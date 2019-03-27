Boys’ Events
100 Meters
Austin Forster, Gor, 1998 10.7
Troy Sorensen, Hem, 1998 10.7
Tom Emerson, Craw, 2009 10.7
Jackson Dickerson, Chad, 2015 10.7
Scott Prusia, Gor, 1982 10.8
Osvaldo Santos, Rush, 1990 10.8
Troy Sorensen, Hem, 1997 10.8
Judd Lee, Gor, 1996 10.9
Austin Forster, Gor, 1997 10.9
Joe Dorshorst, HS, 1997 10.9
Shawn Rogers, Ch, 1998 10.9
Eric Roth, G-R, 2005 10.9
Allen Osborn, Chad, 2008 10.9
Jackson Dickerson, 2014 10.9
100 Yards
Doug Marcy, HS, 1967 ` 9.8 (preliminaries state meet
200 Meters
Osvaldo Santos, Rush, 1990 22.0
Phil Dickerson, Chad, 2003 22.0
Austin Forster, Gor, 1998 22.1
Bob Tiensvold, Rush, 1990 22.2
Eric Roth, G-R, 2005 22.2
Keith Mann, Chad, 2004 22.3
Garrett Shaal, G-R, 2008 22.3
Brady Turek, Hem, 2015 22.3
Ethan Skinner, Hem, 2015 22.3
Mike Ziller, Gor, 1996 22.4
Garrett Shaal, G-R, 2009 22.4
Tate Bauersachs, SC, 2000 *22.64
Mel Reeves, Chad, 1980 22.7
Heath Lee, HS, 2011 22.7
Brady Turek, Hem, 2014 *22.70
Korby Campbell, G-R, 22.76
Vince Vieyra, Craw, 1983 22.8
100 Yards
Doug Marcy, HS, 1967 ` 9.8
Note: Doug Marcy, HS, won all-class 220-yard gold medal at the 1967 state meet in 22.0.
400 Meters
Garrett Shaal, G-R, 2009 49.59
Paul Hotz, Rush, 1999 49.93
Garrett Shaal, G-R, 2008 49.97
Brooks Hoffman, Chad, 1998 50.1
Ethan Skinner, Hem, 2014 *50.13
Garrett Shaal, G-R, 2007 *50.36
Vince Vierya, Craw, 1982 50.4
Ethan Skinner, Hem, 2015 50.4
Ethan Skinner, Hem, 2015 50.5
Mitch Barry, Ch, 2000 50.5
Clay Combs, Rush, 1998 50.6
Todd Baumann, Chad, 1986 50.7
Andrew Osborn, Chad, 2004 50.7
Jared Moeller, Chad. 1995 50.9
Ryan Schledewitz, Hem, 2004 50.9
Ryan Turman, HS, 1994 *50.97
800 Meters
Cole Wellnitz, Gor-Rush, 2011 1:57.38
Olen King, Chad, 2007 1:58.31
Clay Combs, Rush, 1998 1:58.70
Cole Wellnetz, Gor-Rush, 2012 1:59.06
Olen King, Chad, 2006 1:59.5
Micah Scherbarth, G-R, 2014 1:59.6
Cole Wellnetz, Gor-Rush, 2010 2:00.38
Mike Adamson, Hem, 1993 2:01.4
Olen King, Chad, 2005 2:01.5
Brooks Hoffman, Chad, 1998 2:01.6
Major Anderson, Rush, 1989 2:01.7
Todd Baumann, Chad, 1985 2:01.79
Gary Kaplan, Gor-Rush, 2013 2:01.8
Gary Kaplan, Gor-Rush, 2012 2:01.99
Ryan Turman, HS, 1993 2:02.0
1600 Meters
Cole Wellnitz, Gor-Rush, 2012 4:26.70
Bill Simones, Chad, 1984 4:26.99
Cole Wellnitz, Gor-Rush, 2011 4:30.89
Bill Simones, Chad, 1983 4:32.9
Jim Buckman, Gor, 1995 4:33.6
Cole Wellnitz, Gor-Rush, 2010 4:33.44
Mike Adamson, Hem, 1992 4:34.95
Zack Reeves, Gor, 1999 4:35.52
Matt Gasseling, Hem, 1999 4:37.18
Garth Wilwand, SC, 1982 4:37.68
Jerry Bagola, Rush, 2000 4:39.3
Deen Johnson, HS, 1991 4:39.75
Russ DeHaven, Rush, 1987 4:41.3
3200 Meters
Bill Simones, Chad, 1984 9:39.15
Cole Wellnitz, Gor-Rush, 2011 9:43.37
Deen Johnson, HS, 1991 9:49.0
Jim Buckman, Gor, 1995 9:51.18
Jerry Bagola, Rush, 2000 9:55.35
Zack Reeves, Gor, 1998 9:56.36
Zack Reeves, Gor, 1999 9:57.31
Cole Wellnitz, Gor-Rush, 2010 9:58.59
Cole Wellnitz, Gor-Rush, 2012 9:58.60
Garth Wilwand, SC, 1982 10:03.24
Phil Duncan, Chad, 2014 10:08.71
Zack Reeves, Gor, 1997 10:11.59
Abe Garcia, Hem, 1992 10:12.0
Gary Kaplan, Gor-Rush, 2013 10:18.73
Russ DeHaven, Rush, 1988 10:19.0
Tim Augustine, Chad, 1989 10:22.8
Austin Kennedy, Craw, 2018 10:23.4
Allen Dreyer, Rush, 2004 10:24.95
110 Hurdles
Allen Osborn, Chad, 2008 14.1
Ben Smith, Chad, 1997 14.4
Danny Moore, Rush, 1983 14.6
Allen Osborn, Chad, 2007 14.6
Dylan Petersen, Hem, 2005 14.7
Ben Smith, Chad, 1996 14.8
Chad Nielsen, Gor, 1998 14.8
Michael Wahlstrom, Chad, 1999 14.8
Allen Osborn, Chad, 2006 14.8
Gary Lackey, Chad, 1980 14.9
Michael Wahlstrom, Chad, 1998 14.9
Jeff Turman, HS, 1997 15.0
Powder Thompson, Gor, 2001 15.0
Rick Myers, Chad, 1981 15.04
300 Hurdles
Ben Smith, Chad, 1997 39.1
Micah Smith, Chad, 2003 39.3
Allen Osborn, Chad, 2008 39.6
Ben Smith, Chad, 1996 39.65
Chase Engel, Hem, 2005 39.7
Micah Smith, Chad, 2002 40.0
Danny Moore, Rush, 1993 40.10
Jarod Moeller, Chad, 1995 40.1
Gary Lackey, Chad, 1980 40.2
Rick Myers, Chad, 1981 40.23
Brian Miller, Chad, 1984 40.4
Scott Grant, Gor, 1991 40.4
Shot Put
Kail Bowman, Chad, 1987 58-8
Paul Shimek, Craw, 1985 56-4 ¾
Paul Shimek, Craw, 1986 55-1 ½
Gene Hanks, Hem, 1981 54-0
Kail Bowman, Chad, 1986 53-11
Mark Ritterbush, Chad, 1990 53-9 ¾
Nate Ritterbush, Chad, 1994 52-9 ¼
Matt Stetson, Chad, 1992 52-9
Paul Shimek, Craw, 1984 52-2
Tyson Budler, Chad, 2012 52-0
Kalon Fancher, Gor, 1998 51-5 ¼
Tim Campbell, Hem, 1986 51-4 ½
Nate Ritterbush, Chad, 1993 51-1 ¾
David Carrick, Chad, 1990 51-1 ½
Kelly Stouffer, Rush, 1982 50-10 ½
Discus
David Carrick, Chad, 1990 172-4
Paul Shimek, Craw, 1986 165-8
Shawn Eisenreich, Gor, 1999 164-3
Adam Wacker, Hem, 2000 163-7
Matt Stetson, Chad, 1992 162-0
Kevin Kubo, Chad, 1981 161-7
Kail Bowman, Chad, 1987 160-7
Cody Beguin, Rush, 1998 160-4
Rod Bussinger, Gor, 1982 159-1
Mark Smith, Gor, 1993 158-9
Paul Hanks, Hem, 1986 157-11
Jay Adams, Chad, 1994 155-11
Long Jump
Ben Smith, Chad, 1996 22-11
Ben Smith, Chad, 1997 22-8
John Ritzen, Chad, 2005 22-4 ½
Jackson Dickerson, Chad, 2015 22-2
Brendinh Sayaloune, Chad, 2017 22-1
Tate Bauersachs, SC, 2000 22- ½
Micah Smith, Chad, 2003 22- ½
Gary Flueckinger, Gor, 1989 22-0
John Ritzen, Chad, 2004 21-11
Jim Bob Wrage, Chad, 1986 21-10
Matt Peters, Rush, 1990 21-10
Mike Ziller, Gor, 1995 21-9 ½
Mike Ziller, Gor, 1996 21-9 ½
Dylan Ernesti, Hem, 2017 21-9 ½
Danny Moore, Rush, 1983 21-9
Triple Jump
Tate Bauersachs, SC, 2000 46-10 ¼
Kyle Wigington, Chad, 1977 45-1 ½
Marcus Fernandez, Chad, 2017, 44-8
John Ritzen, Chad, 2006 44-4 ½
Tate Bauersachs, SC, 1999 44-3
John Ritzen, Chad, 2005 44-1
Wade Reeves, Chad, 2012 44-0
Jeff Turman, HS, 1997 43-7 ½
Rick Barry, Chad, 1995 43-5 ½
Scott Wright, Hem, 1999 43-5
Marc Olson, HS, 1990 43-4
Scott Wright, Hem, 1998 43-4
Powder Thompson, Gor, 2000 43-1
Danny Moore, Rush, 1983 43- ½
Lane Haller, G-R, 2011 43- ¼
High Jump
Aaron Alcorn, Craw, 2017 & 2018 6-8
Tate Bauersachs, SC, 2000 6-7 ½
Mark Kersey, Gor, 1991 6-7
Jon Lordino, Chad, 2010 6-7
Mark Kersey, Gor, 1990 6-6
Jesse Corlett, Chad, 2002 6-5 ¼
Wade Reeves, Chad, 2012 6-5
Kyle Metzger, Gor, 1984 6-5
Chris Brafford, Chad, 1992 6-5
Scott Morrison, Hem, 1998 6-5
Michael Buecker, Craw, 1999 6-5
Levi Grey, SC, 2001 6-5
Nate Dorshorst, SC, 2001 6-5
Andrew Benben, Gor, 2003 6-5
Travis Shepardson, Gor, 2005 6-5
Pole Vault
Kenny Larson, Rush, 1986 14-0
Keith Mann, Chad, 2004 13-10
J.C. Callahan, Chad, 2006 13-2
Joe Ritzen, Chad, 2016 13-0
Joe Ritzen, Chad, 2017 12-10
J.D. Willey, Craw, 1986 12-8
Ken Knapp, Gor, 1986 12-7
Kent Peterson, Rush, 1983 12-6
J.C. Callahan, Chad, 2007 12-4
Travis Wallace, Gor, 1984 12- ¼
Girls’ Events
100 Meters
Angie McGinley, Gor, 1994 12.1
Cammy Weyers, HS, 1981 12.32
Anita Steffen, Gor, 1981 12.38
Randi Furman, Hem, 2001 12.4
Heather Mundt, Hem, 1995 12.5
Aria Hughes, HS, 2009 12.5
Aria Hughes, HS, 2010 12.5
Aria Hughes, HS, 2011 12.5
Shannon Kling, Gor, 1996 12.52
Cammy Weyers, HS, 1982 12.56
Kelsy Wood, Hem, 2013 12.57
Amy Weyers, HS, 1991 12.6
Angie McGinley, Gor, 1993 12.6
Heather Mundt, Hem, 1994 12.6
Shannon Kling, Gor, 1995 12.6
Brandi Chytka, Hem, 1997 12.6
Randi Furman, Hem, 1999 12.6
200 Meters
Angie McGinley, Gor, 1994 25.6
Heather Mundt, Hem, 1995 25.6
Anita Steffen, Gor, 1981 25.7
Cammy Weyers, HS, 1981 25.9
Cammy Weyers, HS, 1982 25.9
Amy Kubo, Chad, 2001 26.1
Aria Hughes, HS, 2011 26.1
Jennifer Amen, Chad, 1984 26.2
Brandi Chytka, Hem, 1997 26.2
Barb Beguin, Rush, 1988 26.3
Amy Weyers, HS, 1992 26.2
Angie McGinley, Gor, 1993 26.3
Becky Adkinson, Gor, 1989 26.4
Shaini George, Hem, 2001 26.4
400 Meters
Katelyn Moore, Chad, 2006 57.6
Katelyn Moore, Chad, 2004 58.6
Jennifer Amen, Chad, 1983 59.51
Katelyn Moore, Chad, 2003 59.63
Barb Beguin, Rush, 1986 59.8
Jennifer Amen, Chad, 1982 59.9
Chelsea DeHaven, Chad, 2004 59.9
Amy Weyers, HS, 1993 60.14
Rozy Bottorff, Gor, 1985 60.3
Heather Mundt, Hem, 1994 60.4
Anna Weyers, HS, 1991 60.5
Kaylee King, Craw, 2008 60.5
800 Meters
Katelyn Moore, Chad, 2006 2:20.13
Rozy Bottorff, Gor, 1985 2:21.49
Ashley Riesen, Chad, 2009 2:23.4
Elle DeHaven, Chad, 2004 2:25.1
Kalen Nedella, Craw, 2017 2:25.74
Brandi Borders, Gor, 2002 2:25.7
Jill Panzer, Gor, 1983 2:26.3
Sarah Keim, Chad, 1997 2:27.3
Shelby McDowell, Craw, 2008 2:27.31
Corie Culp, Chad, 1988 2:27.4
Ashlea Kerr, Chad, 2012 2:27.4
Briley Hannaford, Hem, 2011 2:27.7
Ashley Riesen, Chad, 2008 2:27.8
Kenli Tilley, Gor, 1990 2:27.8
Robbin Muller, Chad, 1984 2:27.9
1600 Meters
Ashley Riesen, Chad, 2009 5:19.50
Sara Rhoads, Chad, 1984 5:22.25
Robbin Muller, Chad, 1984 5:25.0
Ashley Riesen, Chad, 2008 5:29.71
Debbie Hughes, HS, 1989 5:29.91
Jennifer Clark, Gor, 1994 5:30.8
Briley Hannaford, Hem, 2011 5:31.69
Dani Wellnitz, G-R, 2012 5:31.85
Rindi Wood, Hem, 2004 5:32.15
Briley Hannaford, Chad, 2013 5:33.58
Sara Rhoads, Chad, 1983 5:34.1
Rindi Wood, Hem, 2005 5:35.0
Kiya Passero, Chad, 2016 5:35.29
Jillian Brennan, Craw, 2017 5:35.95
Briley Hannaford, Chad, 2012 5:36.86
Molly Lux, Craw, 2007 5:37.15
Briley Hannaford, Hem, 2010 5:37.31
Molly Lux, Craw, 2006 5:37.94
3200 Meters
Dani Wellnitz, Gord-Rush, 2015 11:40.57
Sara Rhoads, Chad, 1984 11:41.50
Kiya Passero, Chad, 2016 11:47.77
Nicky Applegarth, Chad, 2013 11:50.27
Robbin Muller, Chad, 1984 11:56.65
Rindi Wood, Hem, 2004 11:57.65
Dani Wellnitz, Gor-Rush, 2013 11:57.86
Sara Rhoads, Chad, 1983 11:57.89
Rindi Wood, Hem, 2005 11:59.1
Dani Wellnitz, Gor-Rush, 2012 12:02.01
Kiya Passero, Chad, 2014 12:02.23
Nicky Applegarth, Chad, 2011 12:04.7
Jennifer Clark, Gor, 1994 12:15.5
Jesse Badje, Hay Springs, 2016 12:18.12
Jennifer Clark, Gor, 1992 12:20.2
Jillian Brennan, Craw, 2018 12:21.51
Lacie Lietka, Craw, 2015 12:26.68
Molly Lux, Craw, 2007 12:26.8
Laura Gasseling, Hem, 1994 12:26.9
Dawn Davies, Hem, 1993 12:27.9
Carrie Ryan, Hem, 1992 12:28.3
Molly Lux, Craw, 2005 12:36.0
100 Hurdles
Shannon Kling, Gor, 1996 14.4
Stephanie Sweley, Gor, 1983 14.5
Angela Osborn, Chad, 2006 14.6
Angela Osborn, Chad, 2004 14.7
Angela Osborn, Chad, 2005 14.7
Caryn Martin, Chad, 1989 14.8
Shannon Kling, Gor, 1995 14.86
Kelsy Wood, Hem, 2013 14.91
Stephanie Sweley, Gor, 1982 15.0
Kelsy Wood, Hem, 2012 15.2
Caryn Martin, Chad, 1988 15.3
Caryn Martin, Chad, 1987 15.4
Karla Scholl, Chad, 1984 15.4
Karla Scholl, Chad, 1985 15.4
Susan Brodrick, Chad, 1986 15.5
Sage McGuire, Gor, 1997 15.5
Sage McGuire, Gor, 1999 15.69
Sage McGuire, Gor, 1998 15.7
Shannon Kling, Gor, 1994 15.8
Angela Osborn, Chad, 2003 15.8
(The height of the hurdles was raised in 1986)
300 Hurdles
Kelsy Wood, Hem, 2013 44.80
Angela Osborn, Chad, 2004 45.4
Caryn Martin, Chad, 1989 45.5
Caryn Martin, Chad, 1986 45.6
Angela Osborn, Chad, 2006 45.8
Caryn Martin, Chad, 1987 45.92
Shannon Kling, Gor, 1996 46.0
Kelsy Wood, Hem, 2012 46.16
Angela Osborn, Chad, 2005 46.68
Caryn Martin, Chad, 1988 46.8
Kelsy Wood, Hem, 2010 47.04
Angela Osborn, Chad, 2003 47.3
Jori Stewart, Hem, 2017 47.39
Laura Norgard, Craw, 1997 47.43
Shannon Kling, Gor, 1995 47.6
Brittany Fowler, G-R, 2009 47.6
Chandler Hageman, Chad, 2015 47.71
Shot Put
April Kockrow, Rush, 1996 45-7 ½
April Kockrow, Rush, 1994 45-2 ¾
Connie Hugan, Gor, 1984 44-8 ½
April Kockrow, Rush, 1995 44-1 ¾
Alyssa Norton, G-R, 2008 43-3
April Kockrow, Rush, 1993 41-9 ½
Rachel Seidel, Craw, 2002 41-7 ¼
Rachel Seidel, Craw, 2003 41-6
Alyssa Norton, G-R, 2008 40-11
Jodie Garrett, HS, 1992 39-6 ½
Rachel Seidel, Craw, 2001 39-1 ¾
Cassidy Cain, Chad, 1995 38-11 ½
Susan Roll, Chad, 1985 38-11
Kate Jungck, HS, 2006 38-8 ½
Discus
April Kockrow, Rush, 1996 154-9
April Kockrow, Rush, 1995 147-6
April Kockrow, Rush, 1994 146-2
Alyssa Norton, G-R, 2009 143-0
Connie Hugen, Gor, 1984 137-10 ½
Susan Roll, Chad, 1985 137-9
April Kockrow, Rush, 1993 134-0
True Thorne, Chad, 2018 128-6
Dionne Holmquist, Chad, 1993 128-4
Missy Mitchell, Craw, 1987 125-11
Long Jump
Shannon Kling, Gor, 1996 18-11 ½
Caryn Martin, Chad, 1989 18-2 ½
Nickie Stowell, Gor, 1983 18-2 ½
Amy Kubo, Chad, 2001 18- ¾
Jennifer Amen, Chad, 1984 18- ½
Shannon Kling, Gor, 1995 17-11
Cammy Weyers, HS, 1982 17-10
Caryn Martin, Chad, 1988 17-7 ½
Trisha Smith, Craw, 1984 17-5 ½
Leslie Gottier, Rush, 1985 17-5 ½
Amy Kubo, Chad, 1999 17-5 ½
Aria Hughes, HS, 2011 17-5 ½
Kelsy Wood, Hem, 2013 17-5 ½
Aria Hughes, HS, 2010 17-5
Janet Raymer, HS, 1997 17-4 ½
Janet Raymer, HS, 1998 17-4
Amy Kubo, Chad, 1998 17-4
Triple Jump
Aria Hughes, HS, 2011 37- ½
Aria Hughes, HS, 2010 36-9
Kelsey Eitel, Craw, 2003 35-9 ½
Mariah Clark, Chad, 1999 35-6 ¾
Mariah Clark, Chad, 1998 34-11 ½
Bethanie Clark, Chad, 1997 34-11
Bethanie Clark, Chad, 1996 34-8
Aria Hughes, HS, 2008 34-8
Raine Herron, SC, 2002 34-7 ¾
Liz Ellicott, SC, 2008 34-6 ¾
Courtney Bremer, Craw, 2007 34-5 ½
Janet Raymer, HS, 1986 34-4 ½
Aria Hughes, HS, 2011 34-4
Kaitlyn Jespersen, Hem, 2013 34-4
Kaitlyn Jespersen, Hem, 2012 34-2 ¾
Aria Hughes, HS, 2009 34-2 ½
Haley Soester, Craw, 2009 34-2 ½
Kelsey Eitel, Craw, 2002 34-2
Liz Ellicott, SC, 2007 34-2
(Girls’ triple jump began in 1995)
High Jump
Bethanie Clark, Chad, 1996 5-6
Kenna Campbell, G-R, 2017 5-6
Debbie Blundell, Chad, 1985 5-5
Sarah Dudek, Gor, 2002 5-5
Bethanie Clark, Chad, 1994 5-4
Bethanie Clark, Chad, 1995 5-4
Bethanie Clark, Chad, 1997 5-4
Sarah Himrich, Chad, 1999 5-3
Pat Kearns, Gor, 1999 5-3
Barb Beguin, Rush, 1987 5-3
Barb Beguin, Rush, 1998 5-3
Lisa Drabbels, HS, 1998 5-3
This information is from Con Marshall’s archives
Updated following 2018 season.