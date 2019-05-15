Name, School Event Dist. Mark Best Mark
Class B
Olivia Reed, Chadron 200 26.93 26.70
Olivia Reed, Chadron 400 1:01.48 1:01.15
Allie Ferguson, Chadron 400 1:01.77 1:01.77
Allie Ferguson, Chadron 300 hurdles 49.70 48.88
Chadron (Jacey Garrett, Allie Ferguson 4x400 relay 4:13.12 4:12.23
Dawn Dunbar, Olivia Reed)
True Thorne, Chadron Shot put 39-3 ½ 39-3 ½
True Thorne, Chadron Discus 119-9 122-9
Tatum Bailey, Chadron High jump 5-3 5-4
Class C
Josie Stewart, Hemingford 400 1:03.70 1:03.50
Josie Stewart, Hemingford 300 hurdles 49.34 49.32
Josie Stewart, Hemingford Pole vault 9-6 9-6
Casey Lashley, Hemingford 110 hurdles 16.53 15.6
Class D
Dali Anders, Crawford 100 13.77 13.20
Dali Anders, Crawford 200 28.00 27.69
Jillian Brennan, Crawford 1600 6:05.35 6:05.35
Jillian Brennan, Crawford 3200 13:09.38 13:01.30
Jasmine Dyer, Crawford Shot put 32-2 ½ 32-2 ½
Dennis Vogl, Crawford 800 2:13.53 2:13.53
Brodey Planansky, Hay Springs Long jump 19-3 3/4 19-6
Brodey Planansky, Hay Springs High Jump 5-7 5-8
Skylar Edmund, Sioux County 400 1:03.74 1:03.74
Kailey Klein, Sioux County 800 2:39.33 2:39.33
Kailey Klein, Sioux County 1600 6:19.85 6:13.21
Kailey Klein, Sioux County 3200 13:23.50 13:23.50
Karlee Juhnke, Sioux County 300 hurdles 49.79 49.79
Sioux County (Kailey Klein, Grace Skavdahl, 4x800 relay 11:31.49 10:47.90
Morgan Edmund, Kodie Rempp)
Bailey Oetken, Sioux County Shot put 35-4 35-4
Kalen Lotton, Sioux County Discus 102-10 ½ 102-10 ½
Bailey Oetken, Sioux County Discus 101-11 ½ 101-11 ½
Morgan Edmund, Sioux County High Jump 4-9 4-9
Tommy Watson, Sioux County 110 Hurdles 16.38 16.38
Tommy Watson, Sioux County 300 hurdles 43.81 43.81