No track stings for Chadron and Sioux County

Last week, the NSAA cancelled all further high school sporting activities for the spring 2020 season. This is unfortunate for area track and field teams, and especially the case for Chadron High School and Sioux County High School. Each team had a young squad last year, and held panhandle dominance in certain events. The girls of each school had the most success. Last season Chadron qualified six girls for state and Sioux County qualified eight.
Chadron was set to return five of those six athletes with them being Olivia Reed, Jacey Garrett, Tatum Bailey, Dawn Dunbar, and Allie Ferguson. Chadron was looking to repeat as district champions with its 4x400m relay team consisting of Reed, Garrett, Dunbar, and Ferguson. Dunbar had replaced Leila Tewahade late in the season because of a hip injury.
The 4x400m team’s best time of 2019 was 4:12.23 at the West Classic meet. This time was the best for the last decade of 4x400 girls’ teams at CHS. At the state meet the Chadron relay team took 10th out of 16 squads.
CHS also had a solid 4x100m team who came close to qualifying for state last year. The relay team was set to return all of the runners on the team. The runners were Emily Beye, Savanna Sayaloune, Jacey Garrett, and Allie Ferguson. Their best time of the year was 51.88, and this was the best time in more than a decade at CHS, much like the 4x400 team.
Chadron’s highest placer at state last year was Tatum Bailey who took fourth in the high jump with a 5’2’’ jump. Bailey took first in five different meets last year and recorded a personal best jump of 5’4” at the Best in the West Classic.
Olivia Reed also competed in the high jump, but her best events were the 200m and 400m. Prior to districts she had won both those events at the seven prior meets. Reed placed sixth in both the 200 and 400 at state. Reed’s top 200 time of 26.93 was the highest mark at CHS in more than a decade, and her top 400 time was 1:00.20 which was good for second in the past ten years, only behind Kyler Behrends time of 59.45 in 2017.
CHS also had two returning athletes for the 100m dash in Emily Beye and Savanna Sayaloune. There were three top three finishes from Sayaloune last year in the 100m dash. Beye also competed in the 200m dash where she ran a 27.94 at the Chadron Twilight meet last year.
As mentioned, Leila Tewahade suffered a hip injury last year, but was looking to rebound in the 800m where she ran 2:29.43 last year. It was her best event as she took first three times and second once.
Senior Dawn Dunbar was looking to improve on her 16.87 in the 100m hurdles. Dawn took first in the event four times and narrowly missed qualifying for state with a 17.20 time at districts.
Despite the CHS boys returning no state qualifiers there was still a promising season ahead. CHS graduated their top boys’ trickster in Jake Lemmon, but were looking for many underclassmen to step up. Both Daniel Wellnitz and Sawyer Haag were 800m hopefuls, each of them running under 2:20. They were also part of the 4x800m that included Nathan Burch and Michael Sorenson.
Aiden Vaughn was a returning junior looking to compete in the 100m and 110m high hurdles. Aiden had top three finishes in each event last year.
In the 200m the Cardinals seemingly would have looked to Jiesinh Sayaloune to improve on his 24.54 mark last year which was good for second place at the Chadron Twilight meet.
Nathan Burch paced the Cardinals in distance running last year with times of 5:18.82 in the 1600m and 11:24.57 in the 3200m. Burch finished in the top five three times in the 3200m.
Last year at district, Chayton Bynes set a personal best in the high jump of 5’5”, and finished in the top three at a trio of meets last year. Lastly, Curtis Bruhn could have possibly reached the 40 foot landmark in the triple jump after jumping 37’4.5 last year. Also the Cardinals had middle school standout Xander Provance who was ready to prove himself in the hurdles as a freshman.
As stated, the Sioux County Lady Warriors qualified eight athletes for state track in 2019 last year and would have entered 2020 with the ability to win a district championship as they did last year. Chiefly, the Warriors return a formidable 4x800m relay team consisting of Kailey Klein, Kodie Rempp, Morgan Edmund, and Kaycee Thompson. They qualified for state last year and ran a personal best of 10:47.90.
Equally as talented, would have been the Lady Warrior’s 4x400 relay team that consisted of Skylar Edmund, Karlee Juhnke, Julie Skavdahl, and Bethany Krein.
Edmund qualified for state in the 400m last year and her Head Coach, Dan Valente, said that both Skylar Edmund and Kailey Klein were a little jittery at state last year because they were first timers, but that this year they knew what was coming and were ready to “take it on.” Edmund set the school record in the 400m last year with a 1:03.74.
The Warrior team graduated three last year, but would have had three senior step up this year to take their place. Senior, Kalen Lotton qualified for state last year in the discus, and her coach said she was hoping to upgrade her performance from just a qualifier in the finals to bringing home a medal. Lotton threw 103’10’’ at state. Another senior would have been Tommy Watson who ran the 110m and 300m hurdles, in which he qualified for state in both last year. Watson also just missed out on the high jump and triple jump, and Coach Valente said he and Lotton were both looking to set school records this year. The third Warrior senior was Alan Macombers who was looking to make a state run in the 200m and 400m.
Coach Valente also foresaw juniors Karlee Juhnke, Kodie Rempp, and Julie Skavdahl as being state qualifiers. Juhnke paced the Warriors last year in the 100m and 300m hurdles, qualifying for state in the 300m hurdles and setting a personal best of 49.79. Rempp ran the 800m, 1600m, and the 3200m alongside Kailey Klein where the two would rack up team points for their squad. Skavdahl was the sprinter for the Lady Warriors and narrowly missed qualifying for state in both the 100m and 200m.
The lone junior boy was Sam Skavdahl who was looking to make a run in the 400m whilst throwing discus and competing in high jump.
In addition to their returning talent, the Warriors were bringing in freshman Ashley Hunter, Colton Randall, and Jesse Dunn. Coach Valente said all three were going to be competing in mostly field events with a few running events mixed in.
Coach Valente heaped praise on the track and field athletes saying they have come through many challenges and were ready to take the challenges of the future head on. The Coach went on to say that it is unfortunate that the current circumstances of the pandemic have robbed them of the opportunity to complete. But like so many people have recognized, Valente says this is a lesson to take advantage of every opportunity you are given because you don’t know when the opportunities are going to stop coming.
Smaller schools like Sioux County sometimes have to wait longer for athletic opportunities to cycle through, and this year was certainly one of those cycles, and that is what makes it harder to stomach. Their six man football team nearly beat the eventual state champion Harvard in the second round of the football playoffs, their boys’ basketball team advanced to a district final for the first time in decades, their girls basketball team won 17 games and had three 250 point scorers in one season, and their track program would have certainly seen at least a half dozen state qualifiers.
