No wrestling for Eagles this fall

Because of COVID issues and its recent spread, the Chadron State College wrestling team will not have any matches until January, Coach Brett Hunter said Monday.

Earlier this month it was announced that the Eagles would host the Colorado Western Mountaineers on Dec. 4 and dual Nebraska-Kearney there on Dec. 11 before expanding the schedule in January.

But Hunter said recent upticks in the virus have caused the sport to back away from competition the remainder of this year. It’s hoped the season can open in January.

Chadron State, which has a 31-man roster, began practicing in mid-October, and has not had any of COVID cases. The wrestlers are being tested weekly.

Hunter also said in order to keep his wrestlers in shape so they can make their optimum weights he hopes to bring them back to the campus in December to practice and to hold the annual Black and Cardinal intrasquad meet.

Chadron State’s first semester will end next week, just prior to Thanksgiving. That decision was made prior to the start of the fall term because to the pandemic.

