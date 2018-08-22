Last season the Chadron Cardinals’ returned a dozen seniors, many in key positions, giving them the experience and senior leadership necessary for an 8-1 regular season and an appearance in the playoffs. This season, the Cardinals’ won’t have that same luxury, and in what could be a challenging season, success likely depends on the performance of an unexperienced offensive line.
“Early in the year, (our key to success) is going to be the offensive line play,” says Head Coach Mike Lecher, who in 2017 became the second longest tenured Cardinals’ coach since 1954, surpassing Gordon “Fuzz” Watts who coached from 1954 to 1964. “We’ve got five new starters on that line, and the next two top guys have also never started a game.
Lecher says he and his assistant coaches have been working with the group in practices to prepare them for the upcoming season.
“It seem’s like we’ve put more of an emphasis on it (in practice),” he says, “not so much time, but exactly who to block and when because they just don’t have the experience to recover from a bad mistake.”
Last season the Cardinals had timing on their side as they were able to fill key positions with experienced seniors, but this year, having graduated 12 seniors last May, will be somewhat different.
Still, the graduations of players like Coy Bila, Logan Tiensvold, and Brayden Richardon, among others, won’t leave the team without options at those key positions.
Likely the most difficult to replace will be former quarterback Bila who wrote his name to the Cardinals’ record books in several categories before moving on to play for South Dakota School of Mines this fall.
Taking Bila’s place as starting quarterback will be junior Trevor Berry, who Lecher says has played well in practices and in camps this summer.
“I think as a player and a person, it’s going to be hard to replace (Bila),” Lecher says, “but we’re really happy with how Trevor played at the (Chadron State College) football camp this year. In fact, he played better than we had expected.”
Bila didn’t just provide an accurate arm for the Cardinals last season, he was a player who took the role of leader seriously.
“As far as leadership,” Lecher says, “everybody expects the quarterback to be the team leader, but it can be any of the seniors, where Trevor (Berry)’s only a junior, and we’ve had a couple of the seniors really take on that role that Bila vacated.”
Those seniors are Clark Riesen and Jake Lemmon, according to Lecher.
When asked what he’s seen from Lemmon in practice this pre-season Lecher replies, “the normal stuff,” adding that Lemmon is a proven receiver, running back, and defensive back.
“He’s been in a lot of games in the last years,” Lecher says of the now senior.
The running talents of Logan Tiensvold, who signed with Chadron State College earlier this year, will also need to be replaced if the Cardinals hope to be successful this year and Lecher believes Riesen along with Dan Dunbar, and Curt Bruhn will provide a trio of runners to do just that stating that all three have looked good in practice.
Last season Riesen was named to the Class C1-6 All-District team, with Dunbar receiving an honorable mention.
On the other side of the ball, Lecher and his coaching staff invested a lot of time prior to last season implementing changes to the defensive scheme that would hopefully help the team get back to its winning ways; changes that paid dividends in 2017.
If not for a flukey loss to Gering mid-season, last year’s Cardinals could have become the 15th Chadron team to have an undefeated season. Instead the team went 8-1 and made an appearance in the playoffs, a tremendous improvement to the three and four win teams of 2015 and 2016 respectively.
An improved defense that held opponents to one score or less in all eight regular season wins last year was a large part of the overall success of that team and Coach Lecher expects a similar performance in 2018.
“We think we can continue to play defense at about the same level as we did last year,” Lecher says. “Defensively we looked really good as a team in camp.”
“We like how Cooper Wild has looked on the defensive line, and we like the linebacker group as a whole,” he says. “The safeties at this point will be Colton Olson and Luke Tiensvold.”
Lecher also says Lemmon, who had four interceptions last year, will return as a starting cornerback.”
The defense will have some newcomers but Lecher is confident the group will play well as most will have gained experience running the same system at lower levels last season.
Needing all the experience they could get, the Cardinals will miss the contributions of Cooper Heusman who requires back surgery and will not return this season.
Lecher doesn’t expect big contributions out of any of this year’s freshman, though he does note that Sawyer Haag will likely get the most varsity reps as a sophomore.
Lecher also says sophomore Cobie Bila has looked good in practice as a defensive back, and that classmate Aiden Vaughn is expected to be a starter on the offensive line and as a linebacker.
Even with the relative youth and positional turnaround on the team Lecher, who’s entering his 13th year as Head Coach of the team, doesn’t consider it a rebuilding year.
“We don’t have the time to have a rebuilding year,” he says, “because these juniors and seniors are driven to win and driven to compete.
“We’ll obviously find out when we get to Gordon, but we expect them, and they expect themselves, to pick up where they left off last year.”
The team will travel to its first game of the season this Friday against the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs.
Both Chadron and Gordon-Rushville graduated many of their mainstays from a year ago, when the Cardinals finished 8-2 and the Mustangs 5-4.
In last year’s game, the Cardinals pulled out an 18-13 victory by mounting a long drive and scoring on an 18-yard pass from Coy Bila to Jeff Cerny in the fleeting seconds.
Bila and Cerny were among the 11 seniors who started most of the time for the Cardinals last season.
Gordon-Rushville’s big gun last fall was senior Korby Campbell, who carried 46 times for 242 yards against the Cardinals and finished the season with 220 carries for 1,658 yards and 18 touchdowns.
The Mustangs’ leading receiver last fall, Jared Nelson, who had 28 receptions for 552 yards, also graduated, but returnees include quarterback Carson Hinn and running backs/linebackers Tommy Bragg and Kaden Vincent. The latter pair combined to participate in 117 tackles last fall.
The Mustangs have a new head coach as Boone Bowker, the team’s defensive coordinator the past three years, has replaced former Chadron State All-American Kevin Lindholm.
Two former Cardinals, Logan Tiensvold and Sam Rischling, and an ex-Mustang, Zane Hamilton, are now freshmen on the Chadron State College football team.
Con Marshall contributed to this story.