Obstacles set for Warrior Challenge

The fourth annual Grey Eagle Warrior Challenge is set for Saturday, Sept. 26 in Chadron. The event challenges contestants' abilities with a 5K race that includes eight obstacles. This year's race involves a log run, Atlas drag, rope bridge, low crawl, litter carry, wall climb, over and under pots, and a rope swing.

The race gets underway at 10 a.m., starting at the Motocross Track and ending at the Dawes County Fairgrounds. Registration is open up to the morning of the event, with costs of $30 per individual and $120 per team of four. Cost of registration also includes tickets to the meal from noon-2 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Non-competitors can eat for $10 each.

The event is free for spectators, and the public is encouraged to come out and cheer on the competitors. Money from the event goes to the Dawes County VFW, Grey Eagle Post No. 1375, which will put it to help with flags along Highway 20, scholarships and the annual Honor Flight.

To register for the event, call Clint Merchin at 402-321-0090 or Melissa Yetter at 308-360-1183, or email vfwpost1375@gmail.com

The event is done in honor of a local veteran, and this year that honor goes to Master Sergeant Ken Marlatt, U.S. Air Force.