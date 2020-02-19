P. Denke, Beye, and Wellnitz qualify

The CHS wrestling squad qualified three wrestlers for state this past weekend at the Class B District 4. The three qualifiers were Paige Denke (106), Daniel Wellnitz (145), and Isaiah Beye (220). Denke and Beye took second while Wellnitz took third.

With Denke qualifying she became the first female Chadron High wrestler to ever qualify for state. On the year, Denke has already taken second in the non-sanctioned all girls’ state wrestling tournament in York, NE. Paige will now look to improve on her 30-12 record on the year. Denke won her quarterfinal match by tech fall, her semifinal match by fall, and then lost her championship match by decision, 7-2.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Wellnitz went to 31-12 on the year with a quarterfinal win by fall, a semifinal loss by decision (4-3), and then he won his state qualifying match by decision (5-2) before winning his third place match for good measure by decision (3-1).

Isaiah Beye sits at 20-4 on the year after winning his quarterfinal match by fall. He won his state qualifying semifinal match by decision (4-3). Beye fell to Cade Stott of Cozad by fall at the 3:13 mark.

Chadron’s Kade Waggener who sits at 26-21 nearly qualified for state but lost a tough quarterfinal match 11-7 and then a third round consolation match 4-3.

The state tournament takes place this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the Century Link Center in Omaha.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0