers pinned Tayvion Rooks of Little Wound in 2:38 in Championship Round 1 and Jess Hagen of Pine Ridge in 1:54 in the Quarterfinal. He beat out Thomas Reeves of Chase County by a 10-2 major decision in the Semifinal, but lost by a 6-4 decision to Josiah Mobley of Scottsbluff in the first place match.

Braden Underwood, wrestling 132, took third place at the invite, seeing wins in his first two matches when he pinned Coy Armstrong of Bayard in 3:15 and Ian Brunkhorst of Ogallala in 2:32. Though he fell to Tucker Banister of Gordon-Rushville after a five-minute battle, he took Anthony Morales of Scottsbluff with a 14-1 major decision. Carter Woods of Mead forfeited for medical reason to give Underwood the win. Underwood saw victory against Banister during the Chadron Triangular, winning by an 8-7 decision.

Coach Jamie Slingsby stated, “It's always great to be able to wrestle at home in front of the home crowd and we were able to do that last week. We put the team through a gauntlet with them having to wrestle anywhere from 9-11 matches in three days. We emphasized all week it practice that it will be a grind but this will prepare us for three days of wrestling in Omaha in February.

“We started the three home days with duals vs two solid teams with Valentine and Gordon-Rushville. After the duals we still need to move mats and set up for the Chadron Duals taking place on Friday the CSC NPAC. With help from our maintenance staff and parents that night we were able to get everything done and ready for Friday.

“In the duals we have many individuals with success. Braden Underwood, Zane Cullers and Quinn Bailey all went 5-0 on the day, while Rhett Cullers finished the day 4-1.

“Saturday Braden Underwood continues to work back from his football injury and finish in third place. Rhett had a close loss in the finals and Quinn was able to cap off the three days with a championship of his own.

“This week doesn't slow down much as we have a triangular with Custer, SD and Douglas AFB SD and then Friday we will now attend the Mitchell Invite in place of the Valentine tournament that we lost due to weather in December.”

As for the girls competing at Saturday’s invite, Taylee Williamson claimed top spot in the 110 division, after taking down four opponents on pins, three of them in under a minute. Williamson pinned Haley O’Keefe of Valentine in 46 seconds, Jalie Barnhill of Ogallala in 53 seconds and Emersyn Cross of Gering in 55 seconds. Williamson’s pin on O’Keefe was an improvement on time, as she also pinned the Valentine grappler in 48 seconds two days prior at the triangular.

Though Morgan Amateis of Bridgeport took a couple more minutes, Williamson pinned her in 3:05 for the first place victory. It wasn’t the first time Williamson had seen Amateis, as she pinned her in 34 seconds at the Hemingford Bobcat Invite on Friday. She also pinned Cross there, in 32 seconds, to see another first place.

In the 135, Fia Rasmussen also took first and made quick work of her opponents with a 1:10 fall over Sharaon Chief Eagle of Lakota Tech and a 1:39 fall over Arianna Canseco of Gering. The victory over Canseco was made that much sweeter, as Rasmussen took second at the Bobcat Invite after 4-2 and 2-1 decision losses to her Gering opponent.

Rasmussen also won by a 4:54 fall over Kirsten Heck during the Thursday evening triangular.

Kenli Boeselager earned another first place, in the 145, after she pinned Aileana Brewer of Lakota Tech in 4:09 and Lake McClure of Ogallala in 2:47. At the Bobcat Invite, Boeselager placed second in the 155. After receiving a bye in the Quarterfinal, Boeselager pinned Lake McClure of Ogallala in 1:16 in the Semifinal but lost by a 2:17 fall to Josie Houk of Lingle-Ft. Laramie in the first place match.

A fourth champion came in the 155 division with Addie Diers, who quickly pinned Jasmein Carlow of Pine Ridge in 36 seconds, and earned an 8-4 sudden victory against Isabell Gomez of Hemingford.

Diers had faced Gomez at the Bobcat Invite, though at that event the Hemingford girl pinned Diers in 2:16 in the Consolation Semifinal. Diers won by a 36-second fall over Bailee French of Morrill, during the Quarterfinal at Hemingford, but lost by a 1:55 fall to Josie Houk of Lingle-Ft. Laramie in the Semifinal.

In the 120 division, Brooklyn Hoffman earned second place. She pinned Layla Vigil of Perkins County in 49 seconds, followed by a 9-6 win over Jenifer Banister of Gordon-Rushville. Hoffman had lost by a 6-4 sudden victory at the triangular Thursday evening.

Though she fought hard against Kyra Robbins of Bridgeport at the Chadron Invite, Hoffman’s opponent was able to get a 4-0 win. Finishing strong, Hoffman pinned Kyra Skiles of Ogallala in the second place match.

It was something of a comeback for Hoffman, who placed fourth at the Bobcat Invite after falling to Banister in 3:53 in Round 1, Skiles in 23 seconds in Round 2 and Robbins in 4:45 in Round 3. Hoffman also saw a pin over Arianna Blume of Valentine during the triangular with a 4:16 fall

Angie Two Bulls also placed second at the Chadron Invite, in the 140, pinning Hayden Boles of Hay Springs in 2:30 but falling to Kirsten Heck of Gordon-Rushville in 44 seconds.

Similar to her teammates, Two Bulls’ win over Boles was a reverse of the Bobcat invite. At the Hemingford match, Two Bulls fell to Boles in 3:20, and to Heck in 30 seconds, but pinned Lilley Lawrence of Lingle-Ft. Laramie in 3:39 for a third place finish.

Wrestling 170, Sara Weber placed fourth at Hemingford. She received a bye in the Quarterfinal, lost by a 1:42 fall to Kyliah Engledow of Mitchell in the Semifinal, received a bye in the Consolation Semifinal and lost by a 3:54 fall to Hayden Marks of Bridgeport in the third place match.

Weber earned a pin at the Chadron Triangular, felling Sari Ladeaux of Valentine in 5:45.

Coach Caleb Haskell stated, “This last week of competition was full of ups and downs. The girls wrestled tough on Thursday in their two duals against Valentine and Gordon-Rushville. Brooklynn Hoffman went 1-1, pinning her Valentine opponent and coming up short against her Gordon-Rushville opponent. Taylee Williamson, Fia Rasmussen, and Sara Weber all earned pins against their opponents.

“At the Hemingford wrestling tournament on Friday, the girls did not wrestle well, collectively. As a team, the girls went 5–12. Taylee went 2–0 with two pins, and Angie Two Bulls, Kenli Boeselager, and Addie Diers all earned a pin.

“Though the girls experienced adversity on Friday, they came back strong and dominated on Saturday at our home invite. Collectively, the team went 14–2 with twelve pins. Taylee Williamson went 4–0 with four pins, Brooklyn Hoffman went 3–1 with two pins, Fia Rasmussen went 2–0 with two pins, Angie Two Bulls went 1–1 with one pin, Kenli Boeselager went 2–0 with two pins, and Addie Diers went 2–0 with one pin. As a team, the girls finished as runners-up, just one point behind the Ogallala girls.

“I am unbelievably proud of how our girls responded to adversity from Friday to Saturday. This goes to show that they are tough, resilient, and have guts. This week of competition will be our last week of regular competition before the girls wrestle at the district tournament in Bridgeport. We are excited to keep improving each day and look forward to wrestling tough for this last part of the season!”

Additional boys results are as follows:

Chadron Invite

120 — Tayven Jenkins received a bye in Championship Round 1, lost by a 46-second fall to Ethan Elliott of Hershey in the Quarterfinal, won by a 48-second fall over Tanner Olson of Gordon Rushville in Consolation Round 2 and by a 1:18 fall over Jamison Duncan of Mitchell in Consolation Round 3, and lost by a 58-second fall to Gage Duetsch of Mead in the Consolation Semifinal.

In the same division, Cole Block won by a 3:14 fall over Jadon Skavdahl of Sioux County in Championship Round 1, lost by a 1:51 fall to Logan Stephens of Ogallala in the Quarterfinal, won by a 2:58 fall over Ethan Borer of Valentine in Consolation Round 2 and by a 2:34 fall over Baxter Reece of Sioux County in Consolation Round 3, and lost by a 1:34 fall to Charlie Clements of Newell in the Consolation Semifinal.

126 — Jacob Winckler lost by a 1:26 fall to Malachi Christensen of Chase County in Championship Round 1, received a bye in Consolation Round 1, won by a 2:59 fall over Touny Hrasky-Brown of Scottssbluff in Consolation Round 2, and lost by a one-minute fall to Adrien Joey of Scottsbluff in Consolation Round 3.

138 — Layne Davidson lost by an 18-5 major decision to Wesley Jacobs of Hay Springs in Championship Round 1, won by a close 1-0 decision in Consolation Round 1, and lost by a 2:04 fall to Kyler Vincent of Gordon-Rushville in Consolation Round 2. Davidson also lost to Vincent, with a 2:48 fall, during the Chadron Triangular.

145 — Leo Golembiewski lost by a 44-second fall to Westyn Mendenhall of Chase County in Championship Round 1, and by a 2:51 fall to Gavin Hunt of Garden County in Consolation Round 1.

160 — Zane Cullers won by a 1:07 fall over Jaydon Parker of Hershey in Championship Round 1, lost by a 1:30 fall to Ethan Skalsky of Ogallala in the Quarterfinal, won by a 1:40 fall over Gaving Tesch of Newell in Consolation Round 2 and by a 5-0 decision over Cooper Dillan of Chase County in Consolation Round 3, and lost by a 2:02 fall to Gregory Johns of Gordon-Rushville in the Consolation Semifinal.

In the same division, Jeremy Swallow lost by a 2:18 fall to Ashton Lurz of Valentine in Championship Round 1, won by a 4:08 fall over Uziel Munoz of Lakota Tech in Consolation Round 1 and lost by a 40-second fall to Cooper Dillan of Chase County in Consolation Round 2.

285 — Darion Dye lost by a sudden victory fall to Ray Morillo Jr of Chase County in Championship Round 1, received a bye in Consolation Round 1, won by a 54-second fall over Bradley Dupris Jr. of Pine Ridge in Consolation Round 2 and a 1:44 fall over Keaton Mann of Alliance in Consolation Round 3, and lost by a 5-3 decision to Morillo in the Consolation Semifinal.

Chadron vs. Alliance

126 — Jacob Winckler lost by a 2:24 fall to Benjamin Cassatt-Reina

132 — Braden Underwood won by a 52-second fall over Ryan Swanson

138 — Layne Davidson lost by a 2-0 sudden victory to Brendan Watt

145 — Leo Golembiewski lost by a 3:56 fall to Cole Stoke

152 — Quinn Bailey won by a 1:37 fall over Tate Thompson

160 — Zane Cullers won by a 17-second fall over Andrew Fancher

170 — Jeremy Swallow won by a 2:45 fall over Antonio Caruso

285 — Darion Dye won by a 1:57 fall over Keaton Mann

Chadron vs. Gordon-Rushville

120 — Tayven Jenkins lost by a 45-second fall to Ashton Dane

126 — Jacob Winckler won by a 1:08 fall over Tanner Olson

132 — Braden Underwood won by an 8-7 decision over Tucker Banister

160 — Zane Cullers lost by a 1:46 fall to Traiton Starr

182 — Rhett Cullers won by a 15-0 tech fall over Colton Archibald

285 — Darion Dye lost by an 8-0 decision to Lain Tausan

Chadron vs. Valentine

120 —Tayven Jenkins won by a 1:56 fall over Ethan Borer

126 — Jacob Winckler lost by a 3:11 fall to Will Sprenger

132 — Braden Underwood won by a 1:37 fall over Trace Buechle

138 — Layne Davidson lost by a 2:39 fall to Gavin Sandoz

145 — Leo Golembiewski lost by a 55-second fall to Nicklous Ohlmann

160 — Quinn Bailey lost by a 5-1 decision to Ashton Lurz

170 — Zane Cullers lost by a 43-second fall to Cayden Lamb

182 — Rhett Cullers won by a 2:26 fall over Clayton Elliott