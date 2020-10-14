Outstanding athlete Gary Hollstein dies at age 72

One of western Nebraska’s all-time outstanding athletes, Gary Hollstein, a native of Rushville, died on Friday, October 9 at Bickford Cottage in Sioux City, Iowa, of complications related to Covid 19. His wife and their two children were at his side.

Hollstein, 72, had a terrific senior year at Rushville High School in 1966-67.

He was the quarterback on the Longhorns’ football team that had a perfect 11-0 record, led the basketball team in scoring with a 16-point average and was undefeated in both hurdles, tying the Class C record in the 180-yard lows and breaking the record in the 120-yard highs at the state track meet.

He also was the all-class gold medal winner in the high hurdles at the state meet in 14.60 seconds. The mark was the Class C state record for 38 years until it was finally broken by Lucas Lavicky of David City Aquinas in 2005.

Hollstein had finished second in Class C at state in both hurdle races as a junior.

Following high school graduation as a member of the National Honor Society, he attended the University of Nebraska and earned letters as a member of the Cornhuskers’ National Championship football teams in both 1970 and 1971.