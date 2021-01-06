Opponents overwhelm CSC women at free throw line

The Chadron State College women’s basketball team outscored both of its Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opponents from the field as it opened the 2021 portion of its schedule this week, but was overwhelmed at the free throw line and lost both contests.

Both Colorado Mines and the Eagles made 23 field goals Sunday night in the Chicoine Center, but the Eagles had nine 3-pointers compared to Mines’ five, giving CSC a 55-51 margin in points from the field. However, Mines had a whopping 20-point margin at the free throw line and won 77-61.

The Orediggers were 26 of 35 at the charity stripe and the Lady Eagles just six of 10.

The story was about the same Monday night when Regis was the visitor. This time, thanks largely to eight of 16 shooting from behind the arc, the Eagles outscored the Rangers 54-47 from the field. But Regis was 24 of 30 from the line and CSC only 8 of 11.

The Eagles also had another huge deficit against Regis. The Rangers out-rebounded them 46-16, but because they went to the free throw line so often, the visitors took just two more field goal shots than CSC.