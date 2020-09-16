Obstacles set for Warrior Challenge

The fourth annual Grey Eagle Warrior Challenge is set for Saturday, Sept. 26 in Chadron. The event challenges contestants' abilities with a 5K race that includes eight obstacles. This year's race involves a log run, Atlas drag, rope bridge, low crawl, litter carry, wall climb, over and under pots, and a rope swing.
The race gets underway at 10 a.m., starting at the Motocross Track and ending at the Dawes County Fairgrounds. Registration is open up to the morning of the event, with costs of $30 per individual and $120 per team of four. Cost of registration also includes tickets to the meal from noon-2 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Non-competitors can eat for $10 each.
The event is free for spectators, and the public is encouraged to come out and cheer on the competitors. Money from the event goes to the Dawes County VFW, Grey Eagle Post No. 1375, which will put it to help with flags along Highway 20, scholarships and the annual Honor Flight.
To register for the event, call Clint Merchin at 402-321-0090 or Melissa Yetter at 308-360-1183, or email vfwpost1375@gmail.com
The event is done in honor of a local veteran, and this year that honor goes to Master Sergeant Ken Marlatt, U.S. Air Force.
Born Dec. 14, 1936 in Kearney, Marlatt began his career in the Air Force in July1954 with basic training in San Francisco. After basics he was sent to Canute Air Force Base for nine months as an aircraft mechanic and then to Duluth, Minn. where his training was put to the test performing maintenance on various aircraft including the F-106 Delta Dart, the P-51 Mustang, the C-47 Dakota and others.
Marlatt was in Duluth for seven years before being promoted from Airman First Class to Sergeant and then to Staff Sergeant. From Duluth he was sent to Kadena Air Force Base on Okinawa for 18 months, performing maintenance on the F-100 Super Sabre, then to Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, doing maintenance on the F-105 Thunderchief.
Marlatt's next stop was Takhli Royal Thai Air Force Base in central Thailand working in an oil spectroscopy or oil analysis lab for a year, then to McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kan., working on their F-105 power plants, the J-57. While at McConnell he was promoted to Tech Sergeant and spent five years there. Because of his experience with various power plants, Marlatt was an advisor for mechanics for the Air National Guard unit at McConnell and another Air National Guard unit in Ogden, Utah, for three years, where he was promoted to Master Sergeant.
After his time with the Air National Guard, Marlatt was sent back to Thailand as Chief Quality Control Inspector on aircraft engines for a year, then finally back to Utah in 1978 where he left the service and retired.
