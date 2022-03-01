Ogallala wins Subdistrict, but Cardinals, Mustangs also advanced

Ogallala hit nine 3-pointers and limited Chadron to just six points in the fourth quarter while winning the Class C1-12 Subdistrict semifinal game 60-47 last Wednesday night in Gordon. The Indians also defeated Gordon-Rushville by a similar score, 60-49, on Thursday night to win the Subdistrict championship.

All three of the teams advanced to District finals contests with Ogallala (21-4) meeting Milford (21-5) in Lexington on Saturday night and Chadron (13-9) playing Kearney Catholic (24-1) in Ogallala and Gordon-Rushville (21-3) tangling with Fort Calhoun (19-5) in Broken Bow on Monday night.

The district winners advance to the State Tournament in Lincoln on March 7-12.

As this story was being sent to be printed, it was known that Ogallala, the Omaha World-Herald’s fourth-rated Class C1 team in the state, made it to the State Tourney. The Indians defeated Milford 79-60 Saturday night

Twelve of the 16 teams in the district finals had at least 20 wins. Two others had 19, leaving Minden at 17-9 and the Cardinals with the fewest wins. The fact that the Cards play several Class B schools such as Alliance, Gering, Scottsbluff, Sidney and Belle Fourche, helped provide the power points that extended their post season.

Led by eight points by 6-foot junior Ian Shaw, his total for the game, Ogallala jumped out to a 17-8 first quarter lead against Chadron on Wednesday night after the Subdistrict was postponed by the sub-zero temperatures and snow on Tuesday.

The margin stayed about the same during the second period, when the Cardinals’ Gaurav Chima tallied all seven of his points, and Ogallala’s top scorer, Jaron Gager, a 5-10 junior, matched that figure.

A rebound and putback by Chadron’s Cody Hall at the buzzer cut Ogallala’s lead to 32-22 at halftime. Fifteen of the Indians’ points in the half came on 3-pointers while Chima’s triple in the second period was the only basket the Cards made from behind the arc.

To their credit, the Cards played some of their best basketball of the season to open the third quarter. They reeled off 12 points and blanked Ogallala to take a 34-32 lead in the first four minutes. Justus Alcorn, Dawson Dunbar and Xander Provance each scored five points during the surge. Both Dunbar and Provance posted old-fashioned 3-point plays by making a free shot after they’d gone to the rim for layups.

The Indians finally got untracked. Cameron Bush scored two quick baskets, the second after he’d stolen the ball. Chadron’s Collin Brennan answered with a jumper to tie the score again at 36-36.

There would be two more ties as the third quarter was winding down. In both instances, Ogallala took the lead, but the Cardinals caught up. The first time Hall used his size to grab a rebound and made the follow shot. Then, after Gager nailed a 3-pointer, the Cards answered with a layup by Dunbar off a pass from Broc Berry, followed by a free throw by Alcorn.

However, Ogallala scored the final five points of the third frame to take a 46-41 lead going into the fourth. Bush initially scored and Gager, who finished with 18 points, bagged a long 3-pointer as the clock was expiring.

Unfortunately, for Chadron, the Indians also dominated the final quarter by outscoring the Cards 14-6. Jake Hiltbrand made two quick baskets and Gager nailed his fourth trey to put the Keith County team on top 53-41 in the opening two minutes.

Berry made two field goals and Gage Wild one, all in the last 80 seconds, for Chadron’s only points in the quarter.

Alcorn’s 11 points paced the Cards while Provance added 10 and both Dunbar and Chima had seven.

The script was much the same in Thursday night’s championship game. Ogallala led Gordon-Rushville 20-12 at the end of the first quarter and was ahead 33-21 at halftime. The Indians still led 44-30 with about three minutes to go in the third, when the Mustangs rallied and finished the frame with an 11-2 run that cut Ogallala’s margin to 46-41 heading into the fourth.

A 3-pointer by point guard Ellis Livingston, followed by his layup and free throw produced the Mustangs’ final six points.

Gordon-Rushville center Jace Nelson also scored the first basket of the fourth quarter, but Ogallala eventually built its lead back to 10 points. Nelson stole the ball and scored to make the count 55-49 with 3:20 to play. But the Mustangs, who finished with seven 3-pointers, two more than their rivals, missed a couple of long shots down the stretch and had to settle for second place.

Gager and Harry Caskey both finished with 13 points and Corbin Murphy had 12 for the winners. Nelson, a 6-5 junior, scored 16 points and both Livingston and Chad Anderson had 12 for the Gordon-Rushville. No one else had more than three for the Mustangs.

Despite not being a big team, Ogallala out-rebounded both the Cards and the Mustangs for one of the decisive factors in the Subdistrict.

Chadron—Justus Alcorn 11, Xander Provance 10, Dawson Dunbar 7, Gaurav Chima 7, Broc Berry 4, Cody Hall 4, Collin Brennan 2, Gage Wild 2. Totals: 21 (1) 4-10 47 points.

Ogallala—Jeron Gager 18, Bush 9, Ian Shaw 8, Jake Hiltbrand 6, Harry Caskey 6, Caden Rezac 5, Corbin Murphy 3, Ryder Smith 3, Race McClure 2. Totals: 23 (9) 5-6 60 points.

Chadron 8 15 19 6 ----47

Ogallala 14 9 14 14 ----60

3-pointers: Chad—Chima 1. Ogal—Gager 4, Shaw 2, Murphy 1, Rezac 1, Smith 1.

