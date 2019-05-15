{{featured_button_text}}

Name, School Event Dist. Mark Best Mark

Class B

Olivia Reed, Chadron 200 26.93 26.70

Olivia Reed, Chadron 400 1:01.48 1:01.15

Allie Ferguson, Chadron 400 1:01.77 1:01.77

Allie Ferguson, Chadron 300 hurdles 49.70 48.88

Chadron (Jacey Garrett, Allie Ferguson 4x400 relay 4:13.12 4:12.23

Dawn Dunbar, Olivia Reed)

True Thorne, Chadron Shot put 39-3 ½ 39-3 ½

True Thorne, Chadron Discus 119-9 122-9

Tatum Bailey, Chadron High jump 5-3 5-4

Class C

Josie Stewart, Hemingford 400 1:03.70 1:03.50

Josie Stewart, Hemingford 300 hurdles 49.34 49.32

Josie Stewart, Hemingford Pole vault 9-6 9-6

Casey Lashley, Hemingford 110 hurdles 16.53 15.6

Class D

Dali Anders, Crawford 100 13.77 13.20

Dali Anders, Crawford 200 28.00 27.69

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Jillian Brennan, Crawford 1600 6:05.35 6:05.35

Jillian Brennan, Crawford 3200 13:09.38 13:01.30

Jasmine Dyer, Crawford Shot put 32-2 ½ 32-2 ½

Dennis Vogl, Crawford 800 2:13.53 2:13.53

Brodey Planansky, Hay Springs Long jump 19-3 3/4 19-6

Brodey Planansky, Hay Springs High Jump 5-7 5-8

Skylar Edmund, Sioux County 400 1:03.74 1:03.74

Kailey Klein, Sioux County 800 2:39.33 2:39.33

Kailey Klein, Sioux County 1600 6:19.85 6:13.21

Kailey Klein, Sioux County 3200 13:23.50 13:23.50

Karlee Juhnke, Sioux County 300 hurdles 49.79 49.79

Sioux County (Kailey Klein, Grace Skavdahl, 4x800 relay 11:31.49 10:47.90

Morgan Edmund, Kodie Rempp)

Bailey Oetken, Sioux County Shot put 35-4 35-4

Kalen Lotton, Sioux County Discus 102-10 ½ 102-10 ½

Bailey Oetken, Sioux County Discus 101-11 ½ 101-11 ½

Morgan Edmund, Sioux County High Jump 4-9 4-9

Tommy Watson, Sioux County 110 Hurdles 16.38 16.38

Tommy Watson, Sioux County 300 hurdles 43.81 43.81

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0