Old West Trail Rodeo at Crawford cancelled for 2020

Crawford’s Old West Trail Rodeo has survived fires and floods and other disturbances for nearly three quarters of a century, but the show always went on. That won’t be the case this year. Because of the Coronavirus Pandemic and the stringent restrictions that have been developed to protect people and with hopes of keeping it from spreading, the rodeo has been cancelled for 2020.

Brooke Bass, president of the rodeo board for most of the 21st Century, said over the weekend that the board reluctantly decided late last week there is no way the rodeo could take place July 3 and 4 this year.

“We hated to have to make the decision, but after our mayor, some councilmen, the city attorney and our rodeo board members got together and interpreted the new health measures that were sent out last week, we felt we had to cancel it,” Bass said. “It would have been impossible for us to follow all the guidelines.”

The regulations were issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Bass said many of the problems would have involved the crowd, particularly for the July 4 performance when a capacity or near-capacity crowd usually shows up.