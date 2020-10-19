Offense shines during Eagles’ 41-25 victory over Mines

The Hardrockers got on the scoreboard on the final play of the half, when Enis Sefa booted a 43-yard field goal.

Mines posted the only points in the third quarter when freshman quarterback Jayden Johannsen dashed 20 yards to paydirt after he’d hit Collin Zur with a 25-yard pass.

The Eagles responded with a 75-yard drive that included a 35-yard pass to Mikelson on the last play of the third quarter and an 18-yard strike to Thurness in the end zone on the first play of the fourth, putting CSC ahead 28-10.

Chadron State scored again with midway in the final frame by going 88 yards on five plays. Holst connected with Mikelson on a 39-yard pass along the south sideline. Starks rumbled for 25 yards on the next play and went the final four yards to the end zone.

The visitors proved they also had plenty of ammunition on the first play after the kickoff. That’s when Johanssen hooked up with Zur on a 65-yard bomb that went the distance. The Hardrockers’ rookie quarterback also ran for the conversion, making the score 35-18.