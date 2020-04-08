No track stings for Chadron and Sioux County

As stated, the Sioux County Lady Warriors qualified eight athletes for state track in 2019 last year and would have entered 2020 with the ability to win a district championship as they did last year. Chiefly, the Warriors return a formidable 4x800m relay team consisting of Kailey Klein, Kodie Rempp, Morgan Edmund, and Kaycee Thompson. They qualified for state last year and ran a personal best of 10:47.90.

Edmund qualified for state in the 400m last year and her Head Coach, Dan Valente, said that both Skylar Edmund and Kailey Klein were a little jittery at state last year because they were first timers, but that this year they knew what was coming and were ready to “take it on.” Edmund set the school record in the 400m last year with a 1:03.74.

The Warrior team graduated three last year, but would have had three senior step up this year to take their place. Senior, Kalen Lotton qualified for state last year in the discus, and her coach said she was hoping to upgrade her performance from just a qualifier in the finals to bringing home a medal. Lotton threw 103’10’’ at state. Another senior would have been Tommy Watson who ran the 110m and 300m hurdles, in which he qualified for state in both last year. Watson also just missed out on the high jump and triple jump, and Coach Valente said he and Lotton were both looking to set school records this year. The third Warrior senior was Alan Macombers who was looking to make a state run in the 200m and 400m.