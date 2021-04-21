Olivia Reed is Colorado all-stater

To the surprise of no one who saw her play before she and her family moved, former Chadron High School basketball standout Olivia Reed had an exceptional year while playing for the Windsor Wizards in Colorado. She was one of five players named to the Class 4A all-state team at the end of the season.

A 5-11-foot junior, averaged 14.2 points and 11.0 rebounds while leading her team to a 16-2 record that included reaching the Class 4A championship game at the Colorado State Tournament.

For the season, Reed made 108 of 176 field goal shots for 61.3 percent and was 43 of 61 at the free throw line for 70.5 percent. Mullen, a private school located in Denver, defeated the Wizards 67-44 in the title contest. Reed had 10 points and 11 rebounds, both team highs, in the finale.

Reed started as both a freshman and a sophomore at Chadron High. She averaged 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Cardinals as a freshman in 2018-19 and averaged 17.3 points while shooting 60.8 percent from and field and grabbed 7.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore in 2019-20.

The Chadron girls were 15-9 during Reed’s freshman year and 23-3 the second year when they reached the Nebraska State Tournament. She was first-team all-Western Conference and honorable mention all-state both years.