There weren’t too many dominant boys’ basketball teams in the Panhandle this past season, but there were some interesting developments and numerous players finished their careers with notable achievements.

Anytime a team wins 20 or more games, it’s been a good season. Leyton finished with a 21-4 record and Sidney wound up 20-7. Potter-Dix went 19-5 and both Gordon-Rushville and Scottsbluff won 17 times.

The Gordon-Rushville Mustangs probably would have won 20 if Old Man Winter hadn’t interfered. They had five “winnable” games cancelled because of the weather.

Qualifying for the state tournament is also a feather in a team’s cap. Scottsbluff, Sidney and Gordon-Rushville did that. All three also were ranked among the top 10 in their classes at the end of the season by both the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star. The latter newspaper also put Leyton eighth in its final Class D-1 rankings.

The remainder of this season review focuses largely on players who made good things happen.

Luke Kasten of Potter-Dix wrapped up his exceptional career at Potter-Dix by climbing to third place on the Panhandle’s all-time scoring list. After scoring 475 points this year, he tallied 1,780 points the last four years. Among western Nebraska males, only Dru Kuxhausen of Scottsbluff and Kevin Moore of Chadron have scored more points than Kasten during their high school basketball careers.

Kuxhausen, who buried 317 three-pointers (third all-time in Nebraska) while shooting 43.1% from behind the arc and sank 497 of 550 free throws for 90%, he finished his career in 2016-17 with 2,110 points for the Bearcats.

Moore poured in an amazing 996 points during his first two years at Chadron Assumption Academy. When that school closed, he moved to Chadron High and scored 830 points the next two seasons for a total of 1,826. That included 501 in just 20 games as a senior in 1972-73 for a 25-point average.

Now fourth on the 1,000-point list, which includes nearly 100 players, is Austin Thyne, who like Moore, played at two schools. Thyne scored 1,284 points his first three years at Mitchell, then moved to Scottsbluff for his senior season in 2021-22 and scored 420 points for the Bearcats. That gave him a career total of 1,704.

Kasten scored his 475 points this season in 24 games for a 19.8-point average. That is second on this year’s per game list. Heading the list is Gering senior Max Greeley, who finished with 480 points, also in 24 games, for an even 20-point average. He rang up 50 points against Torrington on January 31 to become the Panhandle’s sixth male high school player to reach that milestone.

Johnny Vargas of Garden County High at Oshkosh is third on this year’s scoring chart with 437 points in 24 games for an 18.2 average. Both Vargas and Greeley are among the five seniors who became 1,000-point scorers this season. Vargas finished with 1,254 and Greeley had 1,007.

The others reaching four figures this winter are Gordon-Rushville classmates, Jace Nelson, who wound up with 1,307 points, and, Carter Anderson, who finished with 1,015. The other 1,000-point newcomer is Max Kostner of Hyannis with a total of 1,036.

Both Nelson and Kostner have brothers who preceded them on the 1,000-point list. Jared Nelson tallied 1,169 points before graduating in 2018 and Liam Kostner finished his career at Hyannis last year with 1,348.

Kasten and Nelson also were outstanding rebounders during their careers. Kasten grabbed 996 in 92 games for a 10.8 average and Nelson pulled down 926 in 93 games for a 10.0 average. They are one-two on this year’s list. Kasten claimed 254 caroms for a 10.6 average and Nelson pulled down 220 while averaging 10.5.

Scottsbluff senior Kallon Harris didn’t miss the 1,000-point tally by much. He scored 977 points the past three years. He averaged nearly 13 points a game during his career and made at least 45% of his shots from the field as both a junior and a senior.

Another senior who did something special is Chadron’s Xander Provance. He shot at least 60% from the field all four years, topped by this year’s 68.3 figure with 136 baskets in 199 shots. For his career, Provance made 66% of his field goal attempts. He averaged 13.4 points and 8.7 rebounds this winter, when had games of 30 and 32 points.

Hyannis junior Rylee Anderson was the area’s second most-accurate shooter this season, making 125 of 186 attempts for 67.3%.

As usual, most of the impact players discussed so far were upperclassmen, but several freshmen served notice that more standouts likely on their way.

Scottsbluff freshman Nate Kelley averaged 15.2 points while shooting with superb accuracy. He hit 53.7% from the field, including making 37 of 94 three-pointers for 39.4% and 80 of 99 free throws for 80.5%.

Gage Nein of Bridgeport at 12.7 points a game and Taylor Homan of Crawford at 11.6 were other freshmen who scored in double figures. Kimball freshman Braxton Miller is credited with 125 assists to lead the Panhandle in that category.

Since there were only seven players on the Kimball team, most of them got lots of playing time. Two Longhorns, sophomores Kyler Lusche and junior Brandon Paxton, each averaged 16.8 points and nearly 10 rebounds apiece. Lusche scored 42 points against Minatare to break Kimball’s single-game scoring record of 41 that was set by Michael Daum in 2013-14.

Daum went on to score 3,037 points in 136 games for a 22.3-point average during his four years at South Dakota State.

Lusche also made 19 field goals in a game this season for another school record and finished with 14 double-doubles, while Paxton had 11 to go with one triple double.

Other players posting some big numbers this season include Sidney’s Isak Doty, who made a Panhandle-high 62 three-pointers while shooting 39.2% from long range. Leyton’s Dillon Juelfs bagged 53 treys to rank second.

Four players besides Kimball’s Miller handed out more than 100 assists. The others were Desmonde Smith of Mitchell (108), Jaedon Dillehay of Sidney (107) and Leyton teammates Justin Ernest (106) and Cort Rummel (104).

Ernest also chaulked up 104 steals while the aforementioned Luke Kasten and Johnny Vargas were credited with 96 and 95, respectively.

The stats sent by the coaches also attributed Potter-Dix’s 6-foot-6 senior Zach Rotert with 99 blocked shots, more than double the high number usually reported. Kimball’s Paxton is next on this year’s list with 75.